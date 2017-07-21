Custom Cleats Could Now Result In Team Punishment Starting With 2017 Season

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi July 21, 2017 at 09:00 am


    When it comes to Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, he still gets his fair share of criticism over what he does on the football field, but very little of it actually has anything to do with his performance as a football player.

    Usually, it’s about his gyrations. Or his cleats. Or his socks. And while that issue may have largely become alleviated over the course of the last season, according to a new rule, failure to adhere to the rules could have even bigger consequences.

    You might recall that Brown wore a series of different cleats over the course of the season, many of them paying tribute to all sorts of different individuals. Should he continue to do that this year, he runs the risk of hurting more than just his own wallet, which is quite full of cash these days anyway.

    As Mike Florio noted yesterday in an article for Pro Football Talk, the league recently added language to the 2017 NFL rule book as it pertains to uniform violations that indicates punishment for such violations could come against the team as well as the player, specifically, adding the phrase “and the club” in the context of punishment.

    I think you all know that we are not the biggest Florio fans in the world, but there are at times certain areas of expertise in which he finds himself in his wheelhouse, and that often pertains to the interpretation and analysis of rules, so I’ll let him talk about this one:


    All too often, it’s obvious that the team’s equipment staff had a role, directly or indirectly, in facilitating or allowing the violation to occur. With no potential punishment for the team, however, there was no reason for the team to refuse to participate.

    Now, there is. And now it’s safe to say that teams will be taking affirmative steps to keep players from wearing non-conforming shoes or other non-conforming gear in order to avoid being required to make an involuntary contribution to the charity of the NFL’s choice.

    It’s one thing for teams to look the other way for minor violations like this when it’s only hurting the player’s salary, but it’s another when it starts to affect the team’s finances. Now, it’s not as though it’s going to be a major sum, but no team is going to be pleased to have to pay money for a stupid reason like fancy cleats.

    Now, I’m not exactly expecting Brown to continue to be wearing all sorts of different cleats this season. I have a feeling that Mike Tomlin and the front office have already discussed certain things like that before giving him his new deal.

    But considering how relevant it was just a short time ago, it seemed to be worth at least mentioning within a Steelers context, and it is broadly relevant to the game as a whole. Still, he may want to wear some pre-game Dan Rooney cleats once.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Big White

      They are awful, almost as bad as the pink for an entire month.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Maybe he slaps a big NFL logo on them they’ll cut us a break. 🙄

    • joe triplehorns

      I say wear the Dan Rooney cleats and when the nfl fines the Steelers then the Steelers fine AB that same amount. I’m sure AB will be fine with that.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Another example of schizophrenic policing by the NFL.

      “I know… let’s lighten up and allow some forms of celebrations again – to bring FUN back to the No Fun League!”

      “Annnd we’ll also be sure to curb individuality and fun, like grammar school taskmasters overseeing the starched school uniforms, just to show them all whose boss!”

    • Darth Blount 47

      Pink is an awesome color and for a very worthy cause.

    • Benjamin Tarr

      Does anyone know where exactly fines the NFL collects go to?

    • NCSteel

      A ridiculous rule and a ridiculous practice.

      I could care less what shoes a player wears, the player and the NFL should realize that.

      Dude, don’t care, makes you look like an attention seeking butt hole.

      NFL, don’t care. Makes you look like a bunch of anal retentive butt holes.

      Ruining the NFL one infraction at a time.

    • HiVul

      Agreed. I understand they want to sell the rights to their game day gear to a company, but why not give the players the freedom of choosing color/design? In other words, I’d get it more if the NFL sold rights to Nike but a player was wearing Adidas or something. I don’t really see the problem otherwise.

      And if I’m the shoe company by the way, I want every player wearing custom shoes. Generates a lot of publicity. The players have fun with it, the shoe company gets free advertising, win/win.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Will the NFL fine teams when product ads are put on team jerseys. NO…the NFL will get paid for allowing that. LOL We all know ads on jerseys is coming, just a matter of time.

      Go NFL

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Goodell’s Happy Hour.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Let’s be honest, they want players to be robots. Granted with celebration leniency they will be cooler robots, but robots nonetheless.