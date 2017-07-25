Hot Topics

    Fowler: Sammie Coates To Miss Start Of Camp Due To Knee Scope

    By Alex Kozora July 25, 2017 at 06:04 pm


    The end of Sammie Coates’ 2016 season was marred by injury.

    In 2017, it’ll begin with one too.

    Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Coates will miss the start of camp due to a knee scope done last week. He apparently suffered the injury while training during the summer and the reason why it was done last-second.

    Fowler notes Coates could start training camp on Active/PUP and is expected to return somewhere around mid-August. It’s a fierce battle for roster spots at receiver, the Steelers’ deepest position, so missing time is obviously a big hurdle to overcome.

    Coates dealt with hernia and hand injuries last season. He underwent surgery for the former shortly after the offseason, choosing to let his broken hand heal on its own.

    Justin Hunter figures to get most of his reps while Coates is sidelined.

    Mike Tomlin will announce those who will begin the year on PUP Thursday.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Am I the only one excited to see what Hunter or Ayers can do as a result of this?

    • Hagen Rinde

      No. Me too…

    • Dan

      It’s a good opportunity for the other WRs to show what they can do. Add a break to the list of things that Coates can’t catch.

    • Charles Mullins

      Nope. Coates is a proven gamebreaker when healthy. Having him hurt does not make me happy.

    • Matt Manzo

      Not what Coates needed!

    • Steeler Nation!

      No it’s not going to help his cause. But, in about a 6 game stretch from the playoff game in Denver thru the early games last year, he made alot of big plays. Yes, he drops some (more with broken fingers than before). So does Martavis. And we’re not about to run his butt out of town unless he fails another test. He should be rolling again by mid August. A scope isn’t that big a deal. And he’s a helluva lot better player than DHB.

    • SilverSteel

      That really did not help his cause. Say hello to our new WR Hunter.

    • SilverSteel

      I think Ayers has a shiftiness that we could use like a very very poor mans AB. We can’t have all stretch the field guys. NE taught me that. Nothing wrong with taking what the D gives.