    Fowler: Le’Veon Bell Says He Hasn’t Thought About When He’ll Sign Franchise Tag

    By Alex Kozora July 17, 2017 at 07:12 pm


    Earlier this afternoon, Le’Veon Bell made a brief comment/dig after failing to get a long-term deal done with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he’s made his first formal comments, talking to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about the negotiation impasse and his future with the team.

    With a deal not getting done, the most immediate question becomes when Bell will decide to show up to training camp. He is allowed to sign the tender whenever he wants to without any punishment from the team. Many have speculated Bell will wait until well into August to finally sign, similar to Eric Berry last season. Bell told Fowler he hadn’t given a reporting date any thought. He did note, however, he doesn’t need much time to get ready.

    “The way I train, all it’s going to take for me is a few practices and some game action,” he told Fowler, who grabbed some awesome quotes from Bell. “I haven’t thought about it that far. I’m game-planning today. I was thinking the deal would be done. I’m going to take it day-to-day and see what happens.”

    Bell told Fowler entering the day, he was hopeful an extension would get done but didn’t believe what the Steelers’ ultimately offered matched his value. He went on to say he was optimistic a deal will get done after the year, stating he wants to remain a Steeler, but in the same breath, said today was a “big eye opener.”

    The Steelers will still have the option to retain Bell with the franchise tag next year, worth $14.4 million. But that’s far from an ideal option for either side. To use the Berry story again, he threatened to hold out and never sign his tender after getting tagged this past winter; the Kansas City Chiefs worked out a long-term deal with him shortly after.


    His future is obviously unclear, both in the short-term – when he’ll report – and his long-term future with the team. But once he does report, the “next year” stuff can be thought about exactly then – next year. For now, it’s about the Steelers’ offense having its best ever group on paper and translating that into sustainable success and ultimately, a Super Bowl run.

    Alex Kozora
    • pittsburghjoe

      Be prepared LB… You are going to take a beating this year. In essence you are a one year rental. If there is anything physically left, you may be rented for another year, if Ben sticks around.

    • Chris92021

      I am going to say after the 2nd preseason game is when Bell will sign. If it was the old CBA, I would say Bell would hold out into the regular season but they way it is designed now, the players have little leverage. Like it matter since the starters on offense weren’t getting that many snaps in preseason anyway and someone of Bell’s experience needs minimal reps in preseason and training camp. Bell needs to prove he can finish a season on the field instead on IR or on the sidelines.

    • JohnnyFootball

      He also said Bell sees himself as not only the top RB in league, but the Steelers number 2 WR. Can’t say I disagree with him. Mentioned that it didn’t sound like they were even close on a deal too after talking to Bell.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bell has until the 27th; if he decides not to show then he begins to devalue himself. Unusual behavior for someone who wants to be valued.

    • steelmann58

      NO ONE that stupid not to sign his tag and pass on 12 million. He need again to stay Healthy and clean and put up big numbers. The steelers always have taken care of the franchise players and will do the same with Bell just like they did with Brown .

    • JohnnyFootball

      More Bell quotes:

      “It’s a little frustrating, but it’s a business,” said Bell, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “I’m not in a rush to sign for something I’m not valued at, if I feel I’m worth more than what they are offering me.”

      “The running back market definitely took a hit, and I can’t be the guy who continues to let it take a hit,” Bell said. “We do everything. We block, we run, we catch the ball. Our value isn’t where it needs to be. I’m taking it upon myself to open up some eyes and show the position is more valuable.”

      “I guess when it comes to camp and doing extra things when I’m training, I can’t be as aggressive as I normally would be because there’s no longevity,” Bell said. “But I’m still going to be out there and be Le’Veon Bell. … The way I train, all it’s going to take for me is a few practices and some game action. I haven’t thought about it that far. I’m game-planning today. I was thinking the deal would be done. I’m going to take it day-to-day and see what happens.”

      “I want to be valued,” Bell said.

      Sounds like he wasn’t joking about wanting 15m a year. He is gonna come close over next 2 years either way.

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m confused now! I thought we couldn’t sign him after the deadline? How did Barry get a deal “shortly” after?

    • Ed Smith

      It always has been and will continue to be about the money with Bell. He seriously thinks he’s the #2 WR with Bryant back? Not paid for what you DID, paid for what you bring going forward. No way does his WR skill set beat Bryant. Bell is good for short stuff, red zone. Beyond that, no comparison.

    • Alex Kozora

      He didn’t. Played on tag, then got new deal this February after getting tagged again.

    • Ed Smith

      If rumors that offer was in the $12+mm/yr average over contract, then what does Mr. Bell believe is a reasonable representation of his value? To me he’s not thinking straight. Wait isn’t that an indicator of…

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sounds like a guy whose agent wss telling him that he could deliver on a number that wasn’t particularly close to what he could really get. If you pay attention to the tone of the commentary, Bell sounds really upset. As if he were supremely optimistic the Steelers were gonna reshape the value at his position. Most people agreed from word go that this would be a tough negotiation. Doesn’t make sense he was felt so certain that this deal would get done.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I think his per year value is at it max right now and another year of use devalues him. He’s taking a chance and I think this season will be the most he ever makes and they will let him test the market next year. They will then either match what is offered or let him walk and take a comp pick in return.