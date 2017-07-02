Hot Topics

    2 Weeks Until 2017 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan July 14, 2017 at 04:37 pm


    Happy Friday to all of you and welcome to another July weekend. Two weeks from today, the Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their first training camp practice of 2017 and thus relevant and meaningful football talk will resume. Thank goodness.

    Come Monday evening, we’ll also know whether or not the Steelers were able to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract. In short, expect us to either be breaking down his new contract numbers or discussing what the immediate future holds for him should he not sign a new deal early next week and probably through Wednesday.

    The Steelers news cycle restarted briefly Thursday night thanks to comments made by wide receiver Martavis Bryant about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Personally, I wish Bryant would have just kept his thoughts to himself and held them until the two players could discuss things at Latrobe. As things stand right now, you can probably expect both players to be asked a few questions about their relationship as soon as they arrive at Saint Vincent College two weeks from yesterday. Oh, joy!

    Being as there’s not much going on in my life right now, let’s get right to this weeks five questions. I hope several of you will take time to answer them in the comments.

    1 – The deadline to sign Bell to a new long-term deal is Monday afternoon so let this serve as the final time you can predict whether or not one gets consummated. Will he or won’t he sign by Monday night?


    2 – Including the playoffs last year, Bell had 405 total touches. Will he top that number in 2017, playoffs included?

    3 – On Friday, I listed five players who I think might be overhyped ahead of training camp. Please name me the team’s most underrated/underhyped NOTABLE player ahead of report date.

    4 – Alex Kozora stated earlier this week on Twitter that former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is not a Hall of Famer and that might be his top controversial sports take right now when it comes to Pittsburgh circles. Do you agree with him? Also, will Ward ever be enshrined in Canton, in your opinion?

    5 – Will you buy and read the new book that Bruce Arians released this week? I’ve already ordered my copy and will try to plow through it quickly. I am also interested to know what most think of him now that he’s been out of Pittsburgh all these years, so feel free to add your opinion of him below with your answer to the book question.

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – With multiple choice questions, I always remember jumping on the “all of the above” options when unsure of the correct answer. That is what five people did who either said all or none of the above. Either they have embraced Mike Tomlins “not living in his fears”; or embrace paranoia (which is a normal state for many fans). Injury just edged out price tag by a 9-8 vote when it came down to specific concerns about a long-term deal.

    Question 2 – Most (65%) believe Bell is worth at least $11 million per year for a long-term deal. One said only if he plays under the tag. This will be a business decision that probably has a couple actuaries involved. Monday is coming fast.

    Question 3 – 60% believe that this will be Bell’s last season if he plays under the franchise tag this season. Frankly, having already playing four seasons with several injuries, it is hard to see him playing as such a high level beyond the next 2-3 seasons (coincidentally the probable remaining shelf life of Big Ben). Diminishing returns may see the Steelers letting him go or placing another tag on him next year if a deal is not done by Monday.

    Question 4 – A slim majority of 51% believe that this is Ross Cockrell’s last season in the Black & Gold. Reasons vary between younger talent eclipsing his; the organization not willing to pay for starting cornerback value if he has a good year and that Ross simply is not good enough – in other words he can’t win. Either too talented or not talented enough. Yinzers!

    Question 5 – 61% took the under on Markus Wheaton having more than 44 receptions for the Chicago Bears in 2017. Chris92021 summed up the reason why this belief prevailed; “No because he will probably get injured again and the QB situation in Chicago leaves much to be desired.”

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      1. No. Tag and tag again next year then gone.
      2. No, a few less touches this year, hopefully.
      3. T.j Watt. He’s gonna be a really good one, really soon. With all that talent and what I assume to be a killer work ethic, sky might be the limit for him.
      4. Yes, but I’m biased. Loved watching him play and his blocking alone was HOF worthy haha.
      5. No. He’s been a good HC, but his success is kind of strange since his offenses were so average in pitt.

    • Chris92021

      1. No. But he will sign the franchise tag….after the second preseason game.

      2. Yes but not by much (say 10 more).

      3. How can they be underhyped if they are notable? Oh well. Alright, the guys who I think are not getting enough credit and their just due:
      Jesse James (the team dumped Ladarius Green, didn’t draft a TE, and did not bring in a veteran like Barnidge. Maybe it’s because the Steelers as a team and front office believe James is good enough to be a starting TE in this league)
      Ross Cockrell (No, Cockrell isn’t Rod Woodson but he is a solid player who’s only going to be 26 when the season starts. He is going to be a solid starter for us this season).
      Mike Mitchell (going into year 4 with us. Nowhere near as bad as many of us think. A solid contributor and who knew he would also be a leader as well).
      Eli Rogers (love JuJu Smith-Schuster but the rookie is going to have to fight to get on the field. Rogers continued to get better as the season went on. I expect him to be even better than last season).
      Joshua Dobbs (this kid will overtake Landry Jones in the preseason. Don’t surprised if as a rookie, Dobbs gets a game day helmet over Jones after Halloween).

      4. Hines Ward will be a Hall of Famer. He was one of the best WRs during his time. Under the current voting system (which is the worst for all Hall of Fames BTW), Ward will not get in because whoever represents the Steelers in that stupid room couldn’t sell a glass of water to a millionaire dying of thirst. Ward will likely get in under the Senior Committee over a decade from now. Hopefully Ward will continue his good work on TV to remain relevant a la Michael Irvin, Cris Carter, Terrell Davis, and Kurt Warner, who all need to thank ESPN/NFL Network for the constant exposure.

      5. My opinion of BA has changed since he left. I used to think he was overrated but now see he was a good head coach who took advantage of an unforeseen opportunity. However, let’s not make BA the next Belichick here. BA never got a head coaching interview while with the Steelers for a good reason. We’ve seen Chan Gailey, Mike Mularkey, and Ken Whisenhunt all get interviews and eventually head coaching jobs but BA never did while with us. I respect BA for bouncing back after a subpar 2009 season and helping us get to the Super Bowl in 2010. While some coaches are made to be coordinators (see Norv Turner, Wade Phillips), BA was made to be a head coach. Good for him as he looks to bounce back after a terrible season in the desert in 2016. But no, I won’t be reading it but I am sure this site will provide a lot of long passages.

      Enjoy the weekend, y’all. Training camp is just two weeks away.

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) hopefully
      2) yes a little higher as I hope he is playing 15 regular season games, getting a by week and then 3 playoff games.
      3) Bud he is not getting much hype and I think 12 to 15 sacks
      4) no, it took Art Munk a long time and to me he we a no doubter and Ward is borderline ar best.
      5) no

    • Richard

      1. No
      2. No
      3. Offense- Hubbard Defense-Golden
      4. No to the hall of fame as a WR, Yes to the hall of fame as a football player.
      5. No, I have no interest what’s so ever!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. I want him to for about $10.5 million a year for 4 years; big risk for him if he plays on franchise tag. I’ll say; Yes.

      2. Bell averaged 27 touches a game last year. Even 26 touches a game for # 26 is too much if we want him available for 19 regular season & playoff games in 2017. Let’s say 22 touches per game so he can play in all 19; that is still more than 405.

      3. Ramon Foster

      4. No. Hines Ward is a Hall of Famer. Currently, 14th all-time in career receptions plus he was a total football player that blocked every play he was not targeted. There are more than 10 receivers enshrined with less receptions than Hines. That said, the voters have a history of jagging deserving Steelers from Canton like LC Greenwood, Donnie Shell among others. So this is a no, no response. While deserving; NFL will not give him his due.

      5. I’ll probably read it at some point. I’m ok with Bruce Arians. He did a great job at Indy when Pagano was out. I prefer the Steelers offense today but that may be because of the weaponry as opposed to the scheme.

    • falconsaftey43

      1. Yes. 4 years
      2. Yes
      3. Heyward. Guy is an animal, his return will be huge for the defense.
      4. I’m pretty tough in HOF opinions. I’d have to say no. Taking my Steelers glasses off, is Anquan Boldin a HOFer? No. And he and Ward are very similar in style and stats. He’s border line though because his career numbers are top 30. Just was never in conversation as the best at his position.
      5.No. he was a good OC, problem was OL not his offense. Has done a nice job in ARZ.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. He will sign Sunday night.
      2. Over because he will play all season.
      3. Mike Mitchell. He’s going to make a few ppl on this forum actually be ok with him. I think it will be his best season.
      4. I think Hines is a hall of famer. Once you have a rule named after you, I’m putting you in!
      5. I would like to! Love Arians. He is such a interesting figure and I know he has hella stories to tell.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You must have terrible eyesight. As I see it; Hines would be a lock for Canton if he was on any other team.

    • Shane Mitchell

      1. No, sign Villanueva instead.
      2. No
      3. Senquez Golson
      4. Not anytime soon
      5. No

    • falconsaftey43

      We’re all entitled to our opinions. When his contemporaries are Moss, Owens, Harrison, Holt, I don’t consider Hines to be of that caliber. I think he is on the level of Anquan Boldin, very very good, but not HOF.

      I can see the argument for him. He put up good totals for his career, Steelers were run dominant during his prime (like 5th fewest passing attempts from 2001-2004). He was gritty, a great blocker, a big personality on the field. But to me, he just misses. Too many other prolific WRs during his era.

    • ND_Steel

      1. No
      2. No
      3. Gilbert
      4. Yes, unique player…great stats in a run first offense. But it’ll be a long time before he eventually gets in.
      5. No