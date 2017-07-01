Hot Topics

    Four Steelers Make Brandt’s List Of All-Time Great Linebackers

    By Dave Bryan July 1, 2017 at 11:57 am


    For a while now, Gil Brandt, the NFL Media senior analyst, has been one of my favorites to listen to on SiriusXM NFL Radio and to read on NFL.com and especially prior to the annual draft. He’s been connected to the league since before I was even born and even at 84 years old is still a great evaluator of talent. With that disclaimer now out of the way, Brandt’s current series of the greatest NFL players of all-time has had me scratching my head more than just a few times.

    A recent head scratcher revolves around Brandt’s latest rankings of all-time greatest linebackers that includes four Pittsburgh Steelers past and present.

    The highest ranking former Steelers linebacker on Brandt’s list is Kevin Greene at 10th overall and being as he registered 160 career sacks during his career, which still ranks him No. 3 on the all-time leaders list, I can wrap my brain around that choice.

    Brandt also has former Steelers great Jack Ham ranked 12th overall and while I am pleased to see him up that high, the fact that he’s ranked so much higher than his teammate Jack Lambert (22nd) has me a bit confused. I’m not trying to take anything away from what Ham did during his stellar career, but Lambert should be the higher ranked of the two.

    Surprisingly, rounding out the four Steelers on Brandt’s list is current outside linebacker James Harrison at 25th overall and that’s even two spots ahead of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher. As great as Harrison has been during his lengthy career, 25th overall still feels a bit high and especially when you look at the other players on this list 45.


    Personally, I feel like Brandt would have been better served differentiating between 3-4 and 4-3 linebackers and both the inside and outside positions. It would have constituted a few more posts, but would have likely been worth the extra effort just the same.

    • Jaybird

      Ham was one of the greatest LBs to ever play the game, inside or outside. The real travesty is that he was ranked below Kevin Greene, not that he was 10 spots above Kambert. Players from his generation gush over Ham, some say he is one of the best all around LB in history.

    • Kevin Artis

      I would go Greene, Lambert, Harrison, Ham if it were me.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I would go Ham, Lambert(my fav), Harrison, Green, Lloyd

    • Jeff McNeill

      Derek Thomas was amazing, but #2 all time? No way. I think His #1 was easy, best defensive player ever. I would put Ray Lewis 2 , then Ham.

    • Craig M

      Totally agree on Ham, the only time he was really pressured at his position was when he played against KC and they used a Wing T Off. where he was constantly being pressured by the TE. And Andy Russell to me was one of the smartest LBs in the modern era- once saw him read a play so well he was in the opposing backfield and almost took the handoff/ pitch back to RB from the QB.

    • Gregg

      Lambert had the reputation for being fierce, but Ham was a much better football player.

    • Craig M

      In the rankings can’t believe Nitschke was rated so low, he had to be the toughest LB I can remember playing the game. He once had four teeth knocked out early in a game (he never wore a helmet w/ a mask- as I recall) and just kept right on playing, once had the goalpost or something fall on him and a spike went thru his helmet and he just kept on playing. I could have sworn he also the last player to play both Off./ Def. but I’m not sure.

    • Bill

      Jack Ham was one of the greatest LBs ever but did it quietly and that’s why one would rank Chuck Howley (also nepotism) or “The Mad Stork” higher. In my opinion he was better than Jack Lambert but Lambert got all the press because he was mean and had missing teeth. The point is that Ham did everything he had to do when he had to do, the way he had to do it and he did it all the time. Lambert was a great player and his spirit as well as his play was outstanding. But as middle linebacker, he was helped tremendously by the four men in front of him.

    • Brenton deed

      Brandt split DEs and DTs into two separate lists so I feel the same should be done for ILBs/MLBs and OLBs.
      BTW where would Levon Kirkland fit? 290ibs who was fast!?!?