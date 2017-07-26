Hot Topics

    Carney: Le’Veon Bell Makes Mistake Passing Up Long-Term Deal

    By Josh Carney July 26, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Now that the dust has settled from the Le’Veon Bell long-term contract talks and emotions from the Steelers’ fan base have subsided (for the most part), I felt it was time to pick through the situation at hand with Bell, regarding his decision and his contract demands.

    Bell seems very confident in himself, considering he turned down $42 million over the first three years of a 5-year offer from the Steelers, including $30 million in the first two years.

    Should he have accepted it, Bell would have become the highest-paid running back in the NFL by a considerable margin, surpassing LeSean McCoy’s extension with the Buffalo Bills from 2015, when the jitterbug back signed a 5-year, $40 million extension.

    Alas, Bell turned down the deal, wanting to be paid like a No. 1 running back AND a No. 2 wide receiver.

    That’s a hefty bet on himself.


    Diving deeper into Bell’s request, it seems crazy for him to play on the franchise tag for the 2017 season when he’s missed 20 of 70 possible regular season and playoff games with the Steelers, and has seen his season end due to injury two years in a row, both of which required him to go under the knife.

    That doesn’t even begin to touch on the amount of miles he’s racked up on his body since being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Steelers, Bell has touched the ball a combined 1,135 times (roughly 284 times a season), with 473 of those touches coming in the last two years (18 games).

    Sometimes, it makes sense for great players like Bell to take a chance on themselves and play under the tag, forcing their respective teams to pay the big bucks down the road (a la Kirk Cousins and Eric Berry), but with Bell, it simply doesn’t make much sense due to the position he plays, the style in which he plays and the injury and suspension history that hangs over him like a dark cloud on a sunny day.

    The deal that the Steelers offered was more than fair, considering he’d have completely reset the market for running backs in the NFL, but adding in the No. 2 wide receiver request is, well, weird.

    As a pass catcher, Bell profiles more as a slot receiver, considering he averages just 8.8 yards per touch through the air. That doesn’t profile as a No. 2 wide out, at least in my eyes.

    Slot receivers like Jeremy Kerley, Sterling Shepard and Ted Ginn Jr. aren’t making a ton of money on the open market (just $4.87 million combined base salaries for the trio this season).

    I’m not saying Bell isn’t a valuable receiving option — that would be crazy talk from me — but asking to be paid like a No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL would push him somewhere near a total of $20 million per year, which the Steelers simply wouldn’t do for a guy with Bell’s miles and injury history.

    What makes Bell’s decision even more confusing is that he’s running the risk of pushing himself out of town, possibly ruining a shot at a great opportunity for the next few years.

    It’s true that the Steelers could tag him next spring as well, but he’d cost roughly $14 million that season. It’s completely possible the Steelers could simply run his wheels off and then dispose him into the overpaid, underperforming running back junkyard after the 2018 season.

    Where Bell loses me — and probably most fans — is when he took to snap chat, saying he just needs to get better.

    No, Le’Veon, you really don’t. You’re already the best all-purpose back in the NFL, and you were going to be paid like it.

    Personally, I think Bell got some bad advice from his camp. Sure, I want him to be paid the most amount of money he can possibly earn because football is a physical game that takes years off of the lives of players who have long careers, but when you get a chance to get that much money and reset the market for your position, that’s tough to pass up.

    Wanting to crusade for your position, reset the market and make teams view players of your type in a different light is noble, but let someone else do it when you’re having a hard enough time staying healthy, fair or not.

    Of course, Bell’s ordeal could play out just like Berry’s in Kansas City, where the veteran bet on himself and received a 6-year, $78 million deal from the Chiefs this off-season.

    I just have a hard time seeing Bell sign a long-term deal with the Steelers at this point, based off of his demands, injury history and position that he plays. They could easily run him into the ground, let him walk in free agency after the 2018 season and address running back early in the 2019 NFL draft to pair with James Conner.

    It’s a tough pill to swallow for the fan base, but there’s a real possibility Bell’s time with the Steelers is growing short.

    He’s said he wants to play with nobody but the Steelers, so if he wants to hold himself accountable to that, he’ll need to be reasonable with his demands.

    But that could all change if he stays completely healthy in the 2017 season and puts up MVP numbers. Should that happen, the Steelers would have a real conundrum on their hands when it comes to paying an aging back with a ton of miles what he wants, while also trying to stay as flexible as possible under the salary cap with guys like Ryan Shazier, Stephon Tuitt and Alejandro Villanueva needing new deals in the future.

    Here’s hoping Bell’s bet on himself pays off for both the franchise and the dynamic running back.

    • Hagen Rinde

      excellent article. I think he is gone after 2018.

    • Steve Johnson

      I think he’s gone after 2017. Turning down $42M dollars is absurd! Great article, well thought out too. Finally, someone else agrees with what I’ve been trying to say all along, too much emphasis on being a Crusader.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      For all those suggesting players always get the most money they possibly can vs a fair deal for both sides, consider that Brady, just voted the best QB of all time, averages the 14th highest QB salary.

      His lack of interest in being the highest paid give the Pats flexibility to bring in more players and for him and the team to win more championships.

      Nice points, Josh; particularly the part about his future in the Burgh.

    • Sam Clonch

      Wonderfully summed up. Enjoying your articles, Josh.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Same, except I think the crusade is just a cape to mask greed or bad advice.

    • Sam Clonch

      It’s possible. The fact that they were going to pay him more in the first 2 years of his deal than he could have made if he was tagged in both tells me that the tag will still be an option though. It actually saves them money to tag him both years over the long term deal! For THAT reason I think it’s VERY unlikely a long term deal gets worked out next year. ESPECIALLY if he does actually stay healthy and plays well.

    • Craig M

      History is the diary of the victor and only time will tell the true outcome on this decision.

    • Steve Johnson

      You’re right; but they actually were going to make this idiot the highest paid RB in the history of the NFL. I’ve been following the Steelers for years now, they feel as though they offered him a generous contract. They aren’t going to renegotiate with him, and I hope they don’t. Too many other players to pay like Tuitt, Shazier and the left tackle.

    • Dave

      Glad he didn’t take the contract offer. We could use that money in other areas and RB is one position that can have instant impact right out of college. Sure Bell’s a great back but I don’t see him having the same success on many other teams.

    • Ray

      Good article. Agreed on all points and for him to be the highest paid player at his position and turn it down is a poor decision on his hands.

      I said it before but where he needs to take some responsibility in these negotiations is that he has been suspended twice and while his story for the second suspension may be true he did blame his number change. When it comes to talking about how much you are going to pay a player these things come into account. Whether, Bell, or anyone likes it.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Many have been paid tops at their positions over the decades. Few have become Super Bowl champs.

      So which is more important, Leveon Bell?

    • Phil Kal Shan

      Without seeing the guaranteed salary on the contract the Steelers supposedly offered Bell, who are we to judge? He stands to make $26m in guarenteed money playing on the franchise tag in 2017 and ’18 – unless the Steelers matched or surpassed that (the fact that it was advertised as $30m in the first 2 years would suggest not) he had little reason to sign, especially given his propensity for injuries.

    • KingoftheAFCNorth

      Brady is on his third contract after his rookie deal. Apples to oranges. The next long term contract Bell signs will also be his last.

    • Sam Clonch

      Are you implying that it was likely he got cut after 1 year? I’d also like to see what the dead money hit for something THAT stupid would have been. It was all BUT guaranteed he got all the $$ from those first 2 years.

    • Sam Clonch

      Josh, all the talk about Bell’s contract has been understandable. Sadly, there’s nothing left to talk about but what “could have been”.

      I’m really interested in hearing about a potential deal for Tuitt!

    • Milliken Steeler

      I believe it was reported the guaranteed part of the salary was 30 million, so it’s still more than the franchise tag for two years. In this market, you still have to be smart as a running back. He would have still been the top paid back and by far actually.

    • RickM

      A very good overview of the situation, Josh. We’ll never know, but I think the decision to seek $15 Million is on Bell, not his agent or someone else. It’s really dangerous for an agent to set a target like that because the player can blame the agent for not getting it and can easily find another agent for the next round of negotiations. The agent who set the unrealistic goal gets his fee for the one-year franchise tag and nothing else. Agents earn a lot more money by setting high but realistic goals that they can deliver on.

      I’m pretty confident that Bell has set the ‘other-worldly’ salary for a player with his injury and suspension history. His writing a rap song about it convinces me even more. I respect Le’veon’s right to put any price he wants on himself. The only question I’d ask him is ‘don’t you feel it’s fair for the Steelers to have some concern about your three injuries that needed multi-month recoveries? They’re just as real as your other stats.” Then again, I know he’d likely say that they’re in the past. It’s a lot easier for him to say that than it is for a team to accept the $15M a year risk.

    • Xi37

      Was it ever disclosed how much of the offer to Bell was guaranteed?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Again, I think Bell (or Bell’s camp/agent) feels somewhat slighted at the suggestion that resetting the RB market simply means getting paid more than Shady (the current top earner), considering the highest-paid running back until very recently was Adrian Peterson.

      AP became the highest-paid back in the league when he signed a 7-year, $96 million contract in 2011 (average of $13.7 million per season), which came with $36 million guaranteed.

      He was due base salaries of $12.75 million in 2015, $14.75 million in 2016, and $16.75 million in 2017. Then, in 2015, the Vikings restructured the final years of AP’s contract, giving him $20 million guaranteed while reducing each remaining year’s cap hit—a win-win for both sides.

      Imagine if Ben had put up MVP numbers and was playing like the best QB in the league just ahead of a contract extension. Let’s pretend that, just before of that, the highest-paid QB in the league (say Peyton Manning at, I dunno, $23 million per season) retires, making the new highest-paid QB only $15 million per season. Is Ben right to bristle at being told he’s resetting the market by getting $17 million per season? After seeing what Manning was making?

      We don’t know the exact details of what Bell was offered by the Steelers, nor do we know exactly what Bell was asking for. But it’s not unreasonable to think Bell looks at AP’s last contract as having reset the market, and he is trying to reset THAT. Maybe not a 7-year deal, but likely north of the $13.7 million AP was averaging per season.

    • joe triplehorns

      If he gets suspended again I hope Steelers don’t make another offer. He’s just too much trouble to offer too much money. I’m glad he didn’t sign it.I would have offered 10m a year take it or take a hike in 2019.GO CONNER!!!

    • Doug Sawyer

      he will get paid crazy money somewhere he will never win a Championship …crap teams overpay and don’t have balance…it’s really too bad no one giving him advice cares about his long term status rather than the money now…few teams have the Steelers run blocking line …good luck with that in Jax or Buffalo or Indy pal …you’ll get your money but will diminish behind a poor line and go no where in Championship runs

    • Simon Cutts

      He got No2 Receiver work because Green was concussed, Bryant was suspended, and Coates was useless. It was a one off. He will not be No2 this year. I will be very surprised if he isn’t just back to the day job with the acquisition of Ju Ju, the return of Bryant, and a strong Receiver group. His arguements on why he should be paid 15 million simply do not add up.

    • joe triplehorns

      That’s what I said a few days ago. Hoping Jacksonville signs him in 2019 and he becomes a loser on a team going nowhere.

    • Charles Mullins

      I agree.

    • joe triplehorns

      Just being a Steeler is more than little reason to sign. Trying to be so intelligent,you must not be a Steelers fan. Right?

    • Kevin Artis

      Couldn’t have said it better. Draft another back next year and move on. No one person is bigger than the team.

    • WB Tarleton

      Some issues with the article, Josh.

      First, let me just state up front that the Steelers offer (as we believe it to be) is not insulting. In fact, it is fair. My issue is with you and others portraying Bell’s position as somehow unfair.

      You stated: “Bell seems very confident in himself, considering he turned down $42 million over the first three years of a 5-year offer from the Steelers, including $30 million in the first two years.”

      You leave out key information. 1) You are going on unverified “reports.” 2) The key words are “5-year offer”, not 3. By only reporting the first three years, you are not fairly representing the deal. 3) Over the length of the 5 years, we are talking $12 million per if the reports are accurate.

      Now, is there any doubt that Bell would receive an offer significantly above $12 million per from some team if he was not tagged?

      You stated: “Alas, Bell turned down the deal, wanting to be paid like a No. 1 running back AND a No. 2 wide receiver.”…”but asking to be paid like a No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL would push him somewhere near a total of $20 million per year,…”

      Let’s not confuse bargaining position and what he really thinks. Yes, he is saying he wants to be paid as both but there has been zero indication that he asked for anything near $20 million. $15 million is the most I heard.

      You stated: “That doesn’t even begin to touch on the amount of miles he’s racked up on his body since being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Steelers, Bell has touched the ball a combined 1,135 times (roughly 284 times a season), with 473 of those touches coming in the last two years (18 games).”

      This argument actually cuts in Bell’s favor. It’s the same one the team will use to cut him after year three of the deal or to low ball him much much more for the next contract even if he performs brilliantly throughout all five seasons. It is why he is perfectly right to extract every penny he can, right now.

      It’s also a case of you trying to have it both ways, arguing that he is both not a dependable workhorse guy AND that he is overused and near his expiration date. Either argument is fair but using both is not.

      You stated: “As a pass catcher, Bell profiles more as a slot receiver, considering he averages just 8.8 yards per touch through the air. That doesn’t profile as a No. 2 wide out, at least in my eyes.”

      It’s one stat, cherry picked for a reason. It’s a fair one to cite, but it is not fair to choose ONLY that stat. Only 22 WRs in a 32 team league had more receptions than Bell. He had more receptions than the #1 WR on 13 teams. He was second on a high powered offense in catches, receiving yards, and receiving first downs and did so while accruing most of those catches and yards while running those routes from out of the backfield. Not to mention, how many catches did he set up for the likes of James and Rogers, who got open because the D had to account for Bell in the passing game? Should the fact that he may be the best blocking feature back in the NFL account for anything?

      You stated: “Where Bell loses me — and probably most fans — is when he took to snap chat, saying he just needs to get better. No, Le’Veon, you really don’t. You’re already the best all-purpose back in the NFL, and you were going to be paid like it.”

      So, now we are going to be critical of a guy for deciding to work even harder to be the best he can be? Really? It’s amazing. If he had said something critical of the team, there would be calls for his scalp. He handles disappointment in a manner the Steelers own PR department would be proud of and you are going to criticize it?

      You stated: “Wanting to crusade for your position, reset the market and make teams view players of your type in a different light is noble, but let someone else do it when you’re having a hard enough time staying healthy, fair or not.”

      Nonsense. His position is all about money for him, just as the Steelers position is all about money.

      And AP already reset the market. I believe this very website reported that his last contract with Minny amounts to $20 million per when adjusted for the current cap. And Bell does not come off the field on third downs and is a superior blocker and receiver.

      You stated: “I just have a hard time seeing Bell sign a long-term deal with the Steelers at this point, based off of his demands, injury history and position that he plays. They could easily run him into the ground, let him walk in free agency after the 2018 season and address running back early in the 2019 NFL draft to pair with James Conner.”

      This has actually been my position for a while. However, if there is one back in the league to pay, it is LB.

      One more point, regarding injury history. There are two possible reasons to bring this up. One is to imply that he is injury prone. The other is to imply that the toll of the injuries are damaging his effectiveness.

      His performance last season should have put to rest any concern about the past knee injuries limiting him.

      Implying that he is injury prone would be silly. Any NFL player in any era would have been injured similarly. Just watch the replays of the hits by Burfict and Nelson. Like the Decastro knee bomb onto Pouncey, those injuries say nothing about durability. The only Bell injury that would fit that criteria would be last year’s end of season groin.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      I think you can argue that he was getting paid like that. 40 million over 5 years for the next highest paid runner vs. 42 million over 2 years. I still think this was about guaranteed money more than anything else.

    • RickM

      I agree with your comment that there are always crazy teams out there financially. And he would likely end up with inferior talent around him. But I guarantee you that if Bell has a 4th straight year where he suffers a multi-month injury, no team will come close to $15M. I think he’s rolling the dice more than he thinks.

    • walter

      The franchise tag is only guaranteed one year at a time. So the guaranteed money, when he signs, will be 12 mil.

    • WreckIess

      The difference being that Tom Brady has already signed 6 different contracts in his NFL career and he has a Super Model wife who’s own net worth ($360 M) is double his ($180 M). Brady can literally afford to take those kind of pay cuts.

    • WreckIess

      That’s not true. He more than likely would’ve made that $30 M, but it wasn’t guaranteed. He was only guaranteed the money he would’ve made this year.

    • SilverSteel

      Wow that was a book! One thing. You mentioned that Bell said he just needs to get better. Do you not understand that was a sarcastic comment and was indirectly aimed at the team being unfair? That was pretty obvious to most. He was pouting of course, just like a child. Read between the lines. 🤔🤔

    • walter

      I always thought the franchise tag is too high at 12 mil. And I thought one of the reasons to negotiate a long term deal was to save money in the first 2 years. I couldnt believe the Steelers offered him MORE than the franchise. And he didnt sign! As far as the comment run his wheels off, the Steelers are gonna play him the same as they have been because he never gets tired. i dont think his refusal to sign will change anything. Us fans maybe should get used to the idea that Bell may not want to be a Steeler next year. Its his choice.

    • WreckIess

      Just playing devil’s advocate, but what about in 2014 when he was 2nd in recs(83), 2nd in rec yards(854), tied for 3rd on the team in TDs(3), and had the highest catch percentage on the team of anyone with more than one target? That’s even with Heath, Martavis, and Wheaton were all playing and he still managed to put up some pretty good receiving numbers.

    • WB Tarleton

      That’s a great argument if we were discussing Ben and not Bell.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’ve thought a lot about this… would an agent really advise his client to turn down that offer?! I’ve arrived at the same belief as you. If he knows and understands the market he’s bargaining in, I don’t see him advising his client that way. I believe that Bell probably made the final call here; a perplexing one by most people’s account.

    • Sam Clonch

      Steelers only guarantee signing bonuses in their contracts. So only thing really guaranteed (likely) was his year 1 salary and whatever signing bonus he got. This is the type of structure that players like Hines Ward, Willie Parker, Antonio Brown (both contracts) have gotten, so it’s hard to believe they would have changed things up for Bell.

      Ben might be different, but it’s always different for QBs.