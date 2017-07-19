Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Will Bell’s Decision Pay Off For Him?

    By Matthew Marczi July 19, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will Le’Veon Bell’s decision to pass up the Steelers’ offer pay off for him?

    In order to attempt to answer this question, we have to assume that the reported numbers of the offer that the Steelers gave Le’Veon Bell are accurate, which would have reportedly paid him over $12 million per season, with $30 million in the first two years and $42 million in the first three. It was also reported that it would have been a five-year deal.


    Bell chose to pass that up in favor of playing under the $12 million franchise tag this season with the opportunity next year either to play under another franchise tag worth about $14.5 million or to hit the open market.

    The one big assumption that Bell is making in passing up the Steelers’ reported offer is that the rest of the league is going to be willing to revitalize the stagnant running back market, which has been on the decline in terms of compensation handed out for about half a decade or so.

    Evidently the Steelers were willing to pay Bell roughly 50 percent more than any other running back in the league, however, so if Pittsburgh was willing to stick their neck out, it might well be reasonable to assume that other teams will be players as well.

    Of course, there is a long road between the eve of training camp 2017 and the beginning of free agency in 2018. Like, there is an entire season to play. And Bell is going to not only have to get through it, but get through it continuing to play at an elite level.

    The fifth-year running back no doubt rolled the dice on himself, but it’s a gamble that in my estimation has a high chance of paying off for him in the long run. Even if he doesn’t end up signing a contract next year for much more than $12 million per season, he’ll still have made the franchise tag value in 2017 for his troubles in delaying a deal for a year.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • lyke skywalker

      My prediction: he will be Mike Wallace II, with a shorter career. Half life of running backs in the league is what, 3 and a half years? Plus, he has already been injured.

    • Kevin Reich

      Risk/ reward. Injury risk could lose it all for how much more? Million or two?

    • Zach6432

      Tag him this year, tag him next year, and work the crap out of him until his wheels fall off. Hopefully we collect a SB win in that time span.

    • Paul Rainey

      Time to move on from this diva. His me first attitude is sickening and will grow into locker room cancer. He will never be satisfied, not a true Steeler.

    • Findley Boyd

      I think he’ll find better compensation, but with a higher chance of less team and career achievements. Thinking now that the next two years are the last for this window, unless the defensive changes being made actually become a true strength of the team. That would be amazing.

    • Conserv_58

      According to Joe Starkey of the Post Gazette, “Including playoffs, the Steelers have played 70 games since they drafted Le’Veon Bell. He has played in 50 of them. Actually, if you strike last year’s AFC title game, and you really should, Bell has participated meaningfully in 49 of those 70.

      He has essentially missed 30 percent of his team’s games!”

      This is exactly why I take issue with Bell’s immature attitude. He’s a selfish prima dona and we’ve seen this scenario play out numerous times. For him to turn down the reported offer the Steelers gave him then I say get every cent of the franchise tag amount out of him for the next two seasons. He’ll be 27 at the end of the 2018 season and given his work load to date, (763 carries in college and 1,204 in the NFL) in addition to what he will accumulate in the next two seasons, health permitting, that’s a lot of wear and tear on his body.

      If I’m the Steelers, run the wheels off of him for the next two seasons and then determine if he’s worthy of keeping at the end of the 2018 season.

    • Steeler Nation!

      That’s what I say. The $27M he makes over the next 2 years ought to last him a lifetime, if he has any financial sense at all. And whatever he signs for after that won’t be fully guaranteed, and he will most likely be a disappointment and a cut before he sees all of it.

    • Conserv_58

      The Steelers are not stupid. They know all too well that two season ending knee injuries and having groin surgery this off season diminishes his long term prospects. They control him for the next two seasons. Therefore, they’ll have had him through his most productive years. This scenario may very well work out the best for the Steelers.

    • Sam Clonch

      If they were going to pay him $30 over the next 2 years anyways, it’s a signal to me that they are willing to tag him again next year. They had basically already programmed the money.

    • rdjmsr53

      Why are so many people mad that he didn’t sign a long term deal. If the Steelers want him they have him for 2 years. Yet both Ben and AB make more then Bell. Bell by far is the workhorse. I would rather have Bell instead of Brown. Once Brown got the big contract, Bell has to up his value. Everyone on this site would be pissed if the they did the boatload of the work and weren’t paid accordingly. No different then Bell. He know the Steelers are going to run the wheels off him and he should be paid.

    • SilverSteel

      He was offered fair compensation. What’s your point? The offer would have made him a rich man and reset the market upwards of a 50% increase. What’s the issue?

    • SilverSteel

      Well said…

    • falconsaftey43

      If the reported numbers were correct, he stands a very good chance of at least equaling that number, namely the $42M over the next 3 years.

      1s scenario, he signs same deal next year (with Steelers or other). He’ll make $42 the (deal reported $30 over 2, then add the $12 for tag this year).

      2nd scenario, he’s tagged twice. Makes $26.6M on tag, only needs to make $15.4 in year 1 of his new deal then. McCoy made $16. Don’t forget that this will allow for another 2 years of cap inflation, and David Johnson, Devonte Freeman, Ajayi and some others are due for new deals this year or next that will help raise RB numbers).

    • falconsaftey43

      Looking at the reported numbers, using only base salary and a signing bonus, near as I can figure to get the numbers to all work out, it was only a $12M signing bonus, with something like a $9M base in year 1. So even if you want to say he’s garunteed his year 1 salary and that bonus, it’s less than being tagged twice. So in the end, they’re really the same to Bell if he takes it or not, so may as well not lock yourself in and bet that the market will increase.

    • falconsaftey43

      The issue is with fans being mad at Bell for not accepting it. Saying he’s greedy etc. We’re in no position to tell someone else what they should accept for their salary. Everyone is entitled to get whatever money they can, and only sign a contract that they feel is in there best interest.

      When a deal isn’t signed, we don’t have to pick a “bad guy” of either the team being cheap or the player greedy. There simply wasn’t a number that both sides could agree aligned with their best interests. period.

    • mem359

      One of the reasons the team hired the vet Blount was to mentor him. Unfortunately, it worked. (Too bad Williams wasn’t around to be the role model.)

    • Brenton deed

      The magic word “fair”… I don’t think the Steelers are too worried… history favours those who pay “fairly”.

    • RickM

      So you’re saying the Steelers offered him $60 Million but were only willing to guarantee $12 Million of it? I get his injury pattern, but if you’re right that’s not a fair deal.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      You are entirety correct. Well, except for the part about Bell over Brown. AB might be a bit of a headache, but he is on the field every week and he produces. This despite facing constant double coverage.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Wonder if they guaranteed the first year salary? That would technically be 21 guaranteed.

    • falconsaftey43

      There are certainly other ways to structure it. Could have had base salary of $1M each of first 2 years with $12 in 3rd and a $28M signing bonus, that get’s pretty close to reported numbers (it’s a weird structure though, he’d only actually be paid $1M next year). It’s why the numbers released are hard to say much about because garunteed money is everything.

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed. I’m not pointing fingers at Bell. I’m just making the case that the org did not try to slight him in any way. You can always get a couple million more from teams like the Browns.

      As a RB , I would never agree to play behind a crap O line for a few more bucks. You will shorten your longevity and not get the numbers. Bell is not giving Ben or the O line enough credit for helping him be a star. Even Toussaint can produce behind this line. 🤔

    • RickM

      Not sure. Good question. Not knowing the guaranteed money makes it difficult, but I would bet it’s around $20 Million, or the $21 M you suggest. Which makes it a very fair deal for a guy who has missed 30% of his games.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Assuming that he stays in the lineup all year this year. Then he makes our tag price. Then he stays healthy for the next season and produces like crazy again. Then, 6 years in, he’s counting on someone to sign him to a long term guarantee. What are the odds of him piling on 700-800 more touches the next 2 years without another injury? It’s a helluva risk.

    • RickM

      But any way you shake it, it’s a way more than $12M, correct? At least $20M say.

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s certainly a risk on his part. But I don’t think it’s a huge one. Obviously one he’s willing to take. I think he’s banking on hitting FA or signing a long term deal after this season. Having to ride the tag for another year would be risky.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes, probably around 20-30 if you’re willing to count whatever his 1st year base salary is in the guaranteed (it practically is). But it helps go to show why he’s willing to bet on himself. All he has to do is have a good year this year and he’s likely to get tagged or a long term deal that get’s him to that number. He is basically just betting he’ll have a good year, and worst case the market for him is the same and he loses no money, best case it goes up and he wins.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It depends on what you would consider paying off. I think that he could get more guaranteed money, but not at a yearly average of 14 over the first three. He may get a contract that averages 13 over 5, but it most likely wouldn’t guarantee any more. I don’t see him getting more yearly average and more guaranteed loot. It’s an either/or scenario I believe. Unless the Jets get really desperate after the season they’re about to have. Rumor has it they three mega dollars at Donta Hightower. Maybe they’d do the same for Bell.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I am of the opinion that the better he produces this year, the more likely the Steelers will tag him again. He will still be getting a nice payday. But it keeps the pressure on him, and the carries will be plentiful. Any hiccup regarding health, production, or attitude will likely cost him dearly. And even then, many teams will look at the mileage and won’t guarantee a big long term deal.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Bell thinks he is being smart, all he has done is put pressure on himself. If he doesn’t produce, he proves the Steelers right in not giving him a that big contract he wanted. If he does produce meaning not missing a lot of games he will be in good position for big money next year. He must overcome his past, like it or not.

      Go Steelers

    • RickM

      For sure, he’s entitled to chase almost 100% more than any other RB despite not having the stats or games played to support it. Williams got 1,300 yards for goodness sakes at $2M a year behind our line and with Ben as his QB. Some are also entitled if they don’t respect Bell.

      It’s easy to show no loyalty in the NFL and chase super-big dollars. The guy is free to do it, but he really should stop using lines like ‘we’ll get it done’ (his post-rap comment), and ‘how much he only wants to play for the Steelers’. Most of us believe he wants to play for the most money possible, regardless of the team. And when you open it up to a 32-team marketplace, the host team will always lose when the only consideration is money.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, will be interesting to watch unfold. I’ll be sad to see him in another jersey, but I believe it’s headed that way.

    • falconsaftey43

      Sure, that’s fair. I personally just don’t understand why I’d lose respect for someone on the basis that they’re only motivated by money. No one would hold it against someone in pretty much any other profession, so why sports? Not saying there is anything wrong with that view point, I just don’t understand it.

    • The Big Cheese

      Joe Kuzma did a great evaluation of LaMarr Woodley’s extension, a consideration no one else has addressed. I’m not sure LBell made a great choice here, given all the possible outcomes, especially in the injury arena. Self confidence is one thing, ignoring reality is another. Personally, I’m biased towards men like Ramon Foster. PFF graded him extremely well, yet he’s not flaming out over $$$ and wanting more from the FO. Quiet. Composed. Professional football player. I respect that.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I know! I’m disappointed he doesn’t see it that way at all. One reason I loved Bettis. He knew he was at the back end of his career for several years there. But took less money to stay and WIN!

    • Steeler Nation!

      I 2nd that. Bell is much loved in Steeler Nation and could’ve…would’ve been loved and taken care of forever. No mas

    • RickM

      I think it’s because if every player acted that way, there would be almost continual player movement. Any great player will get more from a 32-team marketplace because there are always desperate teams. Elite players usually adopt the principle that if they become the highest paid player at their position they have been treated fairly.

      But Bell is not interested in just being paid as the best at his position. He wants to re-write the salary category at the Steelers’ expense, demanding 100% more than any other RB. That’s just greed, and it’s never been a quality I admire because it comes at someone else’s expense when there’s a finite salary cap. If Shazier and Tuitt want to milk every dollar out of the system, they too will pass on any offer the Steelers make and hit the 32-team marketplace. They’ll get more money if every last dollar is their prime consideration.

    • falconsaftey43

      The way I see it, Bell owes the Steelers nothing. He’s in it for himself. Get yours, because the team will cut you the second your salary exceeds your production.

      I understand there would be more player movement (like NBA) and from a fan perspective that’s not desirable, but you can’t place the blame on the players for that. Why should a player show loyalty to their team? It’s a business. Any other profession, you wouldn’t fault an employee from defecting to a competing company if they offered more money, you’d likely be happy that your co-worker got theirs. Sports is literally the only institution were the majority of people are pro company instead of pro union/employee. I get it, we root for team not the player, but it doesn’t mean the dynamic of employee/employer changes.

      Your most interesting point is the salary cap, and that there is a finite amount of money to go around. My counter points to that would be there is currently over $603M in unused cap space. Secondly, unless every player takes an equal share of that pool, it’s inevitable that player A is taking money away from player B. And in Bell’s case, he wouldn’t be hurting his teammates. If his deal prevented Tuitt from getting his money from the Steelers, Tuitt would go get it somewhere else, he wouldn’t take a pay cut to stay (at least most wouldn’t, and if he did, it’d be his choice).

      To me, I just can’t see how we can say $10M/year is fine, but asking for $15M/year is greedy. It’s all insane money to normal people.

    • LHW

      Being mad is dumb, true, but the reason they are mad, which is the discussion here, is Bell’s decision not to sign. It makes no real sense for him not to. I am sure both he and his agent know that with no deal this year it means another franchise tag next year. Which also means he won’t be able to truly negotiate a contract for two more years. He will have been in the league a long time by then at a physically demanding position. If he gets injured, or has a crappy year, or even supporting players get injured that will impact his performance. Additionally, he just may have 2 crappy years which will also hurt him. And many times, any individual’s performance is a product of a particular team’s system, environment, and support staff. Much of Bell’s success could the Steeler’s doing, not so much Bell’s. I am aware many are aware of tall of that, and it has been discussed to death, but I felt it needed said to support my thinking that people are really mad, they just think Bell is overly narcissistic, overconfident, not thinking clearly, and could possibly be under to much influence from his agent. The difference in signing a franchise tender instead of a long term contract is not worth it for the well discussed reasons I cited above. Sure Le’Veon, go to Cleveland and make 20 million a year. Better practice your golf game. And oh year, you will be pushing 30 when you start, so save that franchise tag money you made for two years because you ain’t got much time left!

      Of course all my arguments might not actually end up being reality should he be traded, but odds are he won’t perform at the level he did with Pittsburgh. I too, although not “mad,” think he is greedy, misguided, and him not signing a long term deal is non-nonsensical. Even so, with that in mind, I respect his right to do what he wants. Even if he does go to a football wasteland such as Cleveland, I would wish him success. What is the saying “Something is worth what someone is willing to pay.”

    • RickM

      The ‘I’m only in it for myself’ and ‘I owe no one any loyalty’ attitude is a great way to build a world. Pardon me if I pass on it, in every endeavor of life. If that makes me an idealist, it’s exactly what I want to be.

    • falconsaftey43

      And that’s perfectly fine Rick.