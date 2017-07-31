Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: How Costly Will Setback Be For Senquez Golson?

    By Matthew Marczi July 31, 2017


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How big a setback did Senquez Golson suffer leaving yesterday’s practice?

    As we recapped for you yesterday, the Steelers’ third-year cornerback who has yet to be healthy for a game, Senquez Golson, left the team’s first padded practice of training camp, riding out on a cart after pulling up a bit and apparently grasping his hamstring.


    This is as far as Golson has gotten into a season up to this point in his career. During his rookie season in 2015, the former second-round draft pick dealt with a lingering labrum injury that he aggravated in advance of training camp. He started on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List and never came off, ultimately having season-ending shoulder surgery.

    Last season, he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury during the team’s first padded practice. The player and team held out hope that he would ultimately be able to play this season, and they left him on the 53-man roster for a while, but ultimately moved him to injured reserve.

    After practice, Head Coach Mike Tomlin did not seem overly concerned with any of the myriad injuries suffered by players yesterday, although the shoulder injury that James Conner suffered could be slightly more significant.

    Still, if Golson did suffer a hamstring injury, it would be unlikely that he would have a good understanding about the degree of severity, and so it would be difficult to predict how much time that he might miss.

    The fact of the matter is that the third-year cornerback is in a position in which he cannot afford to miss much time watching practice from the sidelines. The Steelers brought in a cornerback in free agency and drafted two more, so there is no roster spot waiting for him by default. He has to earn it on the practice field an in the preseason, something he has not had the opportunity to do to date.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steve Johnson

      You gotta feel for the kid, three years, three injuries before he even gets to a preseason game. My question though is this, exactly what are these guys doing during the off season to prepare their bodies for the vigorous Training Camp, Preseason and Regular Season Games. Back in the day, you never saw this many non-football injuries. I really do believe the owners will push for more practices and mandatory conditioning drills during the next CBA. Seems to me the players want more money and train less.

    • Rob H

      It is kind of perplexing, and I don’t think there is a single or simple explanation. Every time someone asks a player from earlier times like Wolf or Tunch, they are at a loss to explain it, Wolf said he started really getting ready a month or so before camp would start. In the seventies, many players smoked and had ash trays in their locker, Lambert could constantly be seen smoking on the sideline. Practices were always in full pads.
      Nowadays players work out pretty much year round, maybe there is something to be said for just giving your body a long break to recuperate. Maybe they should just do nothing but occasional light workouts and take all their vacation time until after the draft, and start slowly ramping things up as they go through OTA’s, and then do all the maniacal stuff and special training that they do during the month before camp.
      I think there is also something to the fact that fans (especially outside of Pittsburgh) never got daily training camp updates and injury reports, and never heard about anything except major injuries. I remember during the offseason hoping to maybe see a paragraph about the Steelers in the USA Today, and maybe a couple of paragraphs in the weekly Sporting News. The most Steeler news I got during the offseason was the monthly issue of Steelers Digest that I would get in the mail (weekly during the season), seeing that thing in the mailbox was pure gold. Now, you can just pull up any Steeler website 24/7 and find out about Mitchell landing wrong on AB’s foot, and maybe missing a day or two.

    • walter

      Yea I remember Steelers Digest. I had that mailed to me here in Florida. I just googled it and they are in the 30th season.

    • john bennett

      I think if he misses much more time, he will run out of time. The Steelers will cut him and move on.

    • walter

      I think they still want to see what he can do. I dont see them giving up on Golson yet. It depends upon how many days he misses and how the other CBs are doing.

    • ND_Steel

      Is he practice squad eligible? I can’t see him making the 53 if this injury lingers for a more than a few weeks.

    • WreckIess

      We don’t know the severity of it, but if it’s significant(even missing a week or so) that may just be it for him. If they only choose to keep 5, then obviously Hilton(who I already think has a better chance to make the roster) and Sensabaugh will have an inside track to securing those last two spots.

    • Rob H

      I think six corners is all but guaranteed.

    • Rob H

      Okay, why on earth does my reply to this post need approval??
      What could you guys possibly have in your filter that would flag it for approval???

    • Froggy

      Did you include a link? Including a link seems to automatically send a comment into limbo here.

    • Rob H

      I can’t help but notice the irony in that, but no, although I did mention another website, I didn’t type out any links.

    • steelburg

      I think they are encouraged by early signs of what he could be. If it isn’t an extended period of time meaning a month or more he will still be in the mix IMO.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Don’t know that the issue is lack of offseason prep that is leading to the injuries in camp. Seems like all you hear about is how these guys are workout fiends, flipping truck tires like crazy, etc etc. Although that IS at the players discretion and I am sure that for every Deebo workout at 5AM there are those who don’t work hard enough….,.
      Feel bad for Golson. You have to wonder if he is simply not stout enough for the NFL.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Great point on the difference in press coverage now vs ‘back in the day’.