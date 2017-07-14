Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Too Deep Too Often

    By Matthew Marczi July 14, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Are the Steelers overly reliant on the deep passing game?

    The deep pass is a tricky thing to pull off, for a number of reasons. It’s not a very easy thing to do, for one thing, provided that the defense doesn’t blow the coverage. Because of the distance involved, it takes time to deliver a pass down the field, and that gives the defense time to react to it.


    Never mind the fact that you also have to be accurate with the deep pass. But by and large the Steelers have been a successful deep passing team over the course of Ben Roethlisberger’s career, and he has had some of his greatest successes in this department in recent years.

    As has been recently noted, he has more touchdown passes on deep throws than any other quarterback in the league. If I recall correctly, Antonio Brown had one of, if not the most, receiving touchdowns on deep targets as well.

    But when it doesn’t work, it has a tendency to set you back significantly, and we saw that during stretches last year, partly fueled by injury. We also so them struggle later in the year to convert in the red zone, which could have a sort of symbiotic relationship with the deep passing game.

    One reason to pump the brakes on the discussion of the Steelers throwing the ball deep too often is the fact that they are getting a very prominent deep threat back this year in Martavis Bryant, and Sammie Coates could be another.

    But perhaps a more judicious usage of the deep pass could be wise, if they continue to attack this way. A frequent target for a deep shot is in third and short. Not only is that difficult to pull off, it’s also become a part of their scouting report, making it more predictable to defend.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      Yes, much too reliant on the “deep pass” and by that I mean balls going 30+ yards in the air. The connection rate is low. It’s high risk high reward. But when you have the talent to march down the field pretty much at will, the risk is too much IMO. Especially on 3rd and short. I’m all for it being a part of the offense, but it’s too big of a part IMO.

    • RickM

      I think he’s lost length on his deep ball. But we saw early last year with Coates how effective it could be. The two of them lit it up as we went 4-1. It has to be bombs away (within reason) IMO , especially when you have guys like Bryant and Coates on your team. That’s assuming Sammi is healthy of course.

    • Craig M

      I believe they are over reliant on their OCs strategy- that to me does not reach the ceiling of his (the OC) over all potential.

    • Flip Fisher

      Or how ineffective Sammy Stonehands can be due to his tendencies to not track the ball properly or use of his body to shield defenders. Let alone his issues with catching balls even before those mangled fingers came into play.

    • Mark

      Yes, too many times we need a simple 1st down to keep the drive going in our end of the field and keep the defense off the field. Ben is trying the low percentage deep pass instead of taking the 1st down with an easy underneath pass.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Years ago I was screaming for them to go deep more often. I got my wish but they sometimes go overboard as you do have to mix it up. Going deeep too often on 3rd and short can become predictable as well. Sometimes just getting the 1st down is the way to go.

      A couple of long time consuming TD drives can be extremely demoralizing for the opposition. There are lots of earlier downs to go deep and I would use them more instead of waiting for 3rd and short. Keep the opponents guessing.

    • RickM

      I’ll go with the glass half-full on Coates until proven otherwise in 2017. You can go with your negativity.