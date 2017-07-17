Common Sense Must Prevail In Le’Veon Bell Deal

Hot Topics

    Kevin Colbert. Omar Khan. Le’Veon Bell and agent. Come in, sit down, I’ll break out the good paper plates. We gotta have a talk.

    As you know, by 4 PM today, a new deal has to get done with Bell. And yes, I said has to. Posturing is normal, part of the dance between team and agent. But Kevin, I know you aren’t a good dancer. We have two left feet. Let’s wrap this song up.

    Contracts can be tricky. There’s no denying that. I’m sure the general language of the deal is already in place, or easy to agree upon. The years, overall money, first year base salary. The devil is in the details. That’s the hard part of any new deal.

    But let’s take advantage of the opportunity. You, the Steelers’ organization, want Bell back. Bell, we know you want to stay in Pittsburgh. This isn’t the mess Washington is in with Kirk Cousins, a front office unable to make up their mind of what to do with him and in turn, making the player question if he wants to stay in town (get out, by the way, Kirk). Here, it’s a difficult negotiation but one done in good faith. There’s a big, clear common goal.

    It’s a situation that no one should overthink. Elite players stay in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger never even came close to sniffing free agency. Antonio Brown got done as promised. And Bell, in talent, is in the same ballpark. Elite. Unique.


    Pittsburgh, don’t risk the chance Bell tests free agency. It’ll be a red mark on your resume, Colbert. And Bell, don’t take the risk of playing through the tag where injury – there’s a history – can wreck your leverage. Your price tag isn’t going to be any higher than it is now; even $10.5 million per season will do laps around the field.

    Not getting an extension would be an obvious mistake. For both sides. Continue to prove why the Steelers have one of the top organizations in football. They identify and keep top talent at the game’s most important positions. And Bell, you know the grass is rarely greener outside of Pittsburgh. Chat up William Gay. He’ll clue you in. Money is nice until you’re on a 4-12 49ers team.

    It’s Monday morning and word is, you guys aren’t that much closer to getting a deal done. But we both know these deals can get done quickly. Like any college student, there’s no bigger motivator than an impending deadline.

    Ok, it’s time to get down to business. Let me clear the table for you guys. I’ll grab you a pen, Le’Veon. There’s a contract that needs your signature.

    • dwsteelers

      Amen.

    • rdjmsr53

      You mentioned Cousins. The Steelers are going to need a QB. I say go all in this year. don’t sign Bell to a long term contract. I think Ben retires after this year. Ben +Bell money would be more than enough to get Cousins. Draft a running back and life goes on.

    • Dorian James

      If only it were that simple Alex. I don’t know enough about Le’Veon Bell to make this assumption but I’m going to make it anyway. Being the highest paid running back is probably not enough for him. he probably wants to be the highest paid player, and that’s not going to happen. Is it possible they can work out something shorter-term and just let him walk in a couple of years?

    • ND_Steel

      What would Chuck Norris do?

    • Lil Smitty

      If Bell wants more than 48 million for 4 years, I hope they let him go. He is good, but there are too many good players the Steelers are going to need to keep besides just Bell.
      I am trying to think of any player that was the top paid player at their position for the players. Some other team ultimately pay their players more.

    • Mike Popovich

      Pssh…for a running back!? Not these days! How many serviceable backs will be in the top 2 rounds in next years draft? So here is the better business plan: Let Bell play the year out under the tag, give him 350-400 touches to earn every penny, and use the free money to resign Tuitt and Villanueva to long -term deals during the offseason.

    • ND_Steel

      Will be difficult not to question his motivation if he plays on the tag. He’s proven he can play elite, but he has to protect his health above all else.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Please no.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Get it done.

    • falconsaftey43

      they have the money to sign all 3.

    • StolenUpVotes

      It’s like people forget how much of this core is already locked up for the next 3-4 seasons.

    • RickM

      It’s a lot tougher negotiation than with either Ben and AB. They didn’t have injury profiles that included 3 major injuries (in terms of recovery time), and they accepted salaries that were in line with the best at their positions. Brown likely couldn’t care less how much the highest salary for a RB in 2017 is. He’s already referenced a foolish one-off contract (AP) that backfired on the Minnesota Vikings as his target. If Colbert doesn’t get it done, I won’t be blaming him. All that said, my guess remains that a contract is signed today.

    • Andrew

      I feel like if he gets anymore than 9 million a season, it is an over pay. We can’t have those three cap hits on offense, it will destroy our cap. Bell is the best in the league sure, but we have a good OL. If he walked next year, then we would have Connor and a likely high round RB to replace him. If Bell is reasonable with his contract, go for it. Don’t overpay though. It will be a huge mistake.

    • Edjhjr

      I still don’t see all the reasons to sign him if they can get him back again next year

    • Peki

      Would love to be wrong, but smells like 2 years of franchise tags, and then he’s gone.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Again, how does it destroy our cap? The core pieces of the O-line are locked up through 2020. AB through 2022. Dupree is on the cheap for the next two seasons plus a fifth year option. Burns, Davis, and Hargrave have three more seasons of being on cheap rookie deals. Vince Williams is never going to be a high dollar guy. Tuit is not making 12-13M+ in Pittsburgh regardless if Bell is on this roster or not. Shazier plays a position where the highest paid player at that spot isn’t even in the top 60 of all salaries in the NFL. AV has zero leverage until after 2018. Ben is in his last contract and could decide to retire after this season. Then you have guys on this roster who will be replaceable by players who are on the last half of their rookie contracts. There are also a few guys on this roster who can restructure deals to make it all fit even more. I am just struggling to see how signing Bell to something like 12m per is going to wreck our cap.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I might be in the minority, but I think $48MM is too much for a RB (albeit the possible M. Faulk of this era).

    • D.j. Reynolds

      That assumes reasonable demands by Bell. I hope you’re right. Though signing both Bell and Brown to highest paid contracts pretty much ensures we must draft Ben’s eventual replacement rather than sign him in FA. But, I can live with that if we keep the rest of the roster stacked!

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I do think Bell’s rap lyrics are meaningful. He wants $15M/yr to,show he’s the best in the game.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I don’t necessarily agree that $9MM is the number, but I agree there is a ceiling not too far away from that — maybe $11MM or $12MM. I personally think $10MM per year average is ideal for both sides.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Agreed. He wants much more than the market currently dictates.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Common sense is an excellent point Alex. The 12+ million dollars Bell is going to make this season is not only 4 million more than the next highest paid back (Shady McCoy), it is LITERALLY one and a half times what McCoy is making. I get them using the franchise tag for a year and giving him that money for this year. Especially if you had hopes of signing something long term in the meantime. I can even see you making him the highest paid player at that position. I fail, however, to see the sense in signing an extension that would pay him 50% more than the current highest paid player at the position. And that’s only based on the franchise number. Rumor has it that he’s asking for closer to 15 mil per season. The market is what it is at the RB position. “Common sense” says that anything close to 10 per season on a long term deal is more than adequate.

    • falconsaftey43

      Unless you believe Cousins is that guy (I’m not sure he is) and you’re lucky enough to be the team to get him, who exactly are you signing to be your franchise QB?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’m not a Cousins believer and absolutely prefer finding one in the draft (but that is often harder said than done).

    • John Hinton

      The deal will get inked by today’s 4PM deadline.

    • Xi37

      The guy has been hurt every year. Elite player, but still takes the pounding all other running backs do which equals a short shelf life. Is he really even going to be great 3 years from now? When will these annual knee injuries catch up with him?

      It is extremely poor cap-allocation to invest in a RB for big $$$ with term. You really are not seeing the forest for the trees. Make him prove he can stay healthy for a single year. If you have to franchise him next year you do it, then see you later.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      My guess is basically that Bell wants more than he is worth, at least to the Steelers specifically. I am sure he can get more from a losing team desperately in need of a playmaker but Pittsburgh can win without him. It makes winning harder (Bell is the best back in the league afterall) but still extremely doable. Add onto that injury and suspension history and the Steelers have every right to not break the bank on him despite his skillset.

      Obviously I could be very wrong here and the Steelers are really trying to lowball him but that doesn’t seem likely given their history.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes, it’s hard to find one in the draft, but almost impossible in FA. Legit QBs rarely get to FA. Guys I can think of in recent history are Manning (injury related, team got Luck) and Brees (injury related, team got Rivers). Outside of that, has there been a FA QB that’s had real success? Tyrod Taylor

    • Zarbor

      15M/yr is silly and if he’s aiming for that, then franchise for one, maybe two years and then “bye.”
      We ain’t got time for that nonsense. I like the kid but we want players who are about the team and winning championships.

    • Dorian James

      That would would hurt. And eat up unnecessary cap space.
      I sure hope you’re wrong too LOL

    • StolenUpVotes

      People keep saying this yet he comes back better after each one. Reminder only one knee injury was considered serious and needed surgery. The other was a hyper extension. Not a torn ligament or anything of that nature. The dude was even practicing in a limited capacity leading up to the game WC game against Baltimore that week. It wasn’t like he was bed ridden or on crutches.

    • RickM

      I got one of his injury timelines completely wrong, thinking that all 3 of his latest injuries occurred late in the year. As others I’m sure know, the 2015 injury occurred in Week 8.

      So we have a guy who has had two injury surgeries in two football seasons, one in mid-season 2015 and one after the 2016 season. And a guy who has played in only 18 of the last 32 regular season games because of either injury or suspension. For him to even think he’s worth Adrian Peterson money is lunacy. If a deal is done, the team will be holding its breath hoping he can stay on the field and return good value for the deal.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Preach, Brother Alex!

      PREACH!

      Let’s get this thing done and it’s McChickens for everybody!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      That is a fair point – most good QBs never make it to FA. I know you’re right about that.

      However, there are many examples of mid-tier QB’s that can be signed (albeit for more $$ than we would like) that are mediocre and can hold-the-fort-down while we find a good QB in the draft (i.e., the Kent Graham/Mike Tomczack types or more recently a Mike Glennon in Chicago type). In addition to Cousins in 2018, as further examples, you will also at least have Garropolo and AJ McCarron and maybe a couple other “potential” guys or mid-tier guys out there.

      My point is that if we are not careful with our spending now, we may not be able to afford to keep the Defense guys when the time comes in addition to one of those “upper” mid-tier guys out there. In the past our Defense is how we weathered the QB-struggle times, not our offensive pieces. Then again, maybe Landry or (more likely) Dobbs could be that mid-tier, game manager type when the time comes — I’m not yet banking on that though.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      The point is that I like L. Bell & hope we sign him long-term; but, we need to be careful not to overpay.

    • CountryClub

      I just don’t think it’s an absolute must to sign him long term. The tag this yr will be 12 mil and supposedly 14 mil next yr. Let him play on the tag both years and then let someone else pay for the inevitable decline. RBs age badly in 99% of the cases. And, this is a guy that’s already dealt with numerous injuries. Bell is great, and if they pay him 26 mil over 2 years, it’ll be more than he should get (in today’s market). To me, it would be a win win for each party.

      I’d be fine with the signing him long term too. But, only at their price.

    • Terrible Towlie

      chuck norris counted to infinity twice
      under his beard is another fist
      he’s still the coolest guy he knows

    • falconsaftey43

      Agreed. Unfortunately, those mid-tier QBs make a ton of money now. Will be interesting to see what they do there. I think most likely scenario is they draft a guy in 1st round, and he plays right away. Just how it seems to go these days.

      Strong defense would be nice to break in a new QB with. Hopefully we’ll have one by then.

    • Michael Conrad

      Four years at 36 is a good deal no more then 38 . Let him walk he has not been available at some of the most important times.
      I look at his injury history and just know if I’m Colbert and Tomlin I need a good number two back from now on so why put a ton into Bell knowing he is one hit from being done. The team is deep enough to draft a running back in the first or second round. I get it he is special when healthy. I know the Steelers want to do a deal its in Bells hands.

      I hate to say this its not about the money its about the ego of players.

      Like I said New England in six SB’s never had a star running back.

    • StolenUpVotes

      They’ve also had arguably the best QB and coach ever. Something this franchise doesn’t have. We need to stop comparing the rest of the NFL to NE. They are not the rule. They are the extreme exception. That is what has made this run of theirs special and we aren’t going to see another run like this ever again.

    • Terrible Towlie

      what is he waiting for?
      he’s on a great team with a really good OL, and a chance at the SB every year….so whats the hold up?
      doesnt being on a winning team mean anything anymore? dont these guys realize there is a salary cap, and you cant keep a championship caliber team together if 3 guys are taking up most of the cap….. the money he’ll get will still put him in the 1%
      would you rather make $10mil for a winner or 13 to play for the Brown stains?

    • Terrible Towlie

      Corey Dillon was

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I couldn’t have said it better myself, Young Alex! Get it done!

    • Alex Kozora

      I don’t look at it as a position. I look at talent. He’s elite. Steelers don’t let elite guys get away.

    • Terrible Towlie

      Rod Woodson

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      LeVeon Bell agrees to a $1.00 deal with a simple Chuck Norris handshake.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeahhhhhh budddy

    • Alex Kozora

      And that was a big mistake, yes? (the answer is yes).

    • Aj Gentile

      Ben is going to retire this year or the next. That’s a lot of cap space becoming available.