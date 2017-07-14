Hot Topics

    Film Room: Vince Williams Will Do Just Fine In Coverage

    By Alex Kozora July 14, 2017 at 08:30 am


    This article was supposed to be a critique of Vince Williams, the next one in my “One Step To Take” series where we isolate one specific area each player can get better in. It was easy to look at him in coverage, I watched nearly every play of him against the pass last season, and think you’d find an issue. After all, that’s the long-running narrative on him. Great against the run, liability versus the pass.

    Turns out, that wasn’t really the case at all.

    Of course, there were isolated issues in coverage Williams had over last year but they were few and far between with no recurring problems.

    I will start with one of those issues. One that actually he admitted on Twitter was one of his biggest demerits. 3rd down against New England, the Steelers let Tom Brady start a scramble drill (the first issue, to be fair). Williams doesn’t “plaster” in coverage the way you’re taught, playing through the whistle, allowing running back James White to get space on the sideline. Brady hits him and the Pats move the sticks.


    There were, naturally, a couple of other minor issues. Some overpursuing in coverage and getting knocked off by receivers at the top of the route. But that’s some serious nitpicking and didn’t happen more than once or twice. No one is going to be perfect.

    When Williams is able to drop into zone coverage, he’s able to keep routes in front of him. With the ball thrown underneath, it basically turns into playing the run, something we can all agree he does exceptionally well. Reads, rallies, wraps up Matt Forte. Consistently, Williams did a tremendous job limiting YAC.

    But we know the team will ask him to man up and zone spot drops can become man coverage when tight ends and receivers enter his zone. He did surprisingly well there. What I like about Williams’ game is how physical he is, something you’d expect from how he plays. He’s able to reroute and bump receivers off their stem, ruining the timing of plays and funneling to his help. That’s something the Steelers’ defense sorely has lacked and a compounding reason why their zone, spot drop defense has struggled. Too many easy, free releases.

    His toughest matchup, without question, was Rob Gronkowski. The Steelers had big problems with Gronk, clearly, and he exploded for two long plays, one for a touchdown. But Vince? He did well when matched up. One of his best plays in coverage the entire year. He jams Gronk five yards off the line and then gets in his hip pocket as Gronk breaks on his out cut. Brady is forced to pull the ball down and scramble.

    VW is lined up towards the bottom of the screen against Gronk, standing up at the end of the LOS.

    Do you remember any other Steeler looking so competent vs Gronk? Ever?

    Not the only example. The big issue is if he can carry receivers downfield. He is never going to stack up against an actual receiver on fire zones, but he never got beat downfield either.

    Here, vs a stacked look, he carries the new #2 receiver down the seam towards his help. And that’s a wide receiver, mind you.

    Here are the main coverages we expect the Steelers to run this year.

    2 Man
    Cover 3
    Cover 2

    In 2 Man, he’ll be matched up against a back or tight end. He can handle that. In Cover 3, he’ll be playing either a middle or hook (curl/flat) zone. That’s where he is best, able to get depth, read the play in front, and attack. Cover 2 is a little trickier, who is the deep middle defender, but I haven’t seen evidence that Williams is going to struggle mightily there. And perhaps Ryan Shazier is used more often; the team has options.

    I attempted, bu wound up struggling, to find anything tangible and on tape that suggests Williams is going to have a tough time in coverage. No one is thinking it’ll be his calling card but he’ll do fine in the scheme the Steelers are going to use.

    Williams reminds me of a better version of Robert Golden. Might not have the splash but steady in all areas. Creates comfort and reliability. Detail-oriented guy. And oh yeah, he’ll knock you into next Tuesday, too. That’s Steeler football.

    • Bryant Eng

      Alex (sorry to “Ask Alex” you today), is it possible Daimion Stafford can/will log snaps in the Cover 2 look as well? He graded high against the run, and I suspect he has more straight line speed and coverage ability than Vince Williams. Yes, this Q is premised on him making the team.

    • Milliken Steeler

      It started with when he was drafted. It was said in an article or scouting report I can’t remember. that he was a banger however, Florida St, didn’t ask him to cover people much at all. Then it went to he is a liability in coverage and that has stuck.

      The good news is Vdub has read this stuff and takes it personally and has worked on coverage. Covering Gronk, should at the minimum at least give you a “okay, I at least feel optimistic, lets see what happens” outlook at the minimum.

      Alex stating he ran stride for stride and broke up a pass down the sidelines for LeV’eon was another, Okay Vince! moment for me. I honestly think, Vince and Shaz, are going to be quite the combo.

    • VaDave

      I agree, his notoriety as being a liability on passing plays is way overblown. Again, thank you Alex for show great examples of why we should be encouraged. There is no doubt that VW wil be a significant upgrade over not what Timmons once was, but what he was likely to bring to the table this season. For those people fretting over this defense, don’t. It’s going to be much improved, and certainly championship worthy. Coupled with the offensive potential, this is a team to be recconed with. If we stay healthy, I really like our chances on bringing home # 7.

    • Rob H

      “He’s able to reroute and bump receivers off their stem, ruining the timing of plays and funneling to his help. That’s something the Steelers’ defense sorely has lacked and a compounding reason why their zone, spot drop defense has struggled. Too many easy, free releases.”

      With that one quote I think you nail one of the single biggest reasons for our problems with quick passing attacks, and for some reason it is hardly ever discussed. I’m very happy to hear that Vince does a good job at jamming and rerouting receivers, there were WAY too many free releases allowed last year, and it’s something the entire back seven has to improve on this year, and it NEEDS to be a focus of the coaching staff in training camp. That extra second or two is often all you need to knock qb’s off their rhythm, and allow the pass rush to get home. How many near sacks/hits did we see last year?

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Vince Williams used to be slower. Everyone focuses on his hitting and I also love the sounds that shake the TV when he hits someone. Everyone has noted that he works out with Harrison. Great. And although he has no chance of keeping up to Silverback he tries to improve.

      He was always pretty good on ST but In The last 2 years he has become a beast. It is not just about hitting and smelling the guy with the ball although that certainly helps. Take a look at some of those kick returns where he is the first guy down the field. How do you explain that? I contend he is a lot faster than when he came into the league. No need to time him as you just need to watch him play. So perhaps he will be much better in coverage than anyone expects.

      I won’t be surprised if he plays well in coverage. And I won’t be surprised if he plays as well as Timmons this year.

    • falconsaftey43

      Really nice article. Always good to dispell a misconception. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Williams.Has played very well in spot duty over the years, and now he gets his shot (used to be how all the defensive guys had to do it). Only thing I’m worried about is what happens if/when he or Shazier miss a game. I do not have the same confidence in Matakevich/Johnson/Fort that I did with Williams/Spence subbing in for a game.

    • RickM

      I don’t think there’s enough of a sample to know. He had three full games in 2016 against Tannehill, Smith and Fitzpatrick. That’s not exactly a murderer’s row of QB’s. It is good that you saw some overall positives though, especially in his half-game against Brady.

      My guess is that he’ll be adequate on 1st and 2nd down and then removed on 3rd downs. Is that what we want from a starting ILB? I’m honestly not sure. Much like in 2015 when we removed Timmons, we’re compensating for an ILB’s weakness. But maybe in today’s NFL it’s not realistic to expect ILB’s to be every-down players like Shazier. That’s a different topic.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Thank you, Alex. Excellent article. And very accurate analysis as well (imo).

      Players improve. They get better. Vince has gotten both faster and quicker in coverage over the past several years. He will never be Ryan Shazier fast. But 2017 Williams will be faster than 2017 Timmons (imo).

    • Michael Mosgrove

      sutton or dangerfield should be the deep middle safety/linebaccker/dimebacker etc by middle to end of season.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      shazier is a weakness in coverage most of the time so far too. yes he snagged a couple interceptions but he needs to work on his coverage. look at that big long run from the eagles game. shazier was supposed to be covering the flat.

    • RickM

      He’s not a great cover guy, yes. But his other assets outweigh that. That’ll be the question for me about Williams. Everyone is assuming he’ll be a 2-down ILB and I think they’re likely right. But they did play VW 96% of the snaps against K.C. so I will wait and see how they utilize him.

    • SilverSteel

      I too think Sutton has the size and speed to excel as dimebacker. I would like to see some footage on how well Danger covers. Don’t remember any article about that. I hope VW stays healthy cause he looks ready!!

    • Craig M

      I feel that if our DC can camouflage a blitzkrieg attack, w/ constant pressure up front, VW coverage ability will be a mute point. Just for general info- once saw the Steelers Def. sneak 10 guys up on the D line. The QB looked up from center and immediately wasted a TO, reminded me of the Yankees triple steal play. Things like that take strategy to a whole new level of mystery/ worry for the opponent.

    • Mark

      The LB covering WR or talented TEs doesn’t work, the Ravens took advantage of that coverage when Steve Smith scored on Shazier. They missed a TD earlier in the game when the TE drop the ball against the same coverage. Plus Mike Mitchell doesn’t play this well at all or teams run 4 WR deep when the Steelers play cover 2.