    Ben Roethlisberger Needs To Work On Play-Action Passing

    By Matthew Marczi July 27, 2017 at 11:00 am


    No matter how long you might have worked on something, there will always be things that you can work to improve within the scope of your interest. For the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, if there were one area in which I would wish he would work on, it would be in the selling and execution of the play-action passing game.

    Put simply, it really doesn’t seem to be something that he is all that interest in doing in the first place. It is as though he would much rather simply drop back to pass without the decoy, and then we have on our hands something of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

    If you believe, for example, that the play-action pass serves little purpose, then you are more likely to put in minimal effort into selling the play-action pass. The less work you put into selling the play-action pass, the less believable it is going to be, and thus the better it will be defended.

    So it wasn’t surprising to me when I came across a graphic from Pro Football Focus that compared and contrasted Roethlisberger’s numbers in the passing game while throwing from play action versus throwing without it.

    According to their numbers, he had the seventh-best quarterback rating when not using play action at 98.7, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for an average of 7.3 yards per attempt. His numbers dropped using play action, posting a quarterback rating of 76.1 and a completion percentage of 57.3, though his yards per attempt did increase to 8.4—not as high as you would expect.


    Compare those numbers to Russell Wilson’s. His passer rating without play action was 83.9, completing 62 percent of his passes for 7.2 yards per attempt. With play action, he completed 73.6 percent of his passes for 9.5 yards per attempt and a quarterback rating of 121.8. Those numbers are more representative of what play action is supposed to do for a passing game.

    So with that in mind, let’s look at some actual numbers. For the season, I have Roethlisberger using play action on just 72 passing attempts, including plays that ended in sacks or penalties or scrambles. That is well below the average, so he doesn’t even like to use it frequently, let alone sell is properly.

    By my count, he completed 35 of 63 passes, which is actually lower than their numbers. But frankly his poor sells could make it difficult to distinguish what actually constitutes a play-action pass, so it’s very possible the sample could be different.

    Those 63 passes resulted in 569 yards of offense, which is a slightly healthier figure of a little over nine yards per pass attempt with play action. But he threw four interceptions using play action versus only three touchdowns.

    I think it is safe to say that the play-action pass is something that Roethlisberger should want to work on. Whether you go by my figures or somebody else’s numbers, the offense didn’t perform up to expectations. He even managed to get sacked on one attempt.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • john bennett

      Ben has never been a play action passer and at this stage of his career I would not expect much change.

    • Uncle Rico.

      I agree he needs some work. But I trying to think of a clean comparison. Much of the data, imo, is skewed by read/option. And maybe bootaction off OZB. Neither of which are really a part of this offense. Roethlisberger spends most of his time in shotgun. When he uses playaction, it what everyone typically pictures when the word playaction is brought up. Under center, deep drop off run fake, back to the D, then turn and bomb it. I havent really dug into it, but Im guessing a majority of it is of this variety, and from 21 or 31 personnel, with maybe 2 guys in routes. And either a midfield bomb or goalline. So if you see Roethlisberger under center, defense is probably already on alert for PA.

      But Id guess the lions share for the rest of the league is read/option, power/read, and OZB teams. Number of factors why Roethlisbergers numbers look poor in comparison.

    • Kevin Artis

      Ben needs to work on ill advised interceptions. Some of these you would expect from a rookie.

    • ThatGuy

      On the flip side he does get quite a few DBs to bite on his unbelievable pump fakes.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Anything you can do, to disguise what you’re trying to do, is a plus. Other wise, people like belijerk are going to load up on you, as we know he’s married to film.

    • Mark

      I think Ben is great at deep pass play action. I think he struggles with short and intermediate routes due to him making up his mind before the snap where he’s going with the football. I would like to see him look off his 1st option and go to his 2nd and 3rd options quickly. This is the area that I think he struggles the most. If the play calls for the ball to go to AB he his throwing it to AB not matter what the defense is giving him.

      Ben take what the defense gives you and audible into plays that take advantage of the defense.

    • Dean

      In the old days, under Wisenhunt and Arians, he had a good play action fake. I believe the statistics, while valid, are more of a function of what Uncle Rico alludes to – changes in the game itself.

    • Dean

      Agreed 100%. Taking what the D gives you and audibling is something he has vastly improved at but could always improve. Tough to do w/ his competitiveness and will but should be improved not play action passing.

    • Uncle Rico.

      Arians used to get Roethisberger murdered in PA when the OL was crap. If theres merit to an aversion to PA by Roethlisberger, it was probably born then. By the time Roethisberger would carry out his deep run fake and turn around, someone was smearing him across the field. Iirc, PA all but disappeared because of that under Arians. Its a minor miracle Roethlisberger didnt come out of that period with PTSD like Houstons Carr or Tim Couch.

    • FATCAT716

      I remember him trying to imitating Payton Manning saying he studied his play action to get better & he became good at it for a while