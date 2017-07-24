Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Brian Allen Preview

Hot Topics

    The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

    Moving onto fifth round pick Brian Allen.

    Intro: Allen continues the mold of the new-type of cornerbacks the Steelers are looking for. Long, tall, and able to press in man coverage. He didn’t have a lot of experience at corner at Utah, transitioning from wide receiver midway through his career, but has high upside.

    Current Strengths: Height/weight/speed guy. Able to press and play man coverage. Uses length well to combat catches at catch points. Able to make plays on the ball most others can’t. Profiles as a strong special teamer on coverage units. Stays in-phase. Willing tackler.

    Current Weaknesses: Inexperienced and lacks nuances the position will demand. Will have to be a more consistent tackler. Has to show mental toughness for rough patches that are likely to happen.


    2017 Outlook: Allen has to make the 53 man roster first but his size and run-and-hit nature on the coverage unit. If he makes the team, that’s what his role will be but it’s one he could be really good at. While some think he could be used in sub-packages against big tight ends, he’s likely too raw and uncomfortable playing in that much space to do so right away.

    2017 Base Salary: $465,000

    2017 Salary Cap Charges: $522,547

    2017 Health Status: No known injuries

    2016 Health Status: No known injuries

    2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: N/A

    2016 Stat That Matters: All four interceptions came over a four game span

    2016 Stats: 

    GTklTFLINTPDFF
    13354.5460

    2016 Highlights: 

    • SilverSteel

      He looks shredded. Man if he gets his play book down and picks up on some technique, he really does have prototypical physique. Rooting for him.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Wouldn’t it be sweet if he turned out to be the late round steal of this draft? I hope he’s a ST stud so we keep him on the 53.

    • WreckIess

      The best thing he has going for him other than measurables is the fact he’s really not afraid to be physical. Which is great because as of right now, his best chance at making the roster is through special teams. He’s going to have to start excelling at the fundamentals if he wants to make the initial roster.