    Arians Claims In New Book That Porter Set Big Ben Straight Early In Career

    By Dave Bryan July 10, 2017 at 03:20 pm


    On Tuesday, a new book written by current Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians will officially go on sale and you can probably bet it will include several stories about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being as he coached him for several years.

    Ahead of The Quarterback Whisperer being released, however, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk probably received an advanced copy and he provided an excerpt of it on Monday that included a story about Roethlisberger during his early years in Pittsburgh.

    Arians apparently wrote that early in Roethlisberger’s NFL career he was a big problem for the Steelers when it came to his overall attitude towards his teammates and that one of veteran defensive players at the time had to set him straight.

    That veteran was none other than former outside linebacker Joey Porter, who is currently the teams outside linebacker coach. Below is the excerpt that Florio passed along that details all of that.

    “During the [2005] season Ben often acted immature, as if all the stories that documented the greatness of ‘Big Ben’ had gone to his head,” Arians writes. “He wasn’t signing as many autographs for teammates as he should; some days he would sign, some days he wouldn’t.”


    Late in the year, with playoff hopes dwindling, several veterans addressed the team. Linebacker Joey Porter, according to Arians, singled out Roethlisberger with “blunt language,” telling the quarterback that he “needed to be ‘one of us.’” Per Arians, Roethlisberger instantly “became a different person” and “grew up fast.”

    None of what Arians wrote is probably a bit shocking to fans of the Steelers and besides, Arians really has no reason to lie about what transpired that season as he and Roethlisberger are reportedly still very close to this very day. If it’s not true, I’m sure Roethlisberger and Porter will both refute Arians’ reconciliation of what transpired when the two report to Latrobe for training camp in a few more weeks.

    Personally, I look forward to reading Arians’ new book for several reasons of which one is centered around being interested to read what else he has to say about working with and developing Roethlisberger during the span of time the two were together in Pittsburgh.

    • nutty32

      JP made Ben stop wearing those stupid douche fedoras

    • Steelers12

      thank god for Porter’s leadership

    • Andrew Norwood

      Of course he needed someone to jump his butt! From the time kids are playing youth sports leagues they are hearing nothing but how great they are and how great they’re gonna be. Will ruin even the best of kids. Somebody or something has to keep them grounded. And for Ben, that success carried over to a 15-1 rookie season. Highly unusual for even the most successful players coming from college. Thank God the Steelers had a strong core of leaders that didn’t mind setting him straight.

    • deuce_seven

      I would have guessed Bettis.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Nothing surprising here. If you’re a Pittsburgh native, you know that in Ben’s early days as a Steeler, he used to be a regular on the South Side—the heart of the city’s nightlife scene. A far cry from the family man he is today.

      Arians didn’t say anything unfair here, either. And honestly, if the two are still close, Ben may have even been given the heads-up about the anecdotes that were coming in the book. Ben would probably be the first to admit that he did a lot of growing up since being drafted.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m surprised this took place in 2005; that was the year they won the super bowl and Ben was more of a game manager in those first couple years averaged 22 passing attempts a game in 2005); unless maybe it was during the 3 game losing streak in the second half of the season. Always thought Ben’s early ego issues came after winning the super bowl in his 2nd year.

    • Hagen Rinde

      blah…. blah.. please..

    • Hagen Rinde

      the very dead season this is….

    • Michael Conrad

      They shot me in Denver.

    • JohnB

      Porter has told this story a few times.

    • copanut

      LOL… Joey was shot in the butt, Arians is still a boozer at his advanced age, and BR was a nitwit at 25. So who gets to point a finger at whom? Sounds like everyone should just focus on their jobs.

    • Big White

      Some jokes just write themselves.

    • rystorm06

      veteran leader on the team shows a rookie / young player the ropes. yeah nothing new to see here.

    • PaeperCup

      I believe it.

    • Zarbor

      No love for Arians nor his book. After what he said about the Steelers and his wife sobbing on TV to make the organization look bad, he’s dead to me. No way I support that book. I didn’t care for him much while he was here, I respected what he accomplished, glad he’s gone, wish he would stop talking about us and concentrate on the Cardinals. Bye Felicia!!