    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – Keion Adams – Stock Up

    By Matthew Marczi July 13, 2017


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: Keion Adams

    Stock Value: Up

    I do think that this categorization may be surprising to some here—perhaps to many—but I believe rookie seventh-round outside linebacker Keion Adams has had a positive and productive first couple of months with the team that is going to set him up to be in a good position to make the 53-man roster in August and September.


    He may in practice have the worst odds of the six primary contenders at outside linebacker right now, his true competition coming down to third-year Anthony Chickillo and veteran Arthur Moats, but I expect that he is going to have ample opportunity to move up.

    One of the most encouraging reports that I have read on the rookie is just how close of a relationship he has already built with fellow rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt, their first-round draft pick. Each of them have talked about the bond they have forged, and how much they have worked  together through the transition from the college level to the pros.

    Another benefit for Adams is the fact that he has a good friend on the roster in Javon Hargrave. Hargrave’s younger brother is Adams’ best friend, as the three of them all grew up together, and all essentially consider themselves brothers even though the rookie is of no blood relation.

    Aside from that, I also haven’t read anything negative about what he has shown on the field. He seems to be pretty quick off the edge, for one thing. But of course it is ultimately going to come down to what he does on special teams.

    Realistically, we can probably narrow it down even further to a battle between rookie and aging veteran. Chickillo is a core special teams player. Moats is not. Not anymore, at least. If Adams shows up on special teams, I don’t think the coaching staff is going to favor the older player, even if it means having four of five linebackers on the roster with two or fewer years of experience behind James Harrison.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      I think he’ll make the roster. He’s fast and tenacious. Even if he’s not a great ST player, they’ve shown in the past that they’ll force feed ST reps to OLBs that flash even a little as a pass rusher in the preseason (see Adrian Robinson). He’s a speed rusher who should look good against the 3rd string OT’s he’ll face in preseason just based on pure speed alone.

    • Andrew Norwood

      You’d think that Moats is in the same predicament as DHB. A great teammate, but strictly a ST guy fighting for his life. I like both of them, but we have to continue to get younger and infusing more talent into the roster. All the people that think DHB and Moats are safe due their being great teammates and their leadership need to remember we pushed Troy out the door. Much harder to swallow for all of us I’d think.

    • steelburg

      I some what agree. I agree that they have force feed special teams to OLB in the past. You mentioned Adrian Robinson I will add Chickillo to that list also. But I think with Moats in the mix it makes it a little tougher because not only is he good depth but he is also really liked in the locker room.

    • falconsaftey43

      I just have a hard time seeing Moats make the team. He’s pretty clearly the 5th OLB now, and he’s not much of a special teams player anymore (only had 70 ST snaps, 25 guys had more). I like him, but do you really need to keep a 5th OLB that’s not a ST guy just because he’s well liked?

    • steelburg

      IMO Troy had considerably slowed down. I thought that when he missed games his last year that Will Allen started to look better then him on the field and I think the front office and coaches agreed by keeping Allen and starting him the next year. I think those younger guys both in the WR room and in the OLB room will have to show they are equal to or greater then the older guys like Moats and DHB. The best example I can give is how dirty red showed that he was at least equal to Steven Johnson last year and that earned him a spot on the 53. I don’t believe they should go young just to keep the team young those guys have to earn it like dirty red did last year.

    • falconsaftey43

      Not disagreeing with the overall point, but they kept Matakevich and Steven Johnson both last year, so that analogy doesn’t really fit.

    • AndyR34

      Part of the Troy story was the value of his contract vs. the value of his play. They were woefully out of congruence.

    • steelburg

      Steven Johnson was a final cut and brought back afterwards so initial Matakevich made it over him. So it does apply.

    • steelburg

      Not surprised that you focused on the well liked in the locker room part of what i said over the good depth part. But Moats has averaged about 26 tackles a year and almost 4 sacks a year since being signed a few years ago to be a back up. IMO that’s pretty good numbers for a back up not to mention that he can play both sides. I 100 percent agree that in recent years he has not shown well on special teams. Don’t be confused I’m not advocating to keep Moats I’m advocating for the younger guys to step up and move him off the roster because just like you I would prefer the younger guys. In all honesty I think Chickillo has been groomed to replace Moats and I hope he does just that this year and clears a spot for Adams to be the 5th OLB.

    • Boots

      Not necessarily, Johnson was really only cut because Dupree had to be on the initial roster in order to be eligible to return from IR

    • Boots

      You know what Moats is and is only going to regress at this point in his career. If Adams can play ST and shows its not too big of a jump for him, I wouldn’t mind keeping him. It’s even possible that if need be Moats could still be available if injuries necessitate a move.

    • steelburg

      They cut the guy who was least likely to be snatched up by another team. If Johnson had greatly outplayed Matakevich, Matakevich would have been the guy cut. Like I said Matakevich should that he was at least equal to Steven Johnson that’s why he was kept and not the one cut and brought back like Johnson was.

    • falconsaftey43

      Oh, I didn’t mean to dismiss that he’s good depth. But as the 5th guy in the pecking order, that’s not really all that important of an ability IMO. Seems much better to go with ST and “potential” of a guy to be more than just depth.

    • falconsaftey43

      Johnson was a veteran and thus not subject to waivers like Matakevich. Johnson had 100% say in if he’d sign with another team, where as Matakevich would have had to go where ever he was claimed.

    • steelburg

      And that means……? They kept the guy they wanted more and subjected the other to FA and the possibility of another team making him a better offer. If that wasn’t enough proof how about Matakevich being listed above him on the depth chart. If you don’t believe the depth chart how about Matakevich being the first ILB in the game before Johnson in the regular season blowout game against the Dolphins. There is no arugment to be made, and no evidence to support any idea that they preferred Johnson over Matakevich.

    • Boots

      I believe Johnson had a sprained knee or something like that in training camp and the team could’ve felt that made him less likely to get picked up and also why he was inactive the first few weeks. I’m not trying to crap on Matekevich, but in 6 or 7 games Johnson had two fewer tackles then Matekevich did all year, so I’m not sure your argument is totally valid.

    • steelburg

      I can agree with that. But I thought Moats was a lot better on special teams his first year with the team where he focused on it more. I think him knowing that he doesn’t make it this year without good special teams play will make him a little tougher to beat out. But I would definitely prefer Adams as the 5th guy if he shows just a little bit on special teams.