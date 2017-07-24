Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Josh Dobbs Preview

The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

Motoring on through the rookies with Josh Dobbs.

Intro: It’s no secret the Steelers were interested in taking a QB this year, scooping up Dobbs in the 4th round. He’s known for his high IQ, graduating from Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering.

Current Strenghts: Strong-armed, mobile QB. Tough and able to extend the play. Obviously regarded for his football IQ and ability to prepare. Can make every throw on the field. Improved accuracy senior season. Experience under center. Leader.

Current Weaknesses: Consistency is his biggest issue. Has to show better accuracy on short to intermediate throws. Interception numbers rose last year.





2017 Outlook: Dobbs seems entrenched as the Steelers’ #3 QB this year, sitting and learning behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones. But he should get gobs of playing time during the preseason, a good baseline estimate for his talent. After that though, you won’t hear much from him.

2017 Base Salary: $465,000

2017 Salary Cap Charges: $641,781

2017 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: N/A

2016 Stat That Matters: Career high 8.3 YPA

2016 Stats:

G Cmp Att Cmp % YPA TD INT 13 225 357 63.0 8.3 27 12

2016 Highlights: