Ask Alex: Steelers’ Mailbag

Welcome back to the mailbag. The last one before players report. The end is near.

To your questions!

falconsaftey43: Camp is quickly approaching. We know the big stories (Bell/AV reporting, WR battle, CB battle). Any underrated storylines to keep an eye on?

Alex: I’ll have an article on that sometime next week and sorta flesh out all my thoughts. I think when you get specific, I look at the growth of guys like Burns and Davis. That sorta fits into the “CB” battle but we know they have to have big years for this defense to reach their full potential. And in camp last year, we hardly got to see Burns practice because of his injury. So I’m excited for that.

Of course, you love getting a look at the rookies. Guys coming in with a totally clean slate, no bias involved on them. Someone like Josh Dobbs, who consistent does he look? Or does he look like early Landry Jones, who was incredibly hit-and-miss.





Paul Mcguffey: What does the back up QB look like. Who going to fill the spot?

Alex: Easiest question I’ll probably get all day. Here’s your depth chart.

1. Ben Roethlisberger

2. Landry Jones

3. Josh Dobbs

Set in stone.

Darth Blount 47: Alright, Alex… I teased this the other day. What are the chances that we could see Le’Veon Bell traded? In many other sports, a trade is often the best outcome, if a team feels that a star player is going to ultimately choose to walk away. Could we tag him again, and then potentially decide to move Bell? I know that some sort of a transition tag would be another option.

Alex: Are you talking this year or next year? This year? None.

Next year? Still highly unlikely. You just don’t see sign and trade deals like you do in the NBA. Can the Steelers even trade Bell if his contract is expiring? Even if they put the tag on him, he still could not sign it. So I don’t totally know how that works. It’s not like the NBA where a sign and trade allows a player to get the most money and go somewhere else. The systems work pretty differently. So I don’t see dealing Bell much of an option.