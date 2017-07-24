Antonio Brown To Le’Veon Bell: ‘Sign Up Bro’

Antonio Brown recently told reporters he had a two hour conversation with Le’Veon Bell, pleading his case to get Bell into camp as soon as possible.

Now, Brown is taking that plea public.

On Brown’s Instagram page, which has 1.8 million followers by the way, he posted the following photo and caption.

Sign up bro let's win the super bowl @steelerrb26 ! #Juice #bestintheleague A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT



The caption, if you can’t read it.

“Sign up bro let’s win the super bowl @steelerrb26 ! #Juice #bestintheleague”

Brown told reporters following his football camp over the weekend that he “needed” Bell back on the field.

Bell, of course, will play this year under his one-year franchise tag. It’s just a question of when he shows up during camp. Most speculate it won’t happen until after the team breaks from Latrobe. His situation is one of the top things to watch heading into training camp. Players report Thursday with the first practice Friday afternoon at Chuck Noll Field.

Stay tuned.