    Devil’s Advocate: Tuitt, Big Al Winners In Bell Fallout

    By Matthew Marczi July 18, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Does the Steelers’ failure to sign Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract make the potential deals of other players more likely to happen now?

    It was not the goal of either Le’Veon Bell or the Steelers’ front office to come up short in working out a long-term deal between the two parties, but at the very least, we now at least have some clarity on that front. We know that Bell is not going to be under contract beyond this season, and with that we can move on to other business.


    There are still two other contracts that the front office would really like to get done this year, and those would be the deals for left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, entering his third season as an exclusive rights free agent, and Stephon Tuitt, their left defensive end entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

    While it is possible that a long-term deal signed by Bell could have actually lowered his cap hit of around $12.1 million that is on the books because of the franchise tag, one also has to consider actual cash flow as well. So are deals for Villanueva and Tuitt now more likely with not deal for Bell?

    Affirmative:

    Quite simply, there is less money being thrown around now than there could have been, so that means that there is more money to go around for Tuitt and Villanueva. The Steelers do like to keep cash and cap flow fairly balanced, at least over a period of years.

    Negative:

    On the other hand, one can’t deny that each contract is its own negotiation, and the Steelers proved that they are principled in their negotiations and will not be cowed by one of their talents. Villanueva in particular is either going to take a deal offered or not. Tuitt’s is more clear-cut because he has already been slotted for an extension, so it’s not clear to me that Bell’s situation actually alters that situation at all.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • HiVul

      I don’t see the need to rush around to sign AV with 2 years left on his deal unless he’ll sign at a big discount. Let’s see how he plays this year before signing him to LT money.

    • falconsaftey43

      He doesn’t have 2 year left, they just have the ability to tender him again after this year

    • falconsaftey43

      Advantage for the team would be to get him under contract long term for a reduced rate. Advantage for AV would be to get paid now instead of later.

      Downside for team would be if his play regresses and he doesn’t live up to the contract (even though it’s well below free market LT money). Downside for AV is if he plays great, he might be able to get more by playing through the tender this year and next then either getting Franchised or hitting FA.

    • HiVul

      Exactly

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I hope we sign both Tuitt and AV to long term deals similar to what we did with AB after Wallace demanded too much $$ (albeit not at the same positions as AB/Wallace were).

    • stan

      Though the team has some long term money available, I think its safe to say that they will be leaving $14M available for next offseason just in case. In other words, the salary cap situation just got tighter, not looser.

    • Sam Clonch

      Will be interesting to see what next years cap goes up to.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The Steelers will have plenty of cap space next year. That’s not really an issue. Contracts for Tuitt and Villanueva will eat into it a little, but don’t forget Shazier’s fifth-year option is already on the books. They have tens of millions to work with.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Well, of course not, but the upside is potentially getting a franchise left tackle at a reduced rate. Obviously he’s not going to play another 10 years (at least not likely), but he should be able to play out a single contract at a high level, theoretically. Better to get those years under a lower salary for a player who has earned it.

    • NCSteel

      get them signed. Hold as much of your core together as you can and lock those salaries into today’s dollars. I love the idea of taking a chance on AV. Is it really that much of a chance ?

      BTW : I love the file footage used.
      That photo, when used with that title, cracks me up.

    • HiVul

      I agree with the potential but there’s 2 big ifs. He started off slow last year and then turned it on. I’d like to assume he’s going to play like he did at the end of last season, but he doesn’t have a long history as a LT to look back on.

      The other if is obviously what kind of contract he’s looking for. For a discount, I’m all for it. But if they have to pay up to keep him, I’d rather see that happen after one more year.