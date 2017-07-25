Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Colin Holba Preview

The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

Continuing our look at rookies with sixth rounder Colin Holba.

Intro: Holba was the surprise pick of the draft, the first and only long snapper selected. While it was panned at the time – including by yours truly – it made much more sense following Greg Warren’s release. Many assumed Holba would get drafted and widely considered the best at his position in the draft.

Current Strengths: Unique size for the position. Length (33+ inch arms) is attractive too. Hard worker, came to Louisville as a walk-on who was originally cut. Plenty of starting experience. Snaps are consistently clean and accurate.

Current Weaknesses: Is not a top athlete. Will have to get timing of the kicking/punter operation down.





Outlook: Holba will enter camp as the clear-cut starting long snapper with little competition. If he has a great year, you’ll quickly forget that he exists.

2017 Base Salary: $465,000

2017 Salary Cap Charges: $497,332

2017 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: N/A

2016 Stat That Matters: Recorded two tackles, including one in the bowl game vs LSU

G Tkl 13 2

2016 Highlights: