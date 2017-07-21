James Harrison Named “Baddest” Player In The NFL

I mean, was there every any question? And if there was, I bet James Harrison would set you straight.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times had a fun poll up this morning. Who is the baddest player in the NFL? And Harrison took the top spot with 14 votes.

Marshawn Lynch and J.J. Watt finished tied for second with ten.

On Harrison, Auman wrote:

“Harrison posted a workout video recently that showed him and friends on a beach volleyball court, casually tossing a medicine ball back and forth over the net. His weight-room exploits are the stuff of legend.”





His latest weight room video took the Internet by storm, pushing nearly two tons of weight on a sled. If you haven’t seen it, check it out.

Those who voted agreed with Auman’s assessment.

“‘Forget a dark alley; I wouldn’t want to meet him at church,” said Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.'”

Harrison, 39, is still not only one of the strongest players on the team but in the entire league. Though we’ve been assuming his retirement for some time, it’s impossible to say when he’ll truly hang up his cleats.

Other players to get significant votes included: Kam Chancellor, Tom Brady, Khalil Mack, and Aaron Donald. Ryan Shazier got two votes while Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger each received one.

Teams were also considered to be the “baddest,” and to no one’s surprise, the New England Patriots came out on top. The Steelers finished third with 18 votes, 11 behind the Pats and nine behind the Seattle Seahawks.

James Harrison: the baddest man in the league.