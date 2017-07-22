Cardinals Hire Plaxico Burress As Coaching Intern

Pittsburgh West continues to gobble up ex-Steelers. Plaxico Burress is the latest name on that mantle, hired by Bruce Arians to serve as a coaching intern during training camp.

The news was reported by Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports.

https://twitter.com/kentsomers/status/888497013087649792

Burress, of course, was the Steelers’ first round pick of the 2000 draft. His best season came in 2002, catching 78 passes for over 1300 yards. On more pass happy New York Giants’ teams, he was able to hit double-digit touchdowns twice. He circled back to Pittsburgh briefly in 2012 before his career came to a close.

Arizona is littered with ex-Steelers. Arians as the head coach, of course, but he’s far from the only one. Harold Goodwin is an up-and-comer as their offensive coordinator. Ditto with Nick Eason and Byron Leftwich, currently assistants who Arians has talked up. Both could wind up becoming coordinators sometime in the future. Others include: Larry Foote, Amos Jones, and Larry Zierlein.





Burress will be tasked to coach up the receivers and the new faces on the roster. In a bit of irony, one of those players includes third round pick Chad Williams. He may have gone higher, or at least been invited to the Combine, but was arrested on gun charges last season. Burress’ history with guns, well…you know.

Arizona has their first camp practice this afternoon.