    Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Keion Adams Preview

    By Alex Kozora July 25, 2017 at 08:00 pm


    The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

    Our last drafted rookie before we move onto kicker/punter – Keion Adams.

    Intro: Adams was the final pick of the Steelers’ draft, taken in the 7th round out of Western Michigan. Despite being raw, he’s big on athleticism, jumping 36 inches in the vert and 10’4″ in the broad at his Pro Day.

    Current Strengths: Impressive sideline-to-sideline athlete. Able to corner and bend the edge. Productive pass rusher. Ideal length (33 1/4 arms) and size overall. Pass rushing makeup could make him asset on coverage units.

    Current Weaknesses: Raw player. Needs to add a counter to his pass rushing arsenal. Run defense is largely an unknown. Will have to learn the nuances of the position.


    2017 Outlook: Adams will be in a tight battle with Arthur Moats for the final outside linebacker job. It’s likely to come down to special teams, where Adams’ athleticism could win out. Just don’t expect to see him on defense, even if he makes the 53.

    2017 Base Salary: $465,000

    2017 Salary Cap Charges: $16,507

    2017 Health Status: No known injuries

    2016 Health Status: No known injuries

    2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: N/A

    2016 Stat That Matters: 18 TFL led the MAC

    2016 Stats:

    GTklTFLSckFFFRPD
    1449187.5310

    2016 Highlights:

