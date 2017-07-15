Hot Topics

    Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 Series – Anthony Chickillo 2017 Preview

    By Dave Bryan July 15, 2017 at 07:24 pm


    The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

    Up thirtieth in this series is a 2017 preview profile of outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

    Intro: Chickillo slowly worked his way up the outside linebacker depth chart last season and eventually overtook Arthur Moats on the depth chart at left outside linebacker while normal starter Bud Dupree was sidelined the first half-plus of the regular season with an injury. Chickillo started seven games in total and registered 29 total tackles that included 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Was also credited with 7 quarterback hits and he logged the most special teams snaps in 2016 for the Steelers.

    Current Strengths: Chickillo possesses a better than average get-off and he uses his hands well. He won’t get pushed around on the edge against the run due to his overall functional strength and nice arm extension. Solid football IQ and effective twister to the inside on stunts. Can strip football if gets to quarterback. Showed toughness last season when he played through a late-season ankle injury.

    Current Weaknesses: Chickillo needs to develop more counters moving forward and must do a better job of getting himself unstuck at the line as a pass rusher. He’ll probably never be an excellent bender around the corner so needs to get creative when flattening to the quarterback off the edge.


    2017 Outlook: Chickillo will likely be the primary backup to starter Dupree on the left side of the defense in 2017 as that’s pretty much how he ended up the 2016 season. He’ll probably net roughly 300 defensive snaps and be asked to be a core special teams player once again, which is an area he excelled in last season.

    2017 Base Salary: $615,000

    2017 Salary Cap Charge: $615,000

    2017 Health Status: No known ailments exiting offseason program

    2016 Health Status: One game missed last season due to ankle injury

    2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: 316 of 1,046

    2016 Stat That Matters:

    2016 Stats: Led team in special team snaps having played 62.5% of all

    GCombTotalAstSckSFTYPDefIntYdsTDsFF
    15292182.50002

    2016 Highlights:

    Previous Profiles
    Ben RoethlisbergerCameron HeywardJesse JamesJames HarrisonAntonio Brown
    Ryan Shazier Le’Veon Bell Mike Mitchell Sammie Coates Ross Cockrell
    Ramon Foster William GayMaurkice Pouncey Stephon Tuitt Eli Rogers
    Bud DupreeDavid DeCastroVince WilliamsMarcus Gilbert Sean Davis
    Darrius Heyward-Bey Arthur MoatsAlejandro Villanueva Artie Burns Roosevelt Nix
    Javon HargraveCobi Hamilton Daniel McCullers B.J. Finney

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Michael Mosgrove

      the trolls sure are coming out of the wood work in the last couple days.

      anyways. chickillo has improved every year. his bigges tthing is his angle of attack needs to be improved. as stated on a different thread, he doesnt get nearly enough sacks, but he does generate some good pressures. he is usually a half step to 3 steps at most off. once he learns to either upgrade his pass rush set or how to counter balance when pivoting he should ttake another step forward.