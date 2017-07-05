Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – WR Cobi Hamilton – Stock Down

    By Matthew Marczi July 5, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: WR Cobi Hamilton

    Stock Value: Down

    I would like to argue that his stock is even, just because of the sort of player and person that he seems to be, but the harsh reality is that the moves the Steelers have made at the wide receiver position over the course of the past few months have resulted in the value of Cobi Hamilton sinking.


    Even at this stage of the game, it might be fair to say that he is on the outside of the roster bubble. Perhaps eighth, or even ninth in the pecking order. And yet there is still a chance for him to make the 53-man roster, and it is a path that must be carved out of sheer hard work and determination.

    I have said previously that I do believe Hamilton is a rosterable player, despite the fact that last season was the first time that he was actually on a roster during the regular season after a few prior attempts across prior seasons. But the Steelers have so many rosterable wide receivers this year that at least one or more of them is not going to make it.

    That is why I believe, as things currently stand, that Hamilton will be on somebody’s 53-man roster this season, but it won’t be in Pittsburgh. Behind Antonio Brown and the returning Martavis Bryant, there is already Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, and the rookie, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    Those five seem to be the safest bets to make the roster, in my estimation, with Coates being the variable based on how he catches the ball during the preseason. That leaves out free agent signing Justin Hunter, last year’s draft pick Demarcus Ayers, and special teams standout Darrius Heyward-Bey, bring the total to eight wide receivers who may well all have a better shot at the roster than Hamilton has.

    Frankly, that says more about the Steelers’ depth than it does about Hamilton, who not only has some natural talent, and size, but also uncoachable intangibles. He fights for passes. He blocks like it’s just as important as catching the football. He does his part on special teams. He does so many things that you would like out of a wide receiver.

    And yet he could be poised to miss the team? That’s a hard pill to swallow.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brenton deed

      The WR position has either been over invested or every signing has been a success with no duds. Maybe it’s about giving Ben all he needs while he’s still around? The TEs by contrast have had their duds.

      For instance, I suspect ju-ju was picked because of the run on CBs… but then maybe they had a third round WR in mind anyway???

    • falconsaftey43

      Hamilton is an interesting case. He converted 73% (best on team) of the time when targeted on 3rd down (8 conversions), but he was the exact opposite on 1st and 2nd down where only 35% of his targets resulted in a successful play (10 incompletions on 17 targets, and 1 completion only gained 4 yards on 1st and 15.)

    • Kevin Artis

      I’m on the side of Hamilton being on someone else’s roster this year. I don’t know if he has any practice squad eligibility or not but someone will pick him up if he is placed there.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He did make some clutch 3rd down catches. Will see how camp goes; there are always some surprises.

    • dany

      If he makes the 53, either he suddenly became amazing or something went terribly wrong with the rest of the receivers

    • steelburg

      I am interested to see what Hamilton looks like with some game time action both regular season and post season under his belt and a full offseason with the team. I think he will be greatly improved and dare I say he will look just as good if not better than the rookie Juju. But I don’t think he will make it on the roster him and juju are similar players and juju was just taken in the 2nd round that makes him a lock. But I could definitely see Hamilton catching on with another team.

    • falconsaftey43

      This is part of why I was a little down on the JuJu pick. I see it similarly to you, they look like similar types of players, but JuJu is a little more athletic.