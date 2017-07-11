Hot Topics

    Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 Series – Darrius Heyward-Bey 2017 Preview

    By Dave Bryan July 11, 2017 at 11:11 am


    The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

    Up twentieth in this series is a 2017 preview profile of wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey.

    Intro: 2016 probably wasn’t a very memorable year for Heyward-Bey as the former first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders missed six regular season games with a foot injury. The veteran wide receiver also only managed to catch six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns last season in addition to having a very memorable 60-yard run for a touchdown in Week 6. Most of Heyward-Bey’s production in 2016 came as a member on special teams where he registered three total tackles and recovered a fumble.

    Current Strengths: As has been the case his entire career, Heyward-Bey’s straight-line speed remains his main strength and it is by far and away his calling card. He can still stretch defenses deep vertically. His second-best attribute heading into 2017 is his willingness and effectiveness on special teams. His physicality bodes well for him in that phase of the game as does his speed and he made a few combative catches last season as well. He possesses a very strong character to boot and is a great mentor for younger wide receivers in the team’s locker room.

    Current Weaknesses: Heyward-Bey’s hands continue to be a liability for him and while targeted just 19 times last season, he did have at least one notable drop. He no longer is able to get great separation consistently on intermediate routes and especially in tight coverage off the line.


    2017 Outlook: Assuming Heyward-Bey ultimately makes the Steelers final 53-man roster in 2017 and there’s no guarantee that will happen, he’ll once again serve as a depth wide receiver and thus will unlikely see the field much on offense. The veteran will once again need to be factor on special teams in 2017, something he’s had to do since arriving in Pittsburgh.

    2017 Base Salary: $1,200,000

    2017 Salary Cap Charge: $1,333,333

    2017 Health Status: No known ailments exiting offseason program

    2016 Health Status: Missed six games with a foot injury

    2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: 233 of 1,083

    2016 Stat That Matters: Averaged 19 yards per catch on six total receptions

    2016 Stats:

    GTgtRecYdsY/RTDLngR/GY/GCtch%
    1019611419.0246.611.431.6%

    2016 Highlights:

    • Andrew Norwood

      I can’t see him making it this year. If any of the other backups can contribute at all on special teams, he is gone. DHB has been taking up a roster spot in a thin WR room. Now it’s deep, and he is on the outside looking in.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he’s fairly safe this year. next year he’s gone without a doubt. im hoping next year he is on the coaching staff though.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      how do you figure?
      ab
      bryant/hunter
      rogers/juju
      DHB
      are pretty much locks unless for some reason hunter suddenly stops performing because he was apparently lighting it up at ota’s and mini camp.

      Coates had an abysmal season post injury. has had a very bad offseason healing from 2 different surgeries and poor performance at ota’s and mini camp.

      Ayers is not making this 53. period. practice squad deff. 53? no. his route tree is short, he doesnt cotest the catches well and his hipwork needs work. he shows promise but not enough to bump any of the above semi lock 6.

      hamilton is as good as gone. if anything he goes back to the practice squad but after the playoffs the coaching staff is looking long and hard at him. he has had a rough ota and mini camp cycle as well.

      canaan severin i really like and i hope he sticks around without getting injured this time to stay on the ps.

      marcus tucker and dez stewart are just trying to get some reps to hopefully make a practice squad. theyre gone.