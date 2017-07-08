Hot Topics

    DeAngelo Compares Martavis To Megatron; Believes WR Will Stay Clean

    By Dave Bryan July 8, 2017 at 12:37 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is certainly a talented player and even though the team’s former running back DeAngelo Williams only had the opportunity to play one season with the Clemson product during his two years in Pittsburgh, he believes he knows greatness when he sees it due to him being in the league as long as he has.

    During his recent interview with Adam Schefter on his ESPN.com podcast, Williams compared Bryant to former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson when it comes to level of overall talent.

    “Martavis Bryant,” Williams said when asked which player on the Steelers is better than most people realize. “I’ve never seen anybody [with] his height do the things that he’s done – that I’ve seen him do. Like, you see Megatron [Calvin Johnson], and you’re like, that is insane. Like, I’m not sure how fast Megatron was, but I’m almost sure Megatron wasn’t a 4.25 [40-yard speed player].”

    Williams continued with his praise for Bryant, “He’s 6-4, 6-5, 225 [pounds] and ran a 4.25. I’m gonna let you do the numbers.”

    While Bryant has now served two different suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, Williams believes the wide receiver will be able to walk the straight and narrow line moving forward with his career and especially now that he’s back around the team again after being away for the entire 2016 season. That, by the way, is something the veteran running back has an issue with.


    “Yes, I’m 100 percent sure that he can and he will,” Williams said of Bryant potentially staying out of trouble moving forward. “I thought 30 percent of that’s on the NFL, because the rules are so outdated. This is the issue that I have with the NFL. We preach family, family, family, family and as soon as something happens, we’re individual. We are individual. And this is the cherry on top that really bothers the hell out of me and fans should really understand this. This is what drives me.

    “So, if a guy gets busted for pot or street drugs, or something like that, they suspend him for four games. He can’t come around the guys that’s gonna keep him from the pot. They’re gonna put him right back in there with the guys that he got busted with. They isolate him from the positive vibes and influence that he’s gonna have in the locker-room that’s gonna keep him off the stuff. They’re going to put him back in the vicinity, in the area and the place where he got busted at. So, the guys that you’re trying to keep him away from, you’re pushing back to them because that’s who he’s gonna fall back on.”

    Williams’ strong words about how the league currently treats suspended players is certainly on point and it’s a shame the league isolates offenders from such a strong support group. With that said, the league’s process isn’t likely to change anytime soon when it comes to such rules.

    As for Williams comparing Bryant to Johnson, if you compare the production of both players through the first 21 regular season games of each’s careers, the former registered more catches, yardage and touchdowns than the latter. Now, Johnson went on to have a few monster seasons before ultimately retiring after the 2015 season and ended his career with 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 receiving touchdowns so Bryant certainly has some work ahead of him.

    Assuming he’s able to stay healthy and out of trouble with the league moving forward, Bryant certainly has a bright future ahead of him and should be considered a candidate for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2017 if all goes well.

    Receiving Stats Comparison Of Bryant And Johnson Through First 21 Regular Season Games Played

    PLAYERYEARSGMSTRTSRECSYRDSYPRTDSREC %
    Martavis Bryant2014-20152114076131417.291454.30%
    Calvin Johnson2007-20082114273128717.63851.40%

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I see the point of not wanting to isolate a suspended player from his “strong support group” (teammates, etc). But if that support group was so “strong” to begin with, how does it allow a player to veer off the straight and narrow in the first place?

    • walter

      I agree with everyone else that the league is way too strict on pot and possibly outdated. But I think it may be necessary. If MB had gotten a slap on the wrist or a small suspension each time, he would have kept doing what he was doing, smoking and kept getting suspended and maybe not training seriously. Im just glad it worked. MB has awoken and he will be an even more exciting player this year.

    • Jeff McNeill

      At what point does that not work! He failed 6 times before he was suspended for the year and only players who are suspended for the year cannot come around the team. I agree that pot should not be tested for but the fact remains it is illegal and he needed to abide by the rules.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t know if I would compare him to Megatron (that dude was something else), but I will say his big play home run ability is better than Megatron’s. The Freak 2.0!

    • WeWantDaTruth

      That’s kind of my point. He was around that “strong support group” and still failed multiple tests. It’s not so much about support and more so one taking responsibility for their own actions and being accountable.

    • spicyitln

      His last game against the Broncos in 2015 playoffs…No AB double covered most of the time he was the Steelers offense…His run after catch ability is ridicules..Reminds me more of Randy Moss than Megatron !!!!

    • Alan Tman

      My point in this post is that a person that catches deep passes is going to drop more passes than someone catching slot route passes for two reasons. Better defenders on the outside and due to the length of the passes the accuracy is not as good. His production is better than Megatron’s!! Can we please back off this guy about his play on the field? Megatron could catch a little better, but this guy’s YAC blows Megatron away!! Just a great player that needs to stay on the field.

    • Jaybird

      I’m with DWill, I don’t think many outside of the Steelers organization know just how good MB can be. Hell I don’t even think a lot of Steeler fans know just how good MB is and can be. I can’t believe how many times I’ve heard fans ( and some writers) defend or compare Coates to MB. There is no comparison and MB is going to take this team over the top.
      Earlier ther was an article about who is the most explosive player in the league- I think after this year you can put MB in that conversation.

    • Alan Tman

      152 yards receiving and 40 yards rushing. Should have scored, but Talib interfered but wasn’t called for it. That was the best secondary and the best defense that year too!!!

    • Alan Tman

      The DB’S know!! They’re all talking to each other about how they are going to stop this guy. Darren Woodson said on NFL LIVE that all the DB’s are talking to him about stopping MB10.

    • Jaybird

      Its the middle of July and I just got goosebumps thinking about What you just said. This team is going to be special man, I think they can win it this year.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think we know how good he can be. I’ll put it like this: If he never had a failed drug test and there was a redraft, he would be ahead of Odell Beckham jr, Sammy Watkins, and Mike Evans. It’s that clear cut to me.

    • Alan Tman

      Agreed, but on this site I see so many talking about the drops instead of how good the guy is. That really pisses me off.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think it’s relative tho. He drops balls and sometimes runs the wrong routes. I think that was a time tho that he wasn’t as serious about football as a could have been, but with that being said from the short amount of time he’s been on the field he has been “IT” and it has been easy to see since the TD vs the Texans. You can just see it and I for one am ready to see him give dbs hell for the whole yr he’s missed! Xtra lit!