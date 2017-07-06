Comparing Bell’s First 4 Seasons To Those Of Other Great Running Backs

With the July 17 signing deadline looming every so closer for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, I thought today might be an appropriate time to look back at the first four regular seasons of his career and see how they cumulatively stack up to other great running backs who have played the game since 1980 during their first four seasons in the NFL.
In compiling this list, I went back as far as 1980 and only included the running backs who had at least 1000 total touches during their first four seasons in the NFL. As you would imagine, this list includes a multitude of great NFL running backs of which 10 are now Hall of Famers.
I purposefully sorted these stats below by average yards from scrimmage per game to show just how impressive Bell has been since entering the league in 2013. Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that Bell’s 5.33 average yards per touch so far during his career is sixth-best on this list. Individually, Bell’s averages per carry and per reception are good for 17th overall each on this list.
Now, the big knock on Bell during his first four seasons in the NFL is the fact that he’s missed a total of 17 regular season games due to either injuries, suspensions or being preserved and because of that, he’s played in the least amount of games of any of the running backs listed below.
If you were to extrapolate out all of Bell’s career regular season averages over a maximum of 64 games, his total yards from scrimmage would be 8,226. It’s hard to imagine him hitting that number had he indeed played in the 17 games that he’s missed, but with that said, you must wonder if he would’ve been able to best the 7,921 total yards that LaDainian Tomlinson registered during his first four seasons in the league.
If you do the math, Bell would’ve needed to average a little more than 110 yards per game in the 17 that he missed to have topped Tomlinson’s totals.
In case you’re curious, Tomlinson had 9,753 total yards from scrimmage after his fifth year in the NFL.
|Player
|G
|Ru
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Rc
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|Tch
|YScm
|Y/T
|YPG
|Le’Veon Bell
|47
|908
|4045
|4.45
|26
|227
|2005
|8.83
|5
|1135
|6050
|5.33
|128.72
|Edgerrin James
|52
|1184
|4913
|4.15
|31
|210
|1727
|8.22
|10
|1394
|6640
|4.76
|127.69
|Eric Dickerson*
|62
|1465
|6968
|4.76
|55
|118
|874
|7.41
|2
|1583
|7842
|4.95
|126.48
|LaDainian Tomlinson*
|63
|1363
|5899
|4.33
|54
|291
|2022
|6.95
|6
|1654
|7921
|4.79
|125.73
|Terrell Davis*
|61
|1343
|6413
|4.78
|56
|152
|1181
|7.77
|5
|1495
|7594
|5.08
|124.49
|Marcus Allen*
|57
|1081
|4638
|4.29
|44
|237
|2304
|9.72
|13
|1318
|6942
|5.27
|121.79
|Billy Sims
|52
|1001
|4419
|4.41
|37
|155
|1833
|11.83
|5
|1156
|6252
|5.41
|120.23
|Ricky Williams
|54
|1197
|4982
|4.16
|32
|179
|1455
|8.13
|3
|1376
|6437
|4.68
|119.20
|Arian Foster
|51
|1010
|4521
|4.48
|44
|167
|1531
|9.17
|6
|1177
|6052
|5.14
|118.67
|Clinton Portis
|60
|1258
|5930
|4.71
|45
|141
|1129
|8.01
|4
|1399
|7059
|5.05
|117.65
|Adrian Peterson
|61
|1198
|5782
|4.83
|52
|119
|1170
|9.83
|2
|1334
|6952
|5.21
|113.97
|Jamal Lewis
|60
|1239
|5763
|4.65
|33
|110
|1059
|9.63
|1
|1349
|6822
|5.06
|113.70
|Barry Sanders*
|62
|1189
|5674
|4.77
|52
|130
|1294
|9.95
|5
|1324
|6968
|5.26
|112.39
|Chris Johnson
|63
|1187
|5645
|4.76
|38
|194
|1426
|7.35
|4
|1382
|7071
|5.12
|112.24
|Emmitt Smith*
|62
|1262
|5699
|4.52
|50
|189
|1235
|6.53
|3
|1451
|6934
|4.78
|111.84
|Thurman Thomas*
|62
|1064
|4829
|4.54
|26
|189
|2040
|10.79
|13
|1253
|6869
|5.48
|110.79
|Herschel Walker
|60
|971
|4057
|4.18
|31
|229
|2480
|10.83
|7
|1213
|6537
|5.39
|108.95
|Ray Rice
|61
|959
|4377
|4.56
|24
|250
|2235
|8.94
|5
|1216
|6612
|5.44
|108.39
|DeMarco Murray
|53
|934
|4526
|4.85
|28
|171
|1200
|7.02
|1
|1107
|5726
|5.17
|108.04
|Curtis Martin*
|60
|1327
|5086
|3.83
|40
|160
|1255
|7.84
|6
|1487
|6341
|4.26
|105.68
|Joe Cribbs
|54
|960
|4046
|4.21
|20
|162
|1641
|10.13
|15
|1153
|5687
|4.93
|105.31
|Matt Forte
|60
|1014
|4233
|4.17
|21
|223
|1985
|8.9
|8
|1237
|6218
|5.03
|103.63
|Curt Warner
|49
|955
|4064
|4.26
|34
|131
|993
|7.58
|2
|1086
|5057
|4.66
|103.20
|Steven Jackson
|57
|971
|4249
|4.38
|30
|190
|1586
|8.35
|6
|1165
|5835
|5.01
|102.37
|Ricky Watters
|59
|990
|4113
|4.15
|36
|202
|1884
|9.33
|9
|1192
|5997
|5.03
|101.64
|Frank Gore
|59
|939
|4441
|4.73
|22
|172
|1425
|8.28
|4
|1111
|5866
|5.28
|99.42
|Eddie George
|64
|1360
|5365
|3.94
|28
|114
|994
|8.72
|6
|1474
|6359
|4.31
|99.36
|Marshall Faulk*
|61
|1065
|4001
|3.76
|36
|211
|1896
|8.99
|5
|1276
|5897
|4.62
|96.67
|James Wilder
|51
|758
|2878
|3.8
|24
|243
|2038
|8.39
|4
|1002
|4916
|4.91
|96.39
|LeSean McCoy
|58
|835
|3866
|4.63
|30
|220
|1588
|7.22
|8
|1055
|5454
|5.17
|94.03
|Roger Craig
|64
|749
|3254
|4.34
|31
|292
|2742
|9.39
|13
|1041
|5996
|5.76
|93.69
|Corey Dillon
|62
|1073
|4894
|4.56
|26
|104
|885
|8.51
|2
|1184
|5779
|4.88
|93.21
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|63
|842
|3924
|4.66
|49
|201
|1782
|8.87
|5
|1135
|5706
|5.03
|90.57
|Deuce McAllister
|61
|961
|4194
|4.36
|31
|165
|1262
|7.65
|4
|1175
|5456
|4.64
|89.44
|George Rogers
|51
|995
|4267
|4.29
|23
|44
|292
|6.64
|0
|1039
|4559
|4.39
|89.39
|Gerald Riggs
|54
|928
|3941
|4.25
|36
|115
|878
|7.63
|0
|1060
|4819
|4.55
|89.24
|Willie Parker
|54
|945
|4198
|4.44
|19
|75
|620
|8.27
|4
|1020
|4818
|4.72
|89.22
|Warrick Dunn
|63
|912
|3753
|4.12
|14
|191
|1817
|9.51
|6
|1123
|5570
|4.96
|88.41
|Willis McGahee
|61
|1162
|4572
|3.93
|31
|111
|734
|6.61
|1
|1273
|5306
|4.17
|86.98
|Travis Henry
|54
|963
|3849
|4
|27
|103
|691
|6.71
|2
|1066
|4540
|4.26
|84.07
|Shaun Alexander
|64
|994
|4241
|4.27
|46
|150
|1139
|7.59
|6
|1144
|5380
|4.70
|84.06
|Jerome Bettis*
|63
|1116
|4522
|4.05
|24
|97
|765
|7.89
|1
|1213
|5287
|4.36
|83.92
|Rodney Hampton
|57
|914
|3732
|4.08
|31
|121
|982
|8.12
|2
|1065
|4714
|4.43
|82.70
|Joseph Addai
|58
|861
|3525
|4.09
|34
|157
|1231
|7.84
|9
|1018
|4756
|4.67
|82.00
|Terry Allen
|63
|979
|4104
|4.19
|33
|103
|907
|8.81
|4
|1083
|5011
|4.63
|79.54
|Alfred Morris
|64
|1078
|4713
|4.37
|29
|47
|365
|7.77
|0
|1125
|5078
|4.51
|79.34
|Karim Abdul-Jabbar
|60
|1003
|3413
|3.4
|33
|90
|586
|6.51
|2
|1093
|3999
|3.66
|66.65