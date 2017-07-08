Hot Topics

    Alejandro Villanueva Trains With Antonio Brown

    By Alex Kozora July 8, 2017 at 08:30 am


    During the offseason, it’s common to see players at the same position work out. We’ve seen the linebackers link up; Ryan Shazier, Bud Dupree, and Steven Johnson have all trained down in Georgia. Jerald Hawkins has worked with former offensive linemen to pick their brain. So seeing Antonio Brown and Alejandro Villanueva on the same field together might seem a little strange. But per Brown’s Snapchat from earlier this week, that’s what happened.

    Brown posted the photo mid-week, the pair working out near Pittsburgh.

    AB has taken very little time off during the offseason, par for the course with him. He’s spent time with Chris Chambers, Terrell Owens, and late night workouts with Geno Smith. But it’s clear he’s willing to train with non-receivers, though to be fair, Villanueva has a little receiving background in him. Just don’t throw fake field goals to him. Please.

    It’s hard to say who has the harder work ethic. Brown, whose practice habits are unmatched, or Villanueva, who clearly had the more difficult job in the military. Even though they don’t share the same position, they’re two guys who are highly competitive and can push each other like few can.


    Brown is in the prime of his career while Villanueva is entering it, continuing to ascend and become a borderline top ten left tackle in the league. Villanueva, like Brown did last year, is also looking for his pay day, currently making shekels off his scheduled ERFA tender (which has still not been signed). His agent and the team have been in talks but it’s unclear if – and when – a long-term deal would occur. Historically, the front office won’t do any extension once camp begins.

    With the way Villanueva plays, and trains, a well-deserved deal will happen sooner or later.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      give big al a 2 year 13 mill contract. thats 6.5 mill a year.thats a modest per year salary. gives him financial security assuming he doesnt get anything from the VA. and gives both sides post contract benefits. the benefit for big AL is even at 33 he would be a young 33 and could probably be successful into his late 30’s and still earn a 3rd contract. for steelers, 2 more years to prep hawkins would mean his 4th year and last of his rookie contract he would have 3 years experience and prep before he became the starter.

    • FATCAT716

      They have done contracts during camp but once the season starts they won’t. So first gotta get Bells deal out the way & then there’s hope for BIG Al & Tuitt