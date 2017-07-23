Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Makes Pitch For Le’Veon Bell To Report To Camp

    By Alex Kozora July 23, 2017 at 04:47 pm


    At the end of the day, Le’Veon Bell will do what he feels is best. But if Antonio Brown had his way, and I”m guessing this is an opinion held by many, Bell will report to camp on Day One.

    Speaking this afternoon following his football camp, Brown said the team needs Bell to be there.

    WPXI’s Chase Williams captured the interview.

    “I was talking to him last night for about two hours,” Brown said. “We need him. I need him. He’s going to do what he decides to do…he’s a special piece. Obviously, we know what he brings to the team. His dimension playing football.. He’s a special individual. And I pray that we have him there.”

    Brown joked his conversation was “top secret” when pressed for details.

    It’s still unclear when Bell will show up. He’ll do it before the end of the preseason but many believe he will miss the first two or three weeks, meaning he won’t show up for training camp. But you can bet Brown and his teammates are hoping for him to show up sooner than later.

    That’s part of the drama and storylines the Steelers have heading into camp. Bell’s situation and Alejandro Villanueva’s potential holdout are at the top of the list. And you can bet Martavis Bryant and Ben Roethlisberger will be asked about Bryant’s “man to man” comments he made earlier in July.

    Let’s just hope all these things get resolved quickly and professionally. And we can move onto some football talk.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Rene Gonzalez

      Business aside, if Bell misses any part of training camp is a huge slap in the face IMO considering what the Steelers have been through for him like getting caught driving high just before a team flight and then suspended again for missing a test. He might be clean and that was more of a once in a lifetime mistake so the steelers made him a solid by not bringing that up on contract talks, but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t have to deal with it. Just show up Bell.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Amen!

    • ryan72384

      Couldn’t care less if Bell shows up or if he even plays a down this year. I just sound like a disgruntled fan but oh well I think the Steelers front office probably offered him a very fair and lucrative deal and he turned it down so dont care. Even though he’s the most unstoppable all around offensive football player in the NFL (when he’s not suspended or hurt) we still have AB, MB, Eli and JuJu. And the gun slinger Ben throwing it to them. We can win the Super Bowl riding Bens arm all the way there with him throwing the ball 40 times a game just as easy as running the wheels off of Bell. If we can’t win the Super Bowl with that much talent at receiver and a Hall of Fame QB then we just aren’t meant to win it.

    • Steve Johnson

      Agreed! I’m sick of him talking about being a Crusader, setting the market for the other RB’s in the NFL. The Steelers deserve better, they offered him a fair contract, $14M average over three years, $30M guranteed over the 1st three years. Nearly twice as much as the next highest paid RB.

    • walter

      Thats great of Bell to talk to him but I think he misses camp.

    • steelmann58

      This team does not need any of this Issues heading into an important season.Bell should not show up to camp is a big issue IMO.this i a team sport and he should be showing up with the rest of his teamates.