    Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 Series – Sammie Coates 2017 Preview

    By Dave Bryan July 5, 2017 at 11:21 am


    The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

    Up ninth in this series is a 2017 preview profile of wide receiver Sammie Coates.

    Intro: Coates’ 2016 season started off with a bang as the former third-round draft pick out of Auburn recorded 19 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers first five games and that included five receptions of 41 yards or more. A hand/finger injury suffered by Coates during Week 5, however, quickly changed the course of his season and while he played through it and dressed for the next nine regular season games, he only caught two more passes for 14 yards from that point forward and his playing time was reduced to him predominately serving as a special teams contributor.

    Current Strengths: Coates’ speed remains his biggest asset and that has resulted in nearly a third of his career receptions being explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He is a legitimate deep threat and a player defenses must respect. Coates is also a physical player and he showed that last season when asked to play on special teams following his injury.

    Current Weaknesses: Mentally, Coates struggled last season after suffering his hand/finger injury as he failed to catch several passes thrown his way and that ultimately led to him only being used sparingly on offense. While he has proven to be a deep threat so far during his young career, he can currently be characterized as a one-trick pony and thus needs to improve his route running in hopes that he can contribute more consistently in a shorter passing game when it’s needed.


    2017 Outlook: Assuming Coates makes the final 53-man roster this year out of training camp, he will more than likely be used as a complimentary backup wide receiver for the Steelers in 2017. Such a depth chart spot will also likely require him to play on special teams again like he did last season and that’s a phase of the game he’s shown he can do reasonably well and quite possibly can improve upon. Assuming the Steelers wide receivers all stay healthy and out of trouble with the league, Coates might be hard-pressed to hit 30 receptions in 2017. In short, a 20-25 reception 2017 season is probably a reasonable outlook for him.

    2017 Base Salary: $615,000

    2017 Salary Cap Charge: $797,379

    2017 Health Status: No known ailments exiting offseason program despite undergoing groin surgery following 2016 season

    2016 Health Status: Missed final two regular season games with hamstring injury and battled through a hand/finger injury from Week 5 on

    2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: 313 of 1,083

    2016 Stat That Matters: Averaged 20.7 yards per reception on 21 total catches in 2016

    2016 Stats:

    GTgtRecYdsY/RTDLngR/GY/GCtch%
    14492143520.72511.531.142.9%

    2016 Highlights:

    • CP72

      I don’t hold it against Sammie that he was injured. Football is a tough sport. Injuries happen to even the toughest of guys. His comments about the injury is what gives me a reason for concern.

      Sammie said the injury “broke him down mentally”. Now I will admit it was a pretty gruesome injury, but I wonder about Sammie’s ability to deal with adversity. He seems, for lack of a better word, a little soft mentally.

      My favorite Steelers of all time are guys like Jack Lambert, Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, Hines Ward, and Heath Miller. I just don’t know if Sammie is cut from the same cloth. The Steelers as an organization are widely viewed as smart, blue collar, lunch pale, tough guys. I am proud of that. Sammie needs to show he’s a Steeler.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Have to wonder how great this offense will be if Bryant stays out of trouble, and Coates somehow gets it together. At wideout alone you’d have two legitimate home run hitters, a solid slot guy in Eli, a promising rookie in JuJu, and oh yeah the best in the business who can line up anywhere. Haley can come up with some crazy play calls out of this receiver group.

    • Rob

      Is Sammie Coates (2016 Wks 1- 5) better than Eli Rogers?

      Discuss.

    • falconsaftey43

      They’re just so completely different it’s hard to compare. Coates gives you that explosive element, make you pay for over committing to AB/Bell. Rogers gives you the reliable, keep the offense on track plays. For what this offense wants to be, I’ll say Coates (week 1-5 version) is more valuable. But personally, I’d go with more reliable guys than boom or bust type guys. I prefer to march down, than trying to get there in one play.

    • VaDave

      My question is has anybody seen him catch a ball since last season? With all the articles written about this kid, jeepers, one would think this is the first question to be answered. Can he reliably catch a football in his current condition?

    • H.K. northern cali

      Could use the coats who lead the NFL in yrds per reception. Please come back to this level.

    • Alan Tman

      Three things receivers need to do. Catch the ball Rogers 8.5 Coates 4.0 Get open Rogers 7.5 Coates 9.0 Hold on to ball and YAC. Rogers 6.0 Coates 5.5 Rogers is better, because he catches the football more consistently. Coates may have been better served to sit last year out.

    • Ace

      Wasn’t there a report from some beat writer saying his ability to catch the ball was very up and down during the mini camps a few weeks back? Seem to remember some concerning report.