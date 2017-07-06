Hot Topics

    Comparing Bell’s First 4 Seasons To Those Of Other Great Running Backs

    By Dave Bryan July 6, 2017 at 02:49 pm


    With the July 17 signing deadline looming every so closer for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, I thought today might be an appropriate time to look back at the first four regular seasons of his career and see how they cumulatively stack up to other great running backs who have played the game since 1980 during their first four seasons in the NFL.

    In compiling this list, I went back as far as 1980 and only included the running backs who had at least 1000 total touches during their first four seasons in the NFL. As you would imagine, this list includes a multitude of great NFL running backs of which 10 are now Hall of Famers.

    I purposefully sorted these stats below by average yards from scrimmage per game to show just how impressive Bell has been since entering the league in 2013. Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that Bell’s 5.33 average yards per touch so far during his career is sixth-best on this list. Individually, Bell’s averages per carry and per reception are good for 17th overall each on this list.

    Now, the big knock on Bell during his first four seasons in the NFL is the fact that he’s missed a total of 17 regular season games due to either injuries, suspensions or being preserved and because of that, he’s played in the least amount of games of any of the running backs listed below.

    If you were to extrapolate out all of Bell’s career regular season averages over a maximum of 64 games, his total yards from scrimmage would be 8,226. It’s hard to imagine him hitting that number had he indeed played in the 17 games that he’s missed, but with that said, you must wonder if he would’ve been able to best the 7,921 total yards that LaDainian Tomlinson registered during his first four seasons in the league.


    If you do the math, Bell would’ve needed to average a little more than 110 yards per game in the 17 that he missed to have topped Tomlinson’s totals.

    In case you’re curious, Tomlinson had 9,753 total yards from scrimmage after his fifth year in the NFL.

    PlayerGRuYdsY/ATDRcYdsY/RTDTchYScmY/TYPG
    Le’Veon Bell4790840454.452622720058.835113560505.33128.72
    Edgerrin James52118449134.153121017278.2210139466404.76127.69
    Eric Dickerson*62146569684.76551188747.412158378424.95126.48
    LaDainian Tomlinson*63136358994.335429120226.956165479214.79125.73
    Terrell Davis*61134364134.785615211817.775149575945.08124.49
    Marcus Allen*57108146384.294423723049.7213131869425.27121.79
    Billy Sims52100144194.4137155183311.835115662525.41120.23
    Ricky Williams54119749824.163217914558.133137664374.68119.20
    Arian Foster51101045214.484416715319.176117760525.14118.67
    Clinton Portis60125859304.714514111298.014139970595.05117.65
    Adrian Peterson61119857824.835211911709.832133469525.21113.97
    Jamal Lewis60123957634.653311010599.631134968225.06113.70
    Barry Sanders*62118956744.775213012949.955132469685.26112.39
    Chris Johnson63118756454.763819414267.354138270715.12112.24
    Emmitt Smith*62126256994.525018912356.533145169344.78111.84
    Thurman Thomas*62106448294.5426189204010.7913125368695.48110.79
    Herschel Walker6097140574.1831229248010.837121365375.39108.95
    Ray Rice6195943774.562425022358.945121666125.44108.39
    DeMarco Murray5393445264.852817112007.021110757265.17108.04
    Curtis Martin*60132750863.834016012557.846148763414.26105.68
    Joe Cribbs5496040464.2120162164110.1315115356874.93105.31
    Matt Forte60101442334.172122319858.98123762185.03103.63
    Curt Warner4995540644.26341319937.582108650574.66103.20
    Steven Jackson5797142494.383019015868.356116558355.01102.37
    Ricky Watters5999041134.153620218849.339119259975.03101.64
    Frank Gore5993944414.732217214258.284111158665.2899.42
    Eddie George64136053653.94281149948.726147463594.3199.36
    Marshall Faulk*61106540013.763621118968.995127658974.6296.67
    James Wilder5175828783.82424320388.394100249164.9196.39
    LeSean McCoy5883538664.633022015887.228105554545.1794.03
    Roger Craig6474932544.343129227429.3913104159965.7693.69
    Corey Dillon62107348944.56261048858.512118457794.8893.21
    Maurice Jones-Drew6384239244.664920117828.875113557065.0390.57
    Deuce McAllister6196141944.363116512627.654117554564.6489.44
    George Rogers5199542674.2923442926.640103945594.3989.39
    Gerald Riggs5492839414.25361158787.630106048194.5589.24
    Willie Parker5494541984.4419756208.274102048184.7289.22
    Warrick Dunn6391237534.121419118179.516112355704.9688.41
    Willis McGahee61116245723.93311117346.611127353064.1786.98
    Travis Henry5496338494271036916.712106645404.2684.07
    Shaun Alexander6499442414.274615011397.596114453804.7084.06
    Jerome Bettis*63111645224.0524977657.891121352874.3683.92
    Rodney Hampton5791437324.08311219828.122106547144.4382.70
    Joseph Addai5886135254.093415712317.849101847564.6782.00
    Terry Allen6397941044.19331039078.814108350114.6379.54
    Alfred Morris64107847134.3729473657.770112550784.5179.34
    Karim Abdul-Jabbar60100334133.433905866.512109339993.6666.65

    Stats compiled from PFR.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jon Crissinger

      Marshall Faulk 61 games 5897 yds from scrimmage
      Le’Veon Bell 47 games 6050 yds from scrimmage

      Also easy to forget how good Ray Rice was. 5.44 yards per touch, even better than Bell.

    • Luis Grove

      All the more reason to sign him IMHO