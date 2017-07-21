Hot Topics

    Ike Taylor Says Le’Veon Bell Wants To Remain A Steeler

    By Alex Kozora July 21, 2017 at 02:56 pm


    Perhaps no one on TV has been able to offer more insight into Le’Veon Bell than Ike Taylor. Bell and Taylor appear to have a pretty close relationship and have communicated throughout Bell’s franchise tag “saga,” in which he and the Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to come to a long-term agreement.

    Appearing on Dave Dameshek’s show on NFL.com, Taylor said that despite the financial disagreements, Bell wants to stay in Pittsburgh. You can check out the entire, entertaining interview at the link.

    “Here’s from Ohio, man,” Taylor told Dameshek. “He really wants to be in Pittsburgh. That’s what he told me. He really wants to be in Pittsburgh.”

    But Taylor reiterated the apparent sticking point between Bell and the team. Bell wants to be viewed as a complete player, not just a running back.

    “I’m the number one running back in the league. Basically, that’s what you’re telling me,” Taylor said of the Steelers’ decision to tag Bell for $12.1 million this year. “Now the ball is in my court…and I’m the second best receiver on the team? It’s 12. Man, you all shoot me a cool three, put that thing at 15 million. Not because of position wise. That’s just how valuable I am to the team. You’re asking me to do a lot.”


    That statement from Taylor appears to be paraphrasing Bell’s points and why he didn’t accept the Steelers’ final offer.

    It is a difficult idea for us to empathize with, the contract offered was still a boatload of money, but Bell’s point is at least understandable. He’s not just a unique runner but a unique player who has done everything on the field for the team. He’s shattered the team record for receptions by a running back and his reception totals wind up looking more like a receiver.

    The good news, as we’ve talked about, is the relationship between Bell and the organization is still strong. Bell has stated he understands these conflicts are purely business, nothing personal, and I am positive the Steelers feel the same way. Each side is acting on good faith.

    The downside is how tough it may be for the Steelers to bridge the gap between what they’ve offered, a little more than 12 million per season, and what Bell wants, closer to 15 million. There’s also the understated issue over possible guaranteed money, though we don’t know much in the way of what Pittsburgh offered.

    Each side will resume talks after the season and see if they can get any closer. Taylor did point out, though this is stating the obvious, that the team will tag Bell again if a long-term deal isn’t reached before free agency. The 2018 tag will cost roughly $14.5 million.

    For most fans, hearing Bell’s thoughts through Taylor may not make them any happier. But his situation should at least be more understandable, though I’m far from convinced the Steelers will ever wind up agreeing.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      The best ability is availability. I love Bell as a player, but, IMO, he’s not worth 15m/year. And if Ben retires after this season I’m not even entertaining the idea of tagging him again. Let him walk.

    • Rob H

      The point he seems to be missing is that his receiving skills have already been taken into account, that’s what puts him in the conversation for best back in the league. If he was just your usual “catch a few screens and dump off passes” RB, he would have been lucky to get offered something in line with McCoy’s 8 million per.

      The whole “imma need 15” thing being how he actually feels is extremely disappointing, but if getting every last dollar he can is his primary concern, then that’s fine, I won’t begrudge him for that. I could also care less if he holds out of camp, as long as he is ready for week one, it’s all good.

    • Jason

      Let’s be realistic. He’s not the 2nd best WR on the team. Suspensions and injuries left our WR depth in shambles and though he’s a very good pass catcher it was more a matter of having to throw him the ball. I live a few miles from where Lev grew up and I really want him to remain a Steeler but the putting everything on social media and playing the disrespect card has to stop. If he wants to stay in Pittsburgh he can, and be a very rich man, but is that good enough?

    • Craig M

      What a crazy world professional sports athletes live in. Mike Trout signs a $144 Mill. 6 year extension when he could have possibly received as high as $50 Mill. per year on the open market. I just can’t get my mind around all this.

    • Craig M

      I still say that if the Owners and Players Assoc. sit down and set up a pay for play based on seniority and production per position all this haggling will be eliminated. Rozelle made the game great by establishing Parity within the league by the draft system, yet Parity within the monetary setting does not yet exist. And if you have constant movement of players looking for the riches you undermine the very foundation of the game- the Parity of Teams.

    • WreckIess

      Never understood this way of thinking. If Ben was to retire after this season, why wouldn’t you want someone to take the pressure off of the next QB? Get more guys in the box and less in the passing lanes. Bell would do nothing, but help with that transition?

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d take the money and build up the defense so that when you got lucky and drafted a good QB you’d have a D to carry him.
      Also, you don’t need a “Bell” to take the pressure off, you just need a good RB.