Hot Topics

    Bouchette Says He Doesn’t Think Bell Will Show Up To Camp On Time

    By Alex Kozora July 26, 2017 at 11:35 am


    Count the man with the longest tenure on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ beat as thinking Le’Veon Bell will be absent Day One of camp.

    In his Post Gazette chat yesterday, Ed Bouchette was immediately asked if he thought Bell would report to Latrobe on Day One. Here’s his answer.

    “I don’t think he will report to training camp on time…” 

    There are many who believe Bell will skip out on the Latrobe portion of the preseason, showing up sometime after the team’s second preseason game when they’re back in the city. Bouchette is obviously as clued in as anyone and correctly said the team would not be able to work out a long-term deal with Bell. So the opinion has clout.

    That doesn’t mean there are teammates looking to pressure Bell to show up right away. Antonio Brown has served as that champion, repeatedly going in on social media. Yesterday, Brown made another plea, and sort of a dig, at him.


    The caption: “So you not trying to play with us bro @steelerrb26 ?! First rule to getting better is showing Up! #movementnotmoment

    He’s made similar Twitter/Instagram comments for the past few days and told reporters he had a “two hour” conversation with Bell this past weekend, ostensibly to convince him to show up. But ultimately, the decision lies with Bell, who is not under contract and can’t be financially punished by the team.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Mark

      AB needs to stop especially after his foolishness last year. Calling people out via social media is so disrespectful.

    • WreckIess

      I’m pretty sure he’s just messing with him. Relax. They’re friends.

    • Big White

      Nope. He needs to be there, period. He’s scheduled to make 12 million this year which is a large chunk of cash and he can’t just show up when he wants or miss it completely. If he misses MANDATORY camp, then he should be benched or the Steelers should be able to recoup a pro-rated amount of the 12 Mil. The Steelers cannot get out of honoring the price tag if he gets hurts, so to me this is not even up for discussion.

    • Big White

      By rule, he can skip camp and the full preseason without financial consequence, showing up only days before the Week One game against Cleveland, signing the tender, and getting 17 weekly checks worth more than $711,000 each.

      – oops nevermind 🙁

    • Big White

      Can the Steelers yank the tender offer if he sits out camp??

    • Biggie

      Only two things that can derail this team from SB run. Injuries which every team has to face from time to time and ego. Coates issue hurts his chances more than it hurts the position depth at this point. Hopefully he gets back and competes but otherwise he ends up on Pup or released. The contract offered to Bell should have been very close to what he’d accept, he has to be way overvaluing himself and after two years of missed time due to suspensions/injuries you’d think he finally show up on time for a season. Bryant’s need for man to man crap with Ben needs to stop too. If you need to talk go find him, quit posting about it. He was suspended on his on account and a team leader spoke up as they should. Enough whining get to work.

    • Sam Clonch

      Sure. Panthers did that with Josh Norman a few years ago. They can pull it until he signs it.

    • NinjaMountie

      He’ll skip. Why wouldn’t he. He’s playing for the money (which is fine) and there is no monetary gain to showing up. There is plenty of financial risk, though.

    • WreckIess

      Sure, but then they get nothing for Bell and some team will sign him in a matter of weeks. That’s the worst scenario that could come of this whole thing.

    • Smitty 6788

      I disagree if he’s seriously hurt training on his on he could lose every penny of his deal. If he’s hurt practicing he still gets $12.5 mil..Makes much more sense to play with the insurance of a guaranteed contract.

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s a good point. Though I’m certain he has an insurance policy. Still, good point.

    • Kevin Artis

      I just seems to me that when you miss training camp that when you do come back you are more susceptible to injuries. I think going the complete process and being around your teammates are better suited for the player. I know he will continue to work out on his own but you can’t replicate training camp. Plus, it’s not like he will do much when he gets there because he’s still recovering from an injury.

    • NW86

      Exactly. I was just replying to your comment above when I noticed you had already corrected yourself. He hasn’t agreed to the tender (contract) yet, which is for the 17 weeks of the regular season. It happens all the time with tagged players. Anyone remember Eric Berry skipping all of camp and most of the preseason last year with the Chiefs because of the tag? If you don’t, it’s probably because he showed up at the end of August and went on to have another stellar season and earn his big contract this spring.