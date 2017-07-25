Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Reminds Le’Veon Bell ‘It’s Super Bowl Season’ In Effort To Coax RB To Latrobe

    By Matthew Marczi July 25, 2017 at 11:00 am


    As it turns out, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best negotiator for running back Le’Veon Bell, at least as it pertains to the 2017 season, has been on their 90-man roster all along. You may have seen recently wide receiver Antonio Brown pleading his case in a brief media interview for Bell to report with the team to training camp, saying that both he and the team need him to be there.

    Brown picked up that message on Twitter yesterday, writing, “it’s Super Bowl season let’s go bro”, followed by Bell’s Twitter handle. He included four pencil emojis, indicating an urge for the running back to sign his franchise tender, and praying hands.


    It goes without saying that Brown and Bell, arguably the Steelers’ two most talented players, are close, and they both also understand how important they are to the team. They are two thirds of the ‘Killer Bs’ offense that also includes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and have been named All-Pros.

    It is rare for one team to have both a wide receiver and a running back that can be safely argued as being the best at their position, but that is what the Steelers have—or should have—for at least one more season with these two pieces in place.

    While Brown himself may have just signed an enormous new contract for himself, he also understands how important it is to win a Super Bowl, which is his ultimate goal. And he also understands how important Bell is to the Steelers’ chances of winning the Super Bowl.

    For as much as Charlie Batch may believe that there will be no ill will within the locker room toward players who choose to hold out, because the players understand that every situation is unique, and that they may one day be in a similar circumstance, the groundwork has already been set for Bell’s teammates to comment on his absence.

    They already starting doing this as far back as OTAs, when Ben Roethlisberger made a reference to the fact that Bell was not present, saying something along the lines that it would be nice if he were there with his teammates.

    Roethlisberger was not the only one to comment on his absence at the time, and he certainly will not be the only one should Bell end up not showing up for the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College. Of course, we already see Brown putting the pressure on him to report.

    Realistically, there isn’t really anything of practical importance for Bell to gain from not reporting. The time has passed during which he could work out a long-term deal, and he will be receiving minimal work at best during training camp, so the injury risk is low.

    But the risk of damaging morale and his relationship with his peers is arguably greater, which is something he should take into consideration for his Thursday plans.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • ThatGuy

      I think he’s going to sign after this weekend’s practices.

    • Mark

      Both Ben and AB should refrain from discussing Bell’s contract situation. I don’t remember Bell saying anything when they were getting their contracts completed. As stated Bell handles the ball 300 – 350 times a season and AB handles a little over 100 times, yet he makes more than Bell. Please stop it.

      My priority ranking, without a running game we are toast, so Oline > Bell > Ben > AB. That is the way our offense works and that will not change anytime soon.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      So wait, because he gets the ball more he should make more money? Isaiah Crowell, an average running back for Cleveland, gets the ball more than AB too. Should he be paid more? What about Jonathan Stewart in Carolina? Point proven.

    • Sam Clonch

      Yet when Ben had horrible offensive lines early in his career he could still win SBs….