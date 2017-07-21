2017 Steelers Stock Watch – Coty Sensabaugh – Stock Even

With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

Player: Coty Sensabaugh

Stock Value: Even

The last time that we talked about Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh in this discussion, we were still coming off the glow of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the team had taken two cornerbacks in the middle rounds, which needless to say resulted in his stock value taking a hit.





I don’t want to say necessarily that things have gotten all that much better since then, but I do think that things have come into better focus over the course of the past two months about where he currently stands within the Steelers’ secondary.

The sixth-year veteran who signed with Pittsburgh in free agency this offseason spent most of the spring working with the second-team unit in the Steelers’ defensive backfield, and if I’m not mistaken, he spent the majority of his time playing on the outside.

It is my impressions that, as we currently stand, on the eve of training camp, Sensabaugh is positioned such that he would probably be regarded as the first cornerback off the bench, such that there can be any sort of pecking order right now.

That is of course simply a reflection of where we currently stand, and things can change significantly by the end of the preseason. Senquez Golson, Cameron Sutton, Mike Hilton, and Brian Allen will all be looking to make their move to position themselves for better roles within the secondary.

But I do think that it is worth bringing up Sensabaugh again as a player who has been somewhat forgotten about. Most of the attention has been paid to the Steelers’ two rookie cornerbacks, and most of the rest has gone to the development of their two young rookie starters.

But he brings with him a veteran presence with the experience to back it up, and the versatility to play either side of the field, as well as in the slot, and that is a very valuable commodity to have, especially in such a young group of cornerbacks.