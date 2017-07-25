Fowler: Sammie Coates To Miss Start Of Camp Due To Knee Scope

The end of Sammie Coates’ 2016 season was marred by injury.

In 2017, it’ll begin with one too.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Coates will miss the start of camp due to a knee scope done last week. He apparently suffered the injury while training during the summer and the reason why it was done last-second.

Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates will miss the start of training camp after undergoing a knee scope last… https://t.co/uGQ3pmOm9f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2017



Fowler notes Coates could start training camp on Active/PUP and is expected to return somewhere around mid-August. It’s a fierce battle for roster spots at receiver, the Steelers’ deepest position, so missing time is obviously a big hurdle to overcome.

Coates dealt with hernia and hand injuries last season. He underwent surgery for the former shortly after the offseason, choosing to let his broken hand heal on its own.

Justin Hunter figures to get most of his reps while Coates is sidelined.

Mike Tomlin will announce those who will begin the year on PUP Thursday.