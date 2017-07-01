Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Will Artie Burns’ Arrest Matter In The Long Run?

    By Matthew Marczi July 1, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: When all is said and done, will Artie Burns’ arrest matter at all?

    You had no doubt read by now that Steelers second-year starting cornerback Artie Burns was arrested late Thursday in Florida after being pulled over due to having an expired tag on his vehicle. It was found that Burns’ license was suspended and had upwards of $1000 in unpaid tickets.


    In the grand scheme of things, that’s really not so bad. You never want to hear about one of your players getting arrested, and yes, driving without an active license is an irresponsible decision here, but the big thing to me is that he was not said to be doing anything that was unsafe. He was not pulled over for speeding or for reckless driving. That would be a far more concerning issue.

    Thus far, the Steelers have declined to officially comment on the situation, and it is not altogether clear that they will decide to do so. Again, this situation is somewhat different from, say, Joey Porter’s arrest, in which a physical altercation was involved. This is all about unpaid tickets and similar issues.

    Will he get a talking to when he gets back to Pennsylvania about making sure that he has everything in order from now on? Probably. If not from Mike Tomlin, then from somebody else. Perhaps Terry Cousin, their Player Engagement Coordinator.

    Sure, he’ll probably be asked on multiple occasions about his arrest and whether or not he feels like he needs to take greater responsibility for his actions, and those questions will probably extend to some of his teammates as well. Some will probably slap the ‘d’ word on it—the one that ends in istraction.

    But ultimately, once the season starts, will it matter at all? It’s not like he’s going to be spending a month in jail or that he has revealed a major character concern. I have my opinion on this one, and quite frankly I think it’s a non-issue when it comes to football, but what do you think?

    • CP72

      I think people overreacted to this incident a little bit….

      We are all a tired of the poor decisions that keep this team from reaching it’s full potential. It becomes frustrating when potential can’t be reached due to lack of maturity.

      At the end of the day though it wasn’t drugs or some sort of domestic issue etc. To become old and wise you have to be young and dumb at some point. Learn from it and move on.

    • DarthYinzer

      Non-issue. Did’nt hurt anyone or anything. Boneheaded? Yes. Major issue? No.

    • Steve Johnson

      Non issue? No, I can’t say that, he was arrested after being pulled over for DWB. Hmm! Artie has no EXCUSE at all, completely irresponsible on his part. He needs to fix it, take responsibility for being irresponsible.

    • Steve Johnson

      Overreacted? A player gets arrested, how is that overreacting?

    • RickM

      It will only matter if he doesn’t learn from it.

    • CP72

      Your reaction to my post is a perfect example of overreacting.

    • CP72

      No one said he shouldn’t take responsibility for it. He made a poor choice like a good portion of people do in their 20s. There should and will be consequences. Just learn from it and don’t repeat the same mistakes.

    • RickM

      It happens every time something like this happens. Fans understandably respond with criticism, not calling for any punishment but expressing disappointment. And a small segment of fans chime in and transfer the blame to fans for “over-reacting”.

      CP’s comment is measured though, thinking there was just a little bit of over-reaction. A few outright dismissed the event and laid the total blame on fans.

    • Jaybird

      If this is the worst thing Artie ever does then it’ll be no big deal. I hope he learns his lesson.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Eh, probably not.

      He wasn’t drunk and he wasn’t high.

      Just stupid.

      He’s really young, too.

      I’m sure Tomlin and some of his teammates will have some imput to contribute to this situation, such as, “Look, we’ve had enough of this kind of crap over the last few years, so grow up and knock it off”…

    • Big White

      Definitely not the end of the world, but very telling.

    • Crowned

      No. It didn’t matter yesterday either.

    • mem359

      He was less than 20, responsible for younger siblings, and wasn’t flowing in cash before being drafted. Understandable how someone in that situation might make those choices, wrong as they were. Pay the fine, suffer the (behind closed doors) team punishment, and learn not to do it again.

    • HiVul

      I’m not super concerned but man, I was hoping we could at least avoid anybody getting arrested this offseason. No, it wasn’t serious, I’m just tired of these headlines.

    • Stephen Heller

      The same fire Tomlin advocates will probably demand Burns be cut after this. Stupid on Artie’s part absolutely but learn from it and move on. Prepare to address the situation when asked about it Day 1 in Labtrobe by reporters then focus on having a good camp and getting ready for the Browns week 1, because Artie needs the be our #1 corner this season ZERO questions asked!!

    • WreckIess

      Not even a little bit. Just another example of fans getting way too involved in someone else’s personal life. He’ll pay the tickets, get his license renewed, and move on. The only reason this was even a thing is because there’s nothing else to talk about.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      DWB? Oh, please.

      His tags were expired. I myself was once pulled over for (sort of) the same thing. I had simply forgotten to put the sticker on my plate. I showed the cop my valid registration, he gave me an admonishment, stood there while I attached the sticker, and let me go.

      Was I pulled over for DWA?

      Why do you insist on turning this into a race thing?

    • RickM

      Oh give it a rest. Fans expressed natural disappointment that a Steelers’ player ignored multiple tickets and multiple warnings that he was driving with a suspended license. Not a single fan called for additional punishment to Burns. Blaming fans for expressing disappointment is lame. Most fans even acknowledged it was a mistake of youth.

    • 20Stoney

      It’s impossible to tell at this point. If it’s a one time thing, then it’s a non issue. If it’s the first of a pattern of irresponsible decisions, then it’s an issue. Time will tell.

    • walter

      We have a law here in Florida (you can look it up) if your license is suspended 3 times it is revoked. He could also get the Habitual Offender designation. The temptation to drive will be great but it will only get worse at each altercation. He gonna have to use a lot of taxis until he can get his license back. Maybe hire a driver full time. Somebody needs to sit him down and talk to him. Sometimes it doesnt matter how much money you have.

    • WreckIess

      Ok and if that’s all you then obviously I wasn’t talking about you then, right?

    • RickM

      Most fans have reacted responsibly said it’s a non-issue if it’s a one-time thing. Your comment was “just another example of fans becoming way too involved in someone else’s public life”. Who then were you talking about?

    • kamil

      You ppl who complain are annoying .. Get over yourselves ..and its its the same ppl on every read…

    • walter

      I just looked up the arrest record online for Burns, Artie Tyrone 05/01/1995 and he only received 1 ticket/charge and its officially called DWLS/FINANCIAL SUSP. He could have received numerous citations (like I did) certainly he could have been cited for expired tag, no registration and also driving without insurance because it would have been canceled. So it appears the arresting officer gave him a break. And for those that cited racism in Florida, that thought is ridiculous. He was pulled over for an expired tag, nothing else. Just wanted to set the record straight. I got a feeling the judge and everyone involved in Florida is gonna give this kid a break.

    • Conserv_58

      In answer to the title question of the thread, Nope.

    • Conserv_58

      Speaking for myself, you’re right I was disappoint to see that Artie got popped for driving without a license, but on the grand scheme of things NFL players get themselves arrested for, Artie’s situation actually pales in comparison to Joey Porter’s getting arrested for being drunk and disorderly.