    2017 Training Camp Underway: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan July 28, 2017 at 07:17 pm


    Happy Friday to all of you once again and welcome to football in pads season. Well, almost.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first training camp practice on Friday and it included the team having to move their operations over to Latrobe High School due to inclement weather. It sure is nice that they have an alternative venue so they wouldn’t be forced to cancel a practice.

    On the surface, it appears as through Friday was a productive day for the team. More importantly, it appears no serious injuries were suffered on day-one.

    Several more practices are ahead of the team and we look forward to covering each and every one of them for you.

    Ok, now on to this week's five questions and I'm sorry they're late.


    Ok, now on to this week’s five questions and I’m sorry they’re late.

    1 – Does it bother you at all when players make grand entrances into training camp in expensive cars, firetrucks or heavy machinery?

    2 – Now that tackle Alejandro Villanueva has signed a new four-year contract, do you think he ultimately plays it out through the 2020 season?

    3 – How much money would you bet straight-up that Ben Roethlisberger will still be the Steelers quarterback in 2018?

    a) $1
    b) $10
    c) $100
    d) $1000
    e) $10000

    4 – Will running back Le’Veon Bell report for duty before after the team’s third preseason game?

    5 – How many games will Jerald Hawkins start at tackle prior to his rookie contract expiring and do you now consider him a wasted draft pick now that Villanueva has been extended?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – Most respondents (57%) do NOT think Le’Veon Bell will earn more than $48 million over the next three seasons (2017-19). Right now, if Bell is tagged again next year would earn $26.6 million ($12.1 + 14.5 million) over the next two seasons. If Bell stays healthy and is productive this year, it seems his best chance to achieve $48 million is to sign a long-term deal next year and with a signing bonus just might exceed that figure. Good news for the Steelers is the incentive for Bell to produce big. Steelers fans should be hoping he earns the big bucks since it means doing big things in Pittsburgh this year.

    Question 2- L.J. Fort was the favorite to make the initial 53-man roster this year by a clear 55% majority. Primarily because his position group was deemed to have less depth and there may be room for five inside linebackers. The Steelers are not deep at running back but the acquisition of Knile Davis and drafting James Conner in the 3rd round depresses Fitzgerald Toussaint’s chances who got only 18.5% of the votes. Many people thought Demarcus Ayers has the most career potential of the three but is hurt by the deep pool of wide receivers limiting him to 22%. Jaybird decided that there was not room for any of the three on the initial 53-man roster.

    Question 3 – Mike Hilton was the overwhelming (93%) choice over running back Terrell Watson as who we would likely be excited about following the second preseason game. This might be due to simple name recognition as at least six separate Steelers Depot articles had Hilton headlined compared to two for Watson over the past few weeks. But several people noted that the secondary was an area that had keen interest compared to running back since Le’Veon Bell is likely to take almost all the snaps. Looking forward to that second preseason game to see if both are still on roster and if either shine.

    Question 4 – Eight different current players were named as having the best shot of ending up on another team’s roster to open this season. Six of the eight are wide receivers, unsurprising since this is considered the deepest position. Justin Hunter led the way with 8 votes followed by Demarcus Ayers (7), Sammie Coates (6), Cobie Hamilton (2), Eli Rogers (2), LB Arthur Moats (2), Darrius Heyward-Bey (1) & RB Fitzgerald Toussaint (1).

    Question 5 – What a pleasure to read the various stories on how and when folks became Steelers fans. Nice mix of folks that followed the Black & Gold well before the Super Bowl years and those that have joined the nation within the past decade. Some have a Steelers Nation lineage going back a few generations while others had to correct the errors of misguided kin. There were Burghers born & bred, some from across the country and even crossing international boundaries. The response to this question demonstrates that the pool of Steelers fans is both wide & deep.

    • dillon degroot

      1. No, players should be allowed to have some fun.

      2. Yes, but I don’t think he’ll be the starter throughout…I think Hawkins will eventually take his spot, and Big Al will become the backup swing tackle.

      3. E.10,000

      4. Yes.

      5. As many as injuries dictate…No, he wasn’t a wasted pick.

    • PaeperCup

      1) I love it. I used to think it was Diva-ish, but it’s become more of a tradition. I don’t expect AB to be rolling around daily in a Rolls with a chauffeur, so I know that it’s all for fun. I like the Fire Engine too, nice to support those guys.

      2) Absolutely. Looking forward to it.

      3) Will Be? $0. I think this is last year. I’d put a Benjamin on that.

      4) ugh. After. I’m with Tomlin too, it’s gonna have consequences to his game. Hopefully the team doesn’t suffer.

      5) 4…5? He’ll plug in when an injury occurs. I don’t think it was a waste, I never thought of him as a potential starter. and he could be a quality backup. I still have faith that he’ll be an excellent tackle, but I also have faith in Big Al. There’s a lot of other teams, that Hawkins might be able to start for, so it’s not on him.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      1) Nah, it’s cool. This is their moment, like when starting lineups get announced. Let them have some fun.

      2) Sure – I don’t see why not.

      3) I’m gonna go with $100. My guess is it’s 1-2 years. I was listening to them discuss it on PTI, and read the article about what he said. The biggest thing is, it’s not about effectiveness or football. He wants to enjoy his retirement in good health, and spend time with his family. It seems pretty clear that he changed a lot after the incident in the night club, and I think there’s more in his life than football.

      If it was simply a matter of – “can I still play?” I’d say he could stick around for 4-5 years. But, it’s the ones with other priorities (family, health, etc…) who end up walking away (Barry Sanders, Patrick Willis, Calvin Johnson).

      4) I hope so. It’s not really clear to me why he’s not reporting. I get that some players don’t want to go to camp, and he has an excuse, but it’s not like he’s a 12-year veteran. It seems like a lot of unnecessary drama (and I say this as a huge Bell fan). I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say he’ll be there by Game 1, but since I don’t really know why he’s not there, it’s hard to say what will bring him back.

      5) No idea.

    • newguy68

      1. Let them have some fun. These guys are in shape 365 days a year (especially Deebo and AB). Let ’em cut loose.

      2. Yes, he will move to RT and Hawkins will take over at LT in a couple years.

      3. If they win the SB, he gone. If not ….. depends on how the season ends.

      4. Yes, 2-3 carries in the 3rd preseason game.

      5. NOT a wasted pick. AV moves to RT when Gilbert’s contract is up and Hawkins takes over.

    • Rob

      1) I think it’s dope to see players personality, and have a little fun before TC.

      2) Yes, he does. Barring a situation like Beachum’s, where they get an extended look at Hawkins in season, or his play suddenly deteriorates (no reason to think it will), AV is going to be here.

      3) D. A lot rides on what happens this year. I think he is truly 50/50, but has a desire to win another SB. If they get it this year, he’s gone, if not he’ll be around for one more (assuming the team around him stays the same or gets better).

      4) I’m going to say after. Really, even if he shows up in time for the third one, MT isn’t going to play him anyways.

      5) I’m going to say 3-6 due to injury. And enough for the team to see if he’s starter material. He seems like a capable player, Depth with starter potential can’t be seen as a waste.

    • Carlos

      1- no problem at all
      2-Yes
      3- 100 but I earn pesos so multiply that by 18 for me.
      4- no, the Le’diva Bell will return until the season begins.
      5- He’ll be a solid backup, maybe 6 games, as a 4th rounder it’s not a waste at all.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      1) I think it’s a lot of fun.

      2) Yes

      3) 10 bucks tops

      4) Nope

      5) I thought it was a wasted pick the moment it was made (while Devontae Booker was still on the board). He’ll start 8 games due to injury though.

    • RickM

      1. No problem with any if it.
      2. It’ll depend on how he plays the next two years. After Bell rejected their offer they moved to AV and gave him a reasonable deal two years early. I think he’ll likely prove 2016 was not a fluke, but there’s no guarantee.
      3. Tough to bet anything as it’ll be health-dependent.
      4. I think he’ll report after the second exhibition game. He’ll want a few carries in the 3rd game when the first-string O gets most of its work. If he reports after Week 3, he’ll never play a snap in Game 4 behind a 2nd-string line…and not having any game contact in pre-season would not be wise.
      5. Not a wasted pick at all. One injury and it could be a lot.

    • WreckIess

      1. Nope. I look forward to seeing what AB is about to pull up in from year to year.
      2. Yup
      3. I’ll bet 1000. I think the biggest concern of his is health and I think the O-line will keep him in the game this year.
      4. After. No reason to show up before.
      5. 7. I don’t see him as a wasted pick, but with all the talk there was last year about how much everyone liked Dak Prescott, I definitely see a wasted opportunity there.