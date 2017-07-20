Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Voted 11th Best QB Since 1978

    By Alex Kozora July 20, 2017 at 08:00 am


    A sorta specific poll but that was the end result of a recent ESPN-driven questionnaire. Of quarterbacks who played the majority of their career since 1978, when the league changed rules to favor the passing game, Ben Roethlisberger was voted as 11th best.

    A slew of current and former head coaches were tasked to come up with their rankings. Those coaches included: Pete Carroll, Wade Phillips, Mike Shanahan, and Howard Mudd, among others.

    Technically, Roethlisberger tied for 11th place with Kurt Warner. The article included comments from Shanahan and Mudd.

    An excerpt from Shanny.

    I have always admired his ability to stand in the pocket and make big-time throws with guys hanging on his body. He’s just one of the few guys I have seen with the leg strength and arm strength to do it.


    And Mudd’s comments.

    “when you put him in the game, don’t bet against him. So many times he has brought the team back. Like in that Super Bowl against Arizona, are you kidding me?”

    Roethlisberger finished ahead of the likes of Troy Aikman, Warren Moon, Jim Kelly, and the first overall pick of Ben’s class, Eli Manning.

    Tom Brady topped the list, ranked first or second by nearly every coach (another had him 6th).Here are the top five.

    1. Tom Brady
    2. Peyton Manning
    3. Joe Montana
    4. Jon Elway
    5. Aaron Rodgers

    You could argue Roethlisberger should be ranked two spots higher, above Drew Brees and Dan Fouts. But those are the only two names any reasonable Steelers’ fan could quibble with. By the end of his career, he should “move” ahead of at least Fouts.

    I would be interested to see an all-time list that included quarterbacks of every era and see where Roethlisberger still winds up. That would probably have Roethlisberger somewhere in the 18-20 range and again, by the end of his career, maybe cracking the top 15.

    If you want to make such a list, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

    h/t Jeff

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Steve Johnson

      Peyton Manning above Joe Montana? No Way! Montana was money! Although I’m not a huge Roethlisberger fan, he is far better than Kurt Warner. Warner won 1 S.B.

    • Steelers12

      big ben should be above Fouts and Brees, and im only 25 but i look at the history of the game and no way Montana shouldn’t be number 1. I also feel like Aikman is now underrated. But i feel you really can’t compare this generation of QB’s to other Qb’s of other eras due to the drastic rule changes.

    • Steelers12

      i can’t believe Manning is over Montana hell Brandy shouldn’t be either

    • O’Neal

      I would put warren moon ahead of ben

    • StolenUpVotes

      I know I have an unpopular opinion in regards to Warner, but I don’t think he deserves to be in the HOF. Yes, he had a stellar 3 year run with the Rams and an impressive run with the Cardinals at the end, but he literally disappeared for half of his career.

    • Bob Francis

      11th seems about right for Ben, and it’s maybe even a little high given that he’s never sniffed an MVP, something even guys like Cam Newton and Matt Ryan have earned. Kinda like Hines, Ben has also never been the statistical darling like Brees or Rodgers. Ben’s been a solid performer on a lot of good teams, and his two rings really help him. Ben can definitely move up a few spots with more stats, and another SB would probably really vault him. Eli should not be on the list at all. Aside from two postseason runs, which admittedly is not nothing, he’s been a below average QB on a lot of non-playoff teams.

    • O’Neal

      You never saw him play, who would u put at one then?

    • Steve Johnson

      How many Super Bowls has he won? Playoffs? Division Championships? I would have to disagree.

    • O’Neal

      Nevermind lol

    • Steve Johnson

      Out of the QB’s listed, he probably could be categorized as the most inconsistent of all of them. But those two Super Bowl Wins over N.England gets him on the list.

    • Bob Francis

      And Philip Rivers suffers b/c of no SB appearances, but he’s arguably been the best statistical QB of that 2004 class: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/leaders/career_av_career.htm

    • StolenUpVotes

      He also plays in the best passing conditions of the three. That is something that needs to be considered as well.

    • O’Neal

      Ben has been on alot better teams and especially defenses than warren moon ever was.

    • O’Neal

      So you are sayin if the browns picked ben they woulve been good? It still takes a team

    • O’Neal

      Ben can stink it up with the best of them, he is too inconsistent

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I’d put Manning over Brady based simply off of how well the Patriots still do when Brady is out(about 15-5 i think). When Manning went down, the Colts went from perennial contender to 1-15.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Ben has never been or never will be the statistical darling. There are lies, damn lies, and statistics. I’m fine with that. He cares about one statistic-winning. And he became one of only 4 QBs in HISTORY to win 100 of his first 150 games. Those that say he inherited a great team and rode their coat tails forget to mention that they were 6-10 the previous season and 1-1 when he took over on the way to 15-1.
      One of the problems with stats and QBR is that they don’t factor in winning and losing. Drew Brees and Tony Romo piled up some huge passing stats over the years on some bad teams playing against soft coverage late in games. I like Brees, but his stats don’t equate to wins other than a couple of years.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Even then saying Ben hasn’t been a “Stat darling” isn’t quite accurate either. The guy is going to finish his career in the top 7-8ish of every major passing category. He is going to be one of those guys that people look back when it is all said and done and say “Dang. This guy was better than we remember.”

    • nutty32

      Dan Marino was the greatest NFL QB of all time.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Lol

    • Jeff McNeill

      I would put Montana 2 and Ben 10. Other than that I think the list is pretty good. I can see the argument for Ben over Brees.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Brady and Manning are better quarterbacks than Ben – but they would not be if they played on the same Steelers teams. They would not have lasted. John Elway would have been a better fit for those Steelers teams – and I am no Elway fan.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Oh I know. But it’s not like he’s the 5000 yards and 40 TD guy either. I really don’t think he cares about that at all. Only winning-the #1 stat!
      Everybody has been on his butt because of his stat line last year. How many of INTs were a result of BAD WR play or wrong routes. He led us to AFC Championship game with Cobi Hamilton, Jesse James, Eli Rogers, DHB and Demarcus Ayers playing big roles. None of those guys were supposed to have a huge role last year. Ben’s a winner, and we’re going to miss him dearly.

    • nutty32

      Marino would have 10 rings if he played for Belichick’s Patriots.

    • StolenUpVotes

      His stat line wasn’t even bad last season. That is what I don’t understand. Did Ben play his best ball? No. Hard to when you’re throwing to essentially a rookie in Eli Rogers and Cobi Hamilton outside of AB. But at the end of the day his INT% was below his career average.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I agree with the part of Brady not surviving behind the Steeler lines and system. I believe that if Brady had been drafted by the Lions no one besides Wolverines fans would remember him at all. But he has been great in that system. Manning however would be great in any system.

      Think back to early Ben days and how he could just shake em off or complete passes with guys hanging all over him. Unreal.