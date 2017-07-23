Antonio Brown Makes Pitch For Le’Veon Bell To Report To Camp

At the end of the day, Le’Veon Bell will do what he feels is best. But if Antonio Brown had his way, and I”m guessing this is an opinion held by many, Bell will report to camp on Day One.

Speaking this afternoon following his football camp, Brown said the team needs Bell to be there.

WPXI’s Chase Williams captured the interview.

“I was talking to him last night for about two hours,” Brown said. “We need him. I need him. He’s going to do what he decides to do…he’s a special piece. Obviously, we know what he brings to the team. His dimension playing football.. He’s a special individual. And I pray that we have him there.”

Brown joked his conversation was “top secret” when pressed for details.

It’s still unclear when Bell will show up. He’ll do it before the end of the preseason but many believe he will miss the first two or three weeks, meaning he won’t show up for training camp. But you can bet Brown and his teammates are hoping for him to show up sooner than later.

That’s part of the drama and storylines the Steelers have heading into camp. Bell’s situation and Alejandro Villanueva’s potential holdout are at the top of the list. And you can bet Martavis Bryant and Ben Roethlisberger will be asked about Bryant’s “man to man” comments he made earlier in July.

Let’s just hope all these things get resolved quickly and professionally. And we can move onto some football talk.