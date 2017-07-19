Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Running Bell’s Wheels Off

    By Matthew Marczi July 19, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Should the Steelers run Le’Veon Bell’s wheels off this season?

    Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was pretty famous for saying that he was going to run running back Willie Parker until the wheels fell off, and he has retained that sort of reputation since, largely because Parker’s wheels pretty much did fall off under a heavy workload, and a number of injuries.


    He has certainly run his running backs hard since then every now and then, though I don’t believe any of them lost their wheels. Still, one would be hard-pressed to imagine Le’Veon Bell being given a bigger workload than he saw toward the end of last season, even if it didn’t start out that way.

    So it is in that spirit that I post today’s proposition, and whether or not it would be a net benefit. Ultimately, I think the answer is, it depends, but there are broader arguments to make.

    Affirmative:

    The Steelers have nothing in guarantees from Bell beyond the 2017 season—and really not even that yet. They also have nothing in guarantees from Ben Roethlisberger beyond this season either, so whatever workload they need to give Bell that will further their quest for a Super Bowl title during this season will be justified.

    Negative:

    But the Steelers ran him so intently at the end of last season because of the fact that they were short-handed at wide receiver a year ago, and that will not be the case this year. It would make the most sense to preserve Bell as much as possible this year to ensure that they have him healthy for the postseason.

    That had been the biggest issue over the course of the past three years, and they have lost three of four postseason games that Bell either did not play in or did not finish in that span. The key is for him to be healthy during that run, and that favors preservation.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • Jeff McNeill

      Like Alex said, what have they been doing coddling him? Before the long term deal deadline many fans were highly critical of the teams usage of him blaming that for his injury last year. Now it seems most want to “run the wheels off”. He is still a Steeler and they should not change how they use him because he is playing on the tag. If in fact his injury last year was a result of overuse, then they should cut back on his use. I would really like him healthy and at his best should they make the AFCC and the SB.

    • RickM

      Agree. Run him to win the SB. No more or less. If that means some reduction in his carries so he’s available in the playoffs, do it.

    • falconsaftey43

      absolutely.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Does anybody think it may be in the cards to actually do the opposite? Maybe push him slightly less because the passing game should be greatly improved from last year. Would that in return lower the price that he may be able to demand next offseason? Not saying I want this to happen, but might it be possible?

    • Craig M

      It is not the number of carries that determine his usefulness at his position but the number of yards gained. If he averages 5 yards per touch, w/ short RB receptions counted in that number, then you will have a solid production rate out of the RB position. That means if he has 20 touches per game and a 100 yard production rate then we used him well and not to often. And I believe that all falls on the shoulders of the OC/ HCs game strategy.

    • Craig M

      I think the salary will be based on the TV contracts for the league and each player focuses on this figure just to stay within the parameters of fairness. And if the League doesn’t implement a better pay for play structure I think they will be headed for a serious labor dispute- these guys (players) are making enough where they can group together and challenge the NFL owners by starting up a competitive Pro Football organization of their own. IMO

    • Bill

      Steelers will use Bell a lot; that’s their MO. Personally I think they ran the ball excessively and it hurt their offense a little. But as you said, some of it was probably due to the WR & TE availability. I am bummed that a contract agreement could not be reached because Bell is a great back. With the detail revealed, I understand why the contract offer was refused. It’s a winning situation for Bell as long as he does not get seriously hurt this season and therein lies the problem for the Steelers. Is Bell going to perform at the same level as in the past or will he slack off a bit tying to avoid injury: perhaps a few minor injuries? Most of the time he is a true professional but as we know, sometime not. I do question the conclusion that he will be tagged next year. Too expensive!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Don’t run him for the sake of running him. Do what it takes to win and to conserve to the playoffs. I don’t care if Bell gets 30 or 3 touches a game – as long as the team is winning games.

    • falconsaftey43

      I wonder if it would somehow be a breach of contract or illegal or whatever for this to happen…

      Players all get together and decide as a union they are done with the NFL. The form their own players league and sell the broadcast rights to like Netflix or something. Fantasy style draft to pick teams. Unrealistic, I know, but would it be something they COULD do?

    • WreckIess

      I think it’s a bad idea for a few reasons.

      One, if they’re trying to make a deal with him like they say they are, then running him like you don’t have his best interest at heart isn’t a good way to do it.

      Two, we’re better when he’s on the field and giving him 30+ touches a game is an injury risk for him or any player. I’d rather they give him a break instead of running him until he breaks.

      Three, we drafted James Conner in the third round so we to avoid running Bell into the ground. Unless they think Conner can carry the load with little to no actual experience I think it’s best to let him spell Juice to keep everyone fresh.

    • Bill

      The cap is based on revenues which includes other revenues not just the media. This is not basketball that has only 15 players on the rooster and far less injury impact. We tend to depict the owners as selfish bad guys but in truth there is no fairness in the NFL. A small percentage of players make huge money while the rest labor away making peanuts. As far as the players starting a new league; relatively speaking, there are a few players that are multi millionaires, the owners are multifaceted billionaires and when the play stops the income stops for the players. So good luck with a new league.

    • CP72

      Yeah I agree. A wide receiving core of AB, Bryant, Rogers, and Smith-Schuster vs AB, Coates, Rogers, and Hamilton could make the passing game more prevalent.

      You probably could also assume they took Conner to ease the burden as well.

    • NinjaMountie

      Run his wheels off within the bounds of also preparing for a long playoff run.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Balance. That is the key. He must be healthy for the playoffs but if you don’t have home field it may not matter.

    • Jacob

      The Steelers RB coach has a history of running his guys hard until they are injured and out of the league. Tomlin has the same history. If history is our guide, I think they will run him until the wheels fall off. I can’t say I agree with their philosophy.

    • nutty32

      What about doing whatever it is that’s most likely to result in a win & stop discussing topics that only a butt-hurt fan base would. Does anyone really think Tomlin & Haley have LB’s contract status in mind when they’re calling plays?

    • CP72

      Let’s sit him for both Browns games. No reason for wear and tear in those games 🙂

    • Sam Clonch

      Whatever the game dictates. If they need to run him to win, run him. If you don’t, you don’t run him just for the sake of it. Goal is to win. Every week. Contracts don’t matter (especially to the Steelers) once the season starts.

    • Steeler-Drew

      It’s just about the number of carries it’s also about the number of snaps. I fully expect Tomlin not to change and take the same approach with Bell that he always has. Conner will average 2-3 carries a game unless Bell gets hurt.

    • WreckIess

      Seriously though. Earlier in the offseason, guys were blaming Tomlin for him getting hurt and now that Bell hurt some feelings by not signing the contract the same people want them to try to over work him.

    • cencalsteeler

      I don’t think things will change much from what we’ve already seen….a big work load from Bell. But, I can’t help thinking what every red blooded American does when they get the rental car keys from an Enterprise or Avis rental car co., especially if you have the keys for 16-18 weeks……….Yeeeeeeehawwwwww skippy! Vroooooooooooom vroom vroom!!!!

    • blackandgoldBullion

      This is a Tomlin problem. Think back to the Chuck Noll days. Bradshaw wanted to use his weapons even down the middle of the field opening up the game and passing more. Noll would flip on him for good reason. He basically told him that they could not afford to get Swann and Stallworth killed before the playoffs. Those guys were necessary to win it all.

      With the headhunter rules of the time they concentrated on Running and defense. Once the playoffs rolled around they threw the ball all over the place and used that strategy to win most of their Super Bowls. Perfect.

      Bell should be used a little less as he sometimes takes several hits on just one play. During the season they should get other RBs involved. There would be a better chance Bell is prepared to carry a much bigger load throughout the playoffs if required. Great. I know you have to take what the D gives you and some games can easily end up with much more passing or running depending on the opponent or circumstances that come up and the score. But the ultimate goal is to win it all. That’s why AB ducks to the ground when he is in the middle of the field and sees several guys bearing down on him ready to take his head off. Bell should be used less for the potential benefit of the playoff run.

      Unfortunately Tomlin does not understand this.

    • cencalsteeler

      I do think other NFL teams in need of a rb next year would be salivating if the Steelers took this approach. He’d have less wear and some team will probably fulfill Bells big contract dream.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Part of it comes down to playing well consistently throughout the season. Last year we got in such a bind that we almost had to win out to make the playoffs. So we did what we do best to win out-especially considering that we had some donkeys in our receiving corps the 2nd half of the season.
      Now many have stated that we need to have home field throughout the playoffs in order to beat the Cheatriots. So we will do whatever needs to be done to achieve the highest possible seed. If that means riding Bell, so be it. If we can spell him, we probably will to some degree.

    • george

      Hopefully that’s why they drafted Conner.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I would love to make the “peanuts” of the NFL minimum salary, which only rookies make.

    • Limousine Liberal

      Play to win. The SB window is closing. After BB retires, it’s really not going to matter much who else is on the roster until they get another franchise QB. If you haven’t been paying attention, that doesn’t happen very often. Look at AB’s #s when Ben is hurt. The best receiver in the NFL is useless with a drip throwing the ball in his general direction.