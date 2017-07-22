Hot Topics

    Charlie Batch Expects ‘No Ill Will’ Toward Potential Steelers No-Shows

    By Matthew Marczi July 22, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Charlie Batch remains a very respected presence among the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as among their fans. He has been working in the booth covering their games for a while now, even though it has been five years since he has played. And at least he was able to finish his career with a nice win over the Ravens.

    He was never a physical leader on the field for the Steelers, but he was always a voice of reason and an insightful minds in a variety of categories. He was integral to the development and maturation of many of their young players over the years, and that includes Ben Roethlisberger.

    He generally has a pretty good pulse on the team and on locker rooms in general, so I do think that he deserves to be lent an ear after he recently commented on what he expects to happen within the Steelers locker room come training camp with regard to some of their labor disputes.

    He recently spoke to Ray Fittipaldo for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and he was asked to give his thoughts about the potential of either running back Le’Veon Bell, who was given a franchise tag that he has not yet signed after failing to reach a long-term deal, or left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, with an unsigned exclusive rights tender in the quite for a long-term deal, choose not to report to training camp next week.

    While the team can do nothing in terms of discipline against either of them should they stay home, since neither of them are technically under contract, that doesn’t mean that people won’t have opinions about them not being there. And we already heard alluding comments about Bell not showing up—and conversely, Villanueva showing up—during OTAs.


    But Batch doesn’t think it will be an issue in the locker room in any way.

    There is no ill will toward a guy”, Batch said of the way teammates view their peers when they are in the midst of a labor dispute—perhaps because they understand that they may some day be in the same shoes, or perhaps already have been.

    “Everyone’s situation is different”, he said. “Hines was a four-time Pro Bowler. He was vastly underpaid. Everybody understood that situation. He reported. And guess what? His deal got done. Everyone’s situation is different”, he continued to remind.

    “When you get to that point, you can’t fault the player for doing that because the organization had opportunities to sign him”, Batch added. Referring to Bell, he likened his situation to that of Kirk Cousins.

    “They had an opportunities to sign him, but they wanted him to prove it”, he said. “He proved it and got franchised again the following season. Now you can’t work out a deal because they weren’t willing to do it when he was an unproven player. So you can’t fault a player in that situation”.

    The Steelers typically work out long-term extensions with players entering the final year of their rookie contracts. For Bell, that would have been last offseason, but he was coming off an MCL tear and a drug suspension, and the team may have already been aware of a second suspension as well, so they understandably wanted to let it play out.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • NCSteel

      That may be true but I have to believe this will be a distraction to the team throughout the year.
      With media trying to get players “takes” on the situation throughout the year. I think with every think it will be a dull nagging “toothache” each time Bell touches the ball this year, in the backs of every fans mind.
      Not saying Bell is right or wrong, that for each fan and teammate to decide for themselves but I do think it will be a season long distraction. You will hear it from national announcers every time
      The team has a national spotlight game or every time Bell scores.
      Again, how could it not be ? That “once the games begin” argument I think is naive. This was the last thing this team needed. Yea, he’ll be welcome
      With no ill feeling but it will be there all year long, like waiting for an oncoming accident playing out in slow motion.
      Maybe not the seasons narrative but certainly an unwelcome sideshow.

    • Mr jack

      I get it,the players need to do what is best for them,and that is getting as much money as they can get in the shortest time period.

    • RickM

      Yes, Bell may hold out in training camp for a while. But he’ll eventually get there. Once the season starts, guys play on franchise tags around the NFL pretty much every year. As Charlie says, players are used to various contract situations. I can’t see it being an on-field issue unless Le’Veon makes it one. And I don’t expect that.

    • SilverSteel

      Right. The media won’t let this die until the season ends. And the players already said they want him in practice. There is all kinds of non contact stuff he can do to help the team get its timing and rhythm and blocking scheme help for Conner.

      This offense needs Plenty of work. We left a ton of points on the field last year.

    • Big White

      Not from other players, but most definitely from management. The Steelers take care of the guys who make team decisions and the guys loafing into camp are just hurting their long term prognosis in Steeltown.