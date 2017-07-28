Hot Topics

    Alejandro Villanueva Gave Steelers A Bargain Under New Contract

    By Matthew Marczi July 28, 2017 at 07:00 am


    A little over a month ago, I weighed in on the Alejandro Villanueva contract situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers and proposed the argument that whatever contract that he ultimately signs could come in higher, perhaps even significantly higher, than the majority of commenters had been suggesting. Over the course of the summer, there were some who were unwilling to go any higher than $4 million per season.

    The contract that the third-year veteran ended up signing fell somewhere in between, as I put the range in the ballpark of $8 million, writing, “I would be very surprised if it’s more than a million and a half less per year”.

    Well, color me surprised, because he ended up signing a contract that is two million less per year, inking a four-year, $24 million deal that will pay him an average of $6 million per season, though he will reportedly get $14 million over the course of the first two seasons.

    One thing I will say is that it will be interesting to see how low the figure is for the fourth year of that contract, because if Villanueva continues to play as he has shown that he can, it’s pretty reasonable that he will be due for a contract extension three years from now, which would essentially make the final year on that contract irrelevant.

    Still, I was off, but I believe I was off not because Villanueva couldn’t make more if he wanted to push for more. I just think that it was more important for him to get the contract completed and to create that security for himself and his family and avoiding distractions than it was for him to try to maximize his potential earnings.


    That just seems to be the sort of person that he is, as should be no surprise. The Army Ranger was visibly uncomfortable with his contract situation through the spring. For most of OTAs, Villanueva declined all interview requests with the obviously transparent excuse that he had to maintain a lifting regimen.

    This became something of a joke for teammates who would be an earshot of him when he told this to a reporter, but he did eventually talk to the media and was very open and upfront about the whole situation.

    He realizes that money isn’t everything, and lining up next to Ramon Foster doesn’t hurt in that thinking. Foster once said something along the lines that at a point after a certain number of millions of dollars, there really isn’t that much difference.

    It is notable that Foster has signed not one but two free agent contracts with the Steelers, and at neither time did he ever actually hit the open market.

    It is my belief that the Steelers got a bargain for Villanueva on his current contract. He is the lowest-paid of all veteran left tackles (those on a second contract) in the league, and at $6 million per season, he is only tied for 32nd among all tackle contracts in the league.

    • VaDave

      No doubt this is a Great deal for the Steelers, if it is structured as you say, it’s a good deal for Big Al too as it leaves a big opening for a restructure/ extension that pretty much would close out his NFL career.

    • will

      And what is obvious here is the gigantic difference in character between AV and Bell.

    • Steeler Nation!

      It’s a win-win. He gains a lot of financial security immediately that he wasn’t going to have playing on the cheap the next 2 years. Could he have gambled on himself, played on existing contract and signed for more in 2 years? Very possible. But now he has that security. If he does suffer an injury over the course of the next year or 2, he’s a little better off. It’s still a good chunk of change and he’s probably smart enough to figure out how to make money last, unlike so many.

    • Rocksolid20

      A true Steeler , glad to have him .

    • The Tony

      I have to completely disagree with you. This is a business. Bell who is arguably the best player in the NFL feels like he is worth more than what the Steelers offered. We know the contract was close and Bell has stated he wants to remain a Steeler. To judge Bell on character because of another player taking a team friendly contract is just lazy.

    • Dave

      The best deals are when all sides are happy. Congrats to AV, well deserved! Steelers are such a classy organization and showed us again in this case.

    • dany

      Look at it this way, in 2015 the vast majority of us wanted Beachum signed long term. It didn’t happen. He got a second year option, which they declined, by the jags that averaged 10 million per year. After being released he signed with the jets for 8 million a year. 2 contracts and they’re both bigger than Villanueva’s. I see very little difference between both of them, so I’ll stick with the one that’s paid less. Good decision not to extend him two years ago

    • dany

      Football character, sure. But in life, if a player is in the NFL business I won’t blame them for wanting the biggest piece of pie as possible. That, of course, means Bell is not long for Pittsburgh, but I won’t bash someone’s character for that. Especially someone I know zero about his personal life

    • Steel Realist PAul

      AV and Bell on opposite ends of the spectrum with how they see things.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Maybe the difference is in Bell being unrealistic then. He’s overestimating his long term value. He’s had serious injuries, missed significant amounts of time already, and he’s a RB that will be 5-6 years in by the time he will be able to negotiate for that $15M contract. If he gets that contract, he will not finish it. And he’s NOT going to be a Steeler for long. Some people just don’t get it. AV does.

    • Jacob

      I think both sides gave in here a bit. AV took less money than other veterans, but he wouldn’t even be a left tackle in the league if the Steelers hadn’t noticed him and turned him into one, and the Steelers didn’t have to give him a contract at all. They could have simply paid him what he was already getting.

      It was a fair deal for both sides in my opinion.

    • MP

      Only in part. While Bell may have exhibited questionable behavior in the past, seeking the highest payday possible is not a character flaw.

    • Lil Smitty

      I was surprised at the four year deal. I thought AV would want a three year contract, because he would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of three years. I think AV could cash in if he wants. Even though his age indicates he is at the end of his career, he doesn’t have the years of abuse of playing in the NFL on his body. I believe that he could play for another eight years, if he chooses.

    • capehouse

      It’s nice of you to admit you were wrong, but your belief in AV just being a nice guy as the reasoning he didn’t sign for $8 mil+ as you predicted is letting yourself off the hook too easily. AV is not a franchise LT. He should not have been paid like one. End of story. That’s why you were wrong. I don’t care how well PFF said he played at the end of the season. He’s yet to prove himself on that level.

      When projecting this contract you had to factor in the Steelers getting a discount, because they always get a discount. You also had to factor in there was no way he’d get more than Gilbert who averages $6 mil, because he’s not as good a player as Gilbert. Yes, there’s inflation to factor in since Gilbert’s contract, and that’s why he now averages the same as Gilbert. I’m sure AV could’ve pushed for more money and refused to sign this deal, and the fact he wants to be with the Steelers, he’s a nice guy, and all that stuff is a factor too, but it’s not the sole reason and a very small one at that. It doesn’t matter that AV plays LT and that the position demands higher salaries. I pointed to that fact in the other article with DeCastro’s contract(in an opposite effect) as an example. DeCastro, despite being a RG, was paid like the top LGs. AV was also not a free agent, so he had very, very little leverage in this deal. THAT is/was the biggest factor in this whole thing. You can’t project a contract based on numbers players get with that distinction. On the open market I’m sure AV could’ve easily hauled in $8-10 mil per season. Fortunately for us, the Steelers owned AV for the next 2 years during this negotiation.

    • DB84

      Makes sense for him and I think staying long term with Steelers will only help his image and name so he can get more marketing deals with USAA etc. Plenty more money to be made there.
      Glad for him and his family.

    • capehouse

      Yeah that was my line of thinking too. I had him for 3 years, $18 mil, tops. Steelers definitely got a bargain getting that 4th year out of him.

    • MP

      ^^This^^

    • mokhkw

      If I’m not mistaken the current CBA ends after the 2021 Draft which means there will be a lot of players wanting contracts which end in 2020 so they can ca$h in on a (potential) uncapped year in 2021. I don’t expect AV or any other players to want to get extensions done in 2020 or even 2019, that wouldn’t make sense.

      I think it’s also a factor with Bell, why would he – or any other NFL player- want to be signed to a contract that goes into 2021 and beyond?

    • Lil Smitty

      He could be one of the few Olineman that could land national advertising deals.

    • Big White

      Alternative Headline

      “Steelers Give Opportunity to Former WR/DL Cut By Eagles, Develop Him”

    • SilverSteel

      12 mil in a small market town like Pittsburgh is the same as 15 mil in NY or LA. Ben has made that statement many times to players looking for that couple extra bucks. You have to look at taxes, cost of living, real estate property etc. oh, and being on a perennial winning team. That’s worth something too

    • The Tony

      I have to disagree again. Bell is only 25. Offering him a 5 year deal will most likely make him 31 by the time the contract is over. Pending how it is structured, the guarantee on the back end can be minimal to the life of the contract. I believe Bell has the ability to be productive through the entire duration of a five year contract. Clearly running him 95 percent of the time will have to change a bit. The Steelers are smarter than that investing that much money into a player just to run his wheels off. Even if Bell does regress a bit by the end of the contract, the way to cap continues to climb, the contract won’t be that detrimental to the team.

    • The Tony

      That is a good point. Isn’t Derek Carr saving tens of millions of dollars with the relocation to Vegas?

    • The Tony

      What exactly is that? One player taking a team friendly deal and another who is the best in the league at what he does wanting to hold out for more money. Last I checked we are a capitalistic society. Good for Bell for getting what he believes to deserve. That being said, I still thought he should have signed the Steelers offer but who am I to say what he should do

    • The Tony

      Hasn’t he already been on national television for a commercial?

    • The Tony

      Didn’t the cowboys and redskins get crushed with penalties from the NFL for over spending during the last cba holdout

    • Steeler Nation!

      He will be a Steeler for 1 more year, maybe 2. I highly doubt we will make a better offer next year, with him being a year older at that point. And it seems you discount his injuries. Even though he works hard to overcome them, they still happened. And they still take years off. He’s played 4 years and can’t stay healthy. If he’s still in the league at 31, it’ll be a shock. Some 21 year old with faster, fresher legs will take his spot for 1/20th the cost.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Who says he’s gonna get it? If he gets hurt again, what he’s gonna get is screwed. And he’ll have no one to blame but himself.

    • The Tony

      I wouldn’t be surprised if we tag him again next season and then give him an extension. Both parties have expressed interest. The third year with the transition tag would be interesting for multiple reasons. Does another team make an offer that the Steelers would be willing to match let alone even offer another fully guaranteed contract.
      I am not discounting his injuries, they are just something that a team needs to consider. We clearly didn’t believe they would be a major factor since we franchise tagged him and offered a long term extension.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Yep. Which is collusion, but nobody seemed to care.

    • Steeler Nation!

      The 5 year offer we made was too much. After another year and a lot more mileage, a 4 year deal for no more than what we offered should be all we would do. More than likely we tag him again and let him go get cut by somebody else in a couple years.

    • The Tony

      I am also kind of partial to that idea as well. Just run him to the ground the next two seasons and cut bait. However, that effectively places a window of two years for the Steelers best chance to win a Super Bowl. Especially since we have no idea how much longer Ben is going to play. Personally I would have locked up Bell just to keep Ben around as long as possible

    • Steeler Nation!

      You’re right about the Championship window. It’s closed when Ben quits. That O line and WR core is just as big as having Bell. Remember Bell has only completed 2 playoff games in his career. We could always draft one in the 2nd-3rd round that could contribute immediately.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      He obviously wants to be a Steeler. He could have made more money long term than this (that does assume he stays healthy and continues to play well). I’m surprised he didn’t get at least 7 per. But hey, I won’t complain about extra cap space. I’m elated to have him locked up and on the team long term. It would seem that he is also very happy to be here.

    • blue

      AV is a product of the system that’s why he gets 6 mil a season. Couldn’t pay AV more than Gilbert.

    • The Tony

      That’s true. Hopefully Connor can be a major contributor by then. I’d love to see a playoff game with all the killer bees