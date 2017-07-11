Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Does Golson Have To Earn Any 1st-Team Reps In Latrobe?

    By Matthew Marczi July 11, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will Senquez Golson be given some reps with the first-team defense in training camp, or will he have to earn them?

    In light of how things went down in the spring, I think that this is a question worth considering. If the Steelers had their way, of course, Senquez Golson would already be two years into a very promising career as a ballhawking slot cornerback, but things don’t always go as planned.


    After two seasons of injuries, Golson is hoping to finally make an impact in his third season, but at the moment, he has been taking second-team reps in the slot behind William Gay, who, until he isn’t, is the Steelers’ starting slot cornerback.

    The team would probably like for somebody to beat out Gay for the job, but given the battered nature of his birth certificate, he is going to be given some veteran’s days off anyway. Yet when Gay was given time off in the spring, the coaching staff decided to leapfrog Mike Hilton, who was running the third-team slot, up to the first team.

    So one wonders when or if Golson’s time will come, and how it will arrive. Are the Steelers simply going to plug him in there at some point in order to get a look at him, or will he have to earn the opportunity? I think the coaching staff and front office have already provided enough fuel for the idea that his roster spot will have to be earned this season.

    For his part, the 2015 second-round draft pick is as eager as anybody to get to training camp and to put the pads on. I believe he only made it to just one padded practice over the last two years before he suffered foot injury that sidelined him in 2016.

    • Conserv_58

      Golson has to earn way back. He’s got two years away from football to have to make up for. I’ll be keeping tabs on him at camp.

    • Rick McClelland

      He has to earn this. So far he has been nothing to rely on. Bosses hate employees that cannot be relied on. He needs to bring it all without any injuries, or he is done in Pittsburgh.

    • ManRayX

      With hope the pressure of you “keeping tabs on him” will not be too great for the young man to bear!. . .I can only wish him Godspeed as he recommences his journey under the heat of that glaring spotlight and critical yet friendly (presumably) eye.

    • steelburg

      I have said from the start that if he is healthy he makes it without a doubt IMO. I agree that he does have to earn it. But jumping Mike Hilton ahead of him is to test his mental and make him work harder which I think isn’t needed considering they guy has missed 2 years and is hungry as ever. But I don’t mind it. Hilton has no chance to make the 53 man roster let’s not all pretend like he does. If Golson stays healthy his talent will show on the field that’s how I feel about it. I also think after the airport incident the team had every reason to cut him and move on although he wasn’t arrested. A guy who hasn’t contributed in 2 years making negative news head lines sounds like a easy cut to me. But the team is egaer to see what he can do IMO that’s why he is still around.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Agreed with one caveat, injuries throughout the pre-season can and will wreak havoc on everything we’re all projecting.

    • Terrible Towlie

      he’s gotta show he can still play the game before getting any meaningful reps…he’s been out of football 2years

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Between what we saw in minicamp and the rhetoric that has been used by the staff while discussing his roster situation (suggesting that he needs to make an impact on special teams), I think he’ll have to earn 1st team reps. This is an acceptable circumstance IF the 1st team reps that are ‘given’ go to Sutton or Sensobaugh. What I do not want to see Mike Hilton getting first team reps while Sutton works with the second team.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t see why anyone wouldn’t have to earn it on a professional football team. These men are professionals and all are working for a spot. If Golson has something to offer, it will be seen.

    • Charles Mullins

      I dunno. One could also see it as slowly working Golson back from injury, Seeing what you have in MH, and keeping Golson hungry. I hope that Golson and Martavis make a lot of people looks stupid this year. We are going to be in a great place if they do.

    • Boots

      I don’t believe they are going to hand anything to him, but I also don’t believe he’s got quite the uphill battle that some do.