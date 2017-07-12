Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Bell Gets His New Deal

    By Matthew Marczi July 12, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Will a long-term deal get done with Le’Veon Bell this year?

    Today his Wednesday, July 12. The deadline for players who received the franchise tag to work out a long-term extension with their teams is on Monday, July 17. Given that that is just around the corner, it would probably be a good time to weigh the odds of one of those deals—for the Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell—getting done with the clock ticking.


    Now, it is important to preface this by making clear that it doesn’t necessarily mean that the odds of it getting done decrease in proportion to the amount of time left to get it done. Chances are, if a deal is reached, it is going to happen on Monday, so silence until then should not be construed as evidence of no deal.

    But that still doesn’t mean a deal will get done. Art Rooney II can talk all he wants about how he would like to have Bell be a Steeler for the long term, but that doesn’t cash checks. And frankly Bell already has a big check to cash.

    The fact that the team is by no means in a financial bind also eases the pressure of getting a deal done that could lower his substantial cap hit, even though it would just put them back in the same position next year—at a higher price tag.

    But the Steelers do understand how important Bell is to this offense. They are simply a different team when he is on the field. There is no greater proof of this than when he is not on the field. It’s very, very, very rare that they let those players walk.

    Still, there are lingering uncertainties that make him an interesting case. There are the injuries and the suspensions to consider. Is he appropriately matured and able to stay out of trouble? Are the Steelers sure of this? It will influence the negotiations.

    Don’t forget about Ben Roethlisberger, though. While I’m not saying keeping Bell would be the difference between him staying longer and retiring…it could be a factor in his decision. Forgive me, but I don’t see them riding James Conner to a Super Bowl in 2018.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • nutty32

      I’m going to say a long term deal will not get done. Risk just too great unless Bell gives a discount which I don’t think he will do. Best play is keep him on the tag reassess after each season. Once Ben retires do you want to be stuck with a giant RB contract?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think a new deal will get done in time. And if I’m the Steelers, I’m doing everything to get it done before Devonta Freeman’s new deal (which is reportedly close) is announced. Because you know Bell is going to want north of that number.

      In fact, you COULD argue that (perhaps) Bell and his agent are waiting to see what that number might be?

    • RickM

      I’ve always had this sneaking suspicion that Bell might price himself out of a long-term deal with an excessive demand. Hope I’m wrong. If he is demanding too much he better be careful. One more injury and he’ll never get what he can get now.

      Could someone explain why the deal will likely get done on Monday. Is there some advantage gained by waiting until the last day? Or is it as simple as believing both sides won’t give their best offers until the last minute?

    • pittsburghjoe

      Steelers have little control. Bell has priced himself out of a long term deal. They simply can’t move forward like this.

    • TroymanianDevil

      idk about “likely get done on Monday” but IF it gets done, it will be on Monday. This is basically a high stakes game of chicken. Both sides want to do it but they’re apart and willing to wait. Each side’s “demands” changes on Monday before the deadline. I was reading that basically every franchise tag, long-term deal happens on the deadline day if it does. Dez and Demarius both signed within 20 min of each other, both within an hour of the deadline. Von Miller last year “hours” before the deadline. Quite the game of chicken, you don’t want fax machine troubles on Monday to say the least

    • george

      Agree. Play him on franchise this year. Plus I think he maybe asking for too much. If they’re using the one year franchise pay for a long term deal there is no way the steelers give him an average of 12 million per year.

    • RickM

      Thanks. It’s not the smartest game for either of them to play.

    • Ace

      Yes once Ben retires I would be ok with having the NFL’s best back on the team. Having Bell along with this o line would take a ton of pressure off of whoever is taking the snaps at QB from 2019 and beyond, whether that’s a free agent qb, or a recent draft pick. At least it wold give the team 2-3 years of breathing room while the new offense comes in.

    • falconsaftey43

      Why wouldn’t you want Bell once Ben retires?

    • falconsaftey43

      It will get done. Bell is special, they know it, they’re not squeezed against the cap, so even in a worst case scenario where his play falls off a cliff, they won’t be crushed by his cap hit, because whomever they get to replace him will likely be a draft pick (he won’t be as good as Bell obviously, but they’re not going to have to replace him with a high priced player). So the upside is you keep a great player, a difference maker on your team when you’re trying to win one before your QB retires. The down side is, you sign him and he sucks or is hurt etc. so you have to bring in a replacement.

    • Big White

      Steelers bringing the price down, that’s all. Bell and his agent are well aware that everything can go up in smoke tomorrow, no pun intended. Best for the Steelers to let that sink in as camp approaches. Less than superstar money way better than injury money in 2018.

    • WreckIess

      Of course I would want Bell on the team. Why wouldn’t we want to give the new QB all the weapons they could want? It keeps the pressure off of them and keeps the team competitive.

    • WreckIess

      I say if it doesn’t get done by the deadline, this is Bell’s last season in Pittsburgh. With David Johnson’s contract more than likely coming up next season and other RB contracts coming up, I think the market is going to make him more expensive than they’d be willing to pay if he’s not signed by Monday.

    • Keith Patiag

      I love the Steelers and I want Le’veon Bell but if the price is too much then don’t resign. Dlo Williams did a terrific job when Bell was injured. Resign him make Bell walk and James Conner will start next season with a year of experience.