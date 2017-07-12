Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: What 90s Steelers Defender Would You Plug Into Today’s Defense?

    By Matthew Marczi July 12, 2017 at 08:25 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: What Steelers defender from the 1990s would you install into their current defense?

    Even though the Steelers may not have always consistently fielded a top-class defense, they have pretty consistently at least had top-class talent. Think of somebody like Ernie Stautner or Jack Butler from their pre-70s teams.


    Of course, that wasn’t a problem for their 90s teams, especially of the mid-90s, on the backs of whom they were able to make it all the way to a Super Bowl for the first time in a quarter of a century. Though they lost, it was largely because of two very costly interceptions on the offense.

    Those teams had some truly remarkable talent, though, which could greatly supplement what they have now. I hope that it goes without saying that the question posed here is entirely hypothetical, but if you could take one player from that era and install him into today’s defense, who would you select, and why?

    There are pass rushers like Kevin Greene and Greg Lloyd. One is a Hall of Famer, the other is credited by the aforementioned for getting him there. I’m sure both of these will be popular answers no matter how many first-round picks the Steelers spend on outside linebackers.

    Another favorite will inevitably be Rod Woodson, a Hall of Fame cornerback, especially among the segment of the fan base that would love to see Ross Cockrell on the bench.

    There is Carnell Lake, who can be a versatile piece in the secondary at either safety or cornerback, and who can even play in that moneybacker role that everybody was drooling for during the draft.

    You want an inside linebacker? How about Levon Kirkland or Chad Brown? Or a ballhawking safety in Darren Perry, how does that sound? Not sold on Javon Hargrave for whatever reason? There’s always Joel Steed, who had nine and a half sacks without any impact on his run defense.

    Pick your poison. There is a wide variety from which to choose.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Caesar

      Kirkland is one of my all time favorites, but I think guys like him and Steed would be a little out of place in today’s game. Would have to say Woodson I think. Give me the most elite talent, and talent that I think would translate to any era.

    • RickM

      Greene and Woodson were the only two options for me. Woodson’s my choice given his tremendous talent and versatility. Greene also came off the left edge, and one writer has predicted our current LOLB will get 12 sacks in 2017. So I think Woodson’s insertion would be more significant to the current team.

    • jesse murray

      Carnell Lake. His ability to cover, run support and blitz would upgrade this Defense instantly. He was one of the most underrated players to ever play in NFL. His season at Cb when RW got hurt should’ve been a pro bowl nod. A safety that can cover that well and do everything as well? That would be mouthwatering.

    • jesse murray

      See both logic in both players but only 2 options? No way. Lake should be right in that discussion also.

    • Charles Mullins

      Its a pass league. You gotta go with Woodson. Damn dirty bird.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It’s Woodson in a landslide. Play him at corner. Play him at safety. Play him on special teams and you have an all pro returner. That would be a huge added value on a team starving for someone to fill that role. He covers and he tackles well. He also makes big splash plays; returning many of his picks for touchdowns. There goes that return ability again. There are a lot of good selections to choose from, but nobody on the list was as good a player Woodson. Heck, no one was close. He’s a first ballot guy and 75th anniversary all time NFL great and whatever other accolades you wanna heap on there. Guy was a truly transcendent talent.

    • Big White

      Rod Woodson would be too easy, so i’ll go with Willie Williams at cornerback over Cockrell. Not that Russ is by any means a bad player, but Williams was scrappy and pretty darn good around the ball. In 30 starts from 94′-96′ he had 8 Int & 2 FR. Moved on to Seattle for a payday afterwards.

    • Ken Krampert

      We haven’t had a true shutdown corner since Woodson ( Ike wasn’t on his level). In Rod we trust…..

    • Ben Saluri

      WOODSON!

    • RickM

      Seriously? Woodson was an 11-time Pro Bowler with 71 INT’s who was elected on his first ballot to the HOF. Lake was a 5x Pro Bowler with 16 INT’s and no HOF credentials. They were on different plateaus in terms of ability.