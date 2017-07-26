Hot Topics

    Bryan: 2017 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre Training Camp Edition

    By Dave Bryan July 26, 2017 at 07:04 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Latrobe on Thursday and that means it’s time for me to take my final stab at what the 2017 53-man roster might look like when the team opens their regular season on the road.

    Moving forward from here, I will post a new 53-man prediction following each and every Steelers preseason game just as I do every year.

    As usual, I invite all readers to add their own 53-man roster predictions in the comments below. At the very least, let me know which players on my list that you think won’t ultimately make the final 53 and why.

    Offense (24)

    Quarterbacks (3)Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs


    Analysis: These three have been set in stone ever since Dobbs was drafted. Jones should open up the season as Roethlisberger’s backup.

    Running Backs (3)Le’Veon Bell, Knile Davis, James Conner

    Analysis: I’m certainly not high on Davis as a running back option and he certainly must impress as a kick returner during the preseason if he’s going to make the initial 53.

    Fullbacks (1)Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: Nix is a solid fullback and special teams contributor. Here’s to him starting the 2017 regular season fully healthy, which is something he failed to do in 2016.

    Wide Receivers (6)Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sammie CoatesJustin Hunter

    Analysis: Even though he’ll reportedly start training camp on the Active/PUP list, I think Coates still has a chance to beat out veteran wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey for a spot and especially if he can contribute on special teams like he did last season. Like Coates, Hunter is a real wild card this year but his addition early on during the offseason probably bodes well for him.

    Tight Ends (3)Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

    Analysis: James is a lock. Johnson is close to being one as well because he can also play fullback. Grimble, on the other hand, still seems like a better option than the two highly-touted undrafted free agent tight ends, Scott Orndoff and Phazahn Odom.

    Offensive Linemen (8)Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Chris Hubbard, Jerald Hawkins

    Analysis: These eight are hard to dispute and I find it unlikely that nine offensive linemen in total will be kept.

    Defense (26)

    Defensive Linemen (6)Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, Daniel McCullers, L.T. Walton

    Analysis: The Steelers normally like to keep only six defensive linemen in total and barring any injuries, it would seem that all but McCullers are guaranteed spots entering this year’s camp.

    Inside Linebackers (5)Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Steven Johnson, Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort

    Analysis: Behind Shazier and Williams sits Johnson, Matakevich and Fort entering camp. Fort is far from being a lock, however.

    Outside Linebackers (5)Bud Dupree, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Keion Adams

    Analysis: Can Adams ultimately beat out veteran Arthur Moats during training camp and especially when it comes to special teams value? I think so. If the Steelers ultimately keep six outside linebackers in total, Moats would be my obvious sixth.

    Cornerbacks (6) –  Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, William Gay, Brian Allen

    Analysis: Senquez Golson has a lot to prove this summer as does draft pick Allen. Of the six cornerbacks listed above, Gay and Allen are the biggest question marks right now.

    Safeties (4)Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Daimion Stafford

    Analysis: Mitchell and Davis are of course locks. The other two spots, however, are not. The offseason addition of Stafford  via free agency can’t be ignored and he could very well wind up beating out either Golden or Jordan Dangerfield after the dust settles. Will the Steelers choose to keep five safeties in total? I chose Stafford over Dangerfield.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1)Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Barring an injury, Boswell is a lock.

    Punter (1)Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Berry, like Boswell, is a lock as we enter training camp.

    Long Snapper (1)Colin Holba

    Analysis: Holba, the team’s sixth-round draft pick this year, is a lock at this point barring injury.

    Final Notes: I believe this is the first time I’ve ever predicted that all draft picks will make a final 53. With that said, I think there’s a good chance we see that happen this year if all stay healthy. At worst, six of the eight should make it with Allen and Adams being the two questionable ones with the hardest paths.

    Practice Squad (10)Demarcus Ayers, Brian Mihalik, Ethan Cooper, Scott Orndoff, Terrell Watson, Johnny Maxey, Mike Hilton, Jacob Hagen, Lavon Hooks, Matt Galambos

    Analysis: This list of 10 players will obviously be fluid from here on out but with that said, I think there’s a good chance at least four of these players ultimately wind up on the Steelers 10-man practice squad this year.

    Steelers 2017 53-Man Roster & 10-Man Practice Squad Prediction
    OFFENSE
    Roethlisberger, BenQB
    Jones, LandryQB
    Dobbs, JoshuaQB
    Bell, Le’VeonRB
    Davis, KnileRB
    Conner, JamesRB
    Nix, RooseveltFB
    Brown, AntonioWR
    Bryant, MartavisWR
    Rogers, EliWR
    Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR
    Coates, SammieWR
    Hunter, JustinWR
    James, JesseTE
    Johnson, DavidTE
    Grimble, XavierTE
    Pouncey, MaurkiceC
    Foster, RamonG
    DeCastro, DavidG
    Finney, B.J.C/G
    Hubbard, ChrisT/G
    Gilbert, MarcusT
    Villanueva, AlejandroT
    Hawkins, JeraldT
    DEFENSE
    Heyward, CameronDE
    Tuitt, StephonDE
    Alualu, TysonDE
    Hargrave, JavonDT
    McCullers, DanielDT
    Walton, L.T.DE
    Harrison, JamesOLB
    Dupree, BudOLB
    Watt, T.J.OLB
    Chickillo, AnthonyOLB
    Adams, KeionOLB
    Shazier, RyanILB
    Williams, VinceILB
    Johnson, StevenILB
    Matakevich, TylerILB
    Fort, L.J.ILB
    Burns, ArtieCB
    Cockrell, RossCB
    Sutton, CameronCB
    Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    Gay, WilliamCB
    Allen, BrianCB
    Mitchell, MikeS
    Davis, SeanS
    Golden, RobertS
    Stafford, DaimionS
    SPECIALISTS
    Boswell, ChrisK
    Berry, JordanP
    Holba, ColinLS
    PRACTICE SQUAD
    Ayers, DemarcusWR
    Mihalik, BrianT
    Cooper, EthanG
    Orndoff, ScottTE
    Watson, TerrellRB
    Maxey, JohnnyDE
    Hilton, MikeCB
    Hagen, JacobS
    Hooks, LavonDT
    Galambos, MattILB

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It has begun!!!! Can’t really see Sensabaugh making it and HeyBey not making it! Ready to find out tho!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      coates ST play is average at best. he has zero chance to beat out dhb. especially injured. again. and having a terrible offseason.
      also stafford knocks golden off not dangerfield. golden has been here 5 years and backslid even before injury. dangerfield while technically only having been on the 53 for a year. has been here 3 years. and has progressed every year.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No Arthur Moats!!!? When one of our injury prone OLBs gets hurt this season which is pretty much a given we would regret cutting him big time.

      Look at that collection of CBs? take away Golson and Gay and it is perhaps the worst tackling group of CBs anyone could ever assemble. Gay and Golson can play outside and the slot, their versatility makes them much more valuable to the team this season than either of the rookie CBs Sutton is over rated as hell and Allen is about as raw as it gets, having both on the active roster is not a good idea.

      Every draft pick makes the active roster? seems unlikely, and I dont get why Gay is a question mark?

    • It’s odd that you present Golson as a strength and then dismiss the rookies.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Because both rookies are not anywhere close to being ready to contribute and Golson isnt a rookie.

    • Walt Dongo

      Glad to have you back Dave.

    • Yet all three have the same amount of actual NFL experience, and Golson clearly has the largest hill to climb to make the team.

    • afrazier9

      Welcome back Dave spot on, but I think gay bites the dust barring any injuries one of the ole miss cornerbacks will beat him out.

    • Michael Conrad

      I like all the picks Dave but I think Gay could be on the bubble if Golson and Allen do well. I think if the steelers really want to play man Gay should not be on the team its time to move on from Gay.

      The other would be Knife Davis . I’m not sole he could be any good on kickoffs and if Bell goes down you need someone better then him to help out Conner.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No they dont? Golson has been on the team for 2 years, and I dont buy into the Golson wont make the team BS.

    • Burgh Ball

      Spot on re moats – solid backup – chick has not shown much

    • pittsburghjoe

      Nice Job, Dave. Cant argue with the early picks. I would like to see Mihalik impress and beat out hubbard, mainly due to his size. Ayers, may surprise some people. Looks like we need to keep an eye on the waiver wire for depth at ILB, S and maybe DL.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Please explain this tremendous hill Golson suddenly has to climb? And do I need to list all the all the 3rd-6th round CB selections we have made over the last decade that didnt even make the team, its hilarious how much ridiculous hype fans are putting into these two rookie CB selections.

      He has Gay as a question mark than he cuts Golson, that makes zero sense because Golson is Gays future replacement in the slot.

    • Luis Grove

      Dave, first of all welcome back, I hope your week was full of positive family memories.
      Do you think there is any chance they start the season with only 5 Dlinemen?

    • pittsburghjoe

      How can you comment on Golson’s ability to tackle?

    • pittsburghjoe

      Golson is nothing more than a place holder in the hot tub at this point.

    • Shane Mitchell

      They do tackle in college you know?

    • pittsburghjoe

      Al Bundy tackled at Polk High, you know.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yeah, pretty sure he wasnt a 2nd round draft pick, you know?

    • pittsburghjoe

      Let’s anoint him the second coming of Ricardo Colclough then.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Are you one of those morons that has something against the guy because he got injured ?

    • pittsburghjoe

      No, I continued to watch Married with Children despite Bundy’s high school knee injury.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yes, welcome back Dave.

    • Jaybird

      Al Bundy vs Spare Tire Dixon( Bubba Smith). Classic.

    • Everywhere that matters, yes, they do.

      Golson 0 NFL preseason games, 0 NFL games, 0 stats
      Sutton 0 NFL preseason games, 0 NFL games, 0 stats
      Allen 0 NFL preseason games, 0 NFL games, 0 stats

      Golson has a handful of training camp practices and more time with the playbook going for him and two serious injuries against him. Your claim that Golson is one of the better tacklers among our CBs is based on vapor and hopes, nothing more.

      As for the hill he has to climb? The comments out of the coaches and Colbert make that obvious to anyone that is listening. What other draft picks have done is irrelevant and doesn’t warrant any further response.

    • Big Joe

      Dave, I agree with your analysis minus Hunter and Moats. Unless Hunter offers some or better ST value over DHB, and I don’t see a history that says he does, I think Hunter is the outside guy looking in. This year I actually think the team will only keep 4 ILBs but will keep 6 OLBs. From what I’ve seen of some of his college tape, I can see Adams providing more ST contribution than Fort. Also, given the likely loss of both Harrison and Moats next year, I can see the team making every effort to retain 4 OLBs who get game time – whether on STs or late in games that have been put away. Now my concept may not hold water if he’s a game day inactive all year but we’ll see how it shapes up.

    • Sam Clonch

      Ed O’neil was a Steeler after all (if only ever so briefly).

    • Sam Clonch

      Seems like keepin more OLBs would actually PREVENT whatever OLBs they keep from being able to get game time. No?

    • Sam Clonch

      Makes sense for now. Camp will figure out the rest soon enough!

    • Shane Mitchell

      Disagree, pretty sure Golson is mentally much further ahead than either rookie, and thats a big part of adjusting to the NFL.

    • John Pennington

      This list keeps to many who dont produce, Big Dan Moates Golden not as a safety but ST player only Gay who should gone Steven Johnson ST player only etc.This team will lose young talent keeping this type of players instead of moving away from them,.Sooner or later the team must change in order to win and means replacing players with better talent instead of holding on to yesterday players, The Pats win because they are not afraid to replace players and change with the times.They win because they play in the here and now maybe the steelers need to look at themselves and figure out where they want to be. Here and now or yesterday. ONES NOT Working

    • Shane Mitchell

      And you think those comments are to inform the public? there is a hidden agenda behind these comments, and it isnt to inform you and other fans, its called coaching.

    • Disagreement is fine. It doesn’t change the facts. Golson has practically zero NFL experience and the same amount of game experience as the rookies. To somehow inflate him as being automatically more able or ahead of them on the roster is based solely on opinion, not on anything observed. I hope you are right, but there is no objective reason to think that you are.

    • Justin

      Welcome back Dave. Prayers to you and your family.

      Great analysis, you were missed in your brief absence!

    • Of course they aren’t to inform the public. They are to light a fire under Golson. That said, the Steelers aren’t in the habit if playing games in the media. If they say something like that about a player, there is something to it. The necessity of the coaching you are referring to itself points to him having an uphill battle.