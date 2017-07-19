Ike Taylor To Work As Scouting Intern During Steelers Training Camp

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe this year as a scouting intern.

Taylor, who played 12 seasons with the Steelers from 2003-2014, confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that he’ll be working under general manager Kevin Colbert as a scouting department intern during this year’s training camp.

After originally being selected by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Louisiana–Lafayette, Taylor went on to play in 174 regular season games with Pittsburgh and that included him making 140 starts. At one point during his career, he played in 135 consecutive regular season games. He won two Super Bowls with the Steelers during his long career and played in another one and registered 14 total regular season interceptions along the way.

Taylor retired after the 2014 season and quickly transitioned into broadcasting as analyst for the NFL Network. He’s made annual appearances at Steelers training camp since retiring.

The Steelers currently employ a few of their own former players, Mark Bruener and Chidi Iwuoma, as scouts and it appears as though Taylor is looking to follow in their footsteps. Taylor has actively and quite publicly scouted players on his own and for television dating back to when he was still a player.



