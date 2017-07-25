Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Keion Adams Preview

The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

Our last drafted rookie before we move onto kicker/punter – Keion Adams.

Intro: Adams was the final pick of the Steelers’ draft, taken in the 7th round out of Western Michigan. Despite being raw, he’s big on athleticism, jumping 36 inches in the vert and 10’4″ in the broad at his Pro Day.

Current Strengths: Impressive sideline-to-sideline athlete. Able to corner and bend the edge. Productive pass rusher. Ideal length (33 1/4 arms) and size overall. Pass rushing makeup could make him asset on coverage units.

Current Weaknesses: Raw player. Needs to add a counter to his pass rushing arsenal. Run defense is largely an unknown. Will have to learn the nuances of the position.





2017 Outlook: Adams will be in a tight battle with Arthur Moats for the final outside linebacker job. It’s likely to come down to special teams, where Adams’ athleticism could win out. Just don’t expect to see him on defense, even if he makes the 53.

2017 Base Salary: $465,000

2017 Salary Cap Charges: $16,507

2017 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: N/A

2016 Stat That Matters: 18 TFL led the MAC

2016 Stats:

G Tkl TFL Sck FF FR PD 14 49 18 7.5 3 1 0

2016 Highlights: