    Joe Greene Implies For Steelers To Be Great, They Must Show Consistency

    By Alex Kozora July 23, 2017 at 08:30 am


    I was scrolling through Dave’s Seven Shots article from last Sunday and dove into the link he posted of Joe Greene’s interview with John Clayton, on Clayton’s podcast, Schooled. It was a great segment and fun to hear Clayton – who covered Mean Joe back in the day – and Greene reminisce.

    That interview was actually awhile ago but with this being the last weekend of the offseason, I figured we would take one look back.

    There’s ton of great information in the interview but one thing Greene said really stuck out. He was referencing how dominant his teams were and how they never lost to a “bad” opponent.

    “John, I don’t recall us losing – once we established ourselves as a Super Bowl champion and a contender – we didn’t lost to anyone under .500. Anyone who shouldn’t beat us. We lost to teams who were obviously capable. None of those teams who were way under .500. What I’m talking about now is consistency. We had a degree of consistency about us. I think that was because of Chuck Noll and the leadership he provided and he shared with the team and the way he coached.”

    Though you may think that’s hyperbole, losses forgotten by time, Greene is astonishingly accurate. From 1972 to 1979, the heart of the dynasty, the Steelers suffered just one loss to a team who would finish the year below .500. That came in 1979, a 34-10 upset by the Cincinnati Bengals.


    Not even in 1976, when injuries decimated the offense and the team got off to a lousy start, did they lose to an inferior opponent. It was a remarkable run.

    One of the biggest criticisms of Mike Tomlin has been losing to bad teams. The studies done have their own potential flaws and it’s a discussion that’s up for debate. There’s also the linking cause for that, the claim the Steelers come into games “unprepared,” a separate, unsubstantiated debate.

    But there’s no denying the Steelers of the 70s never slipped up to teams they “should” beat.

    Of course, to be fair, it’s a larger league with more parity and two extra games on the slate. It’s harder to win, harder to gain an edge. But it’s something the Steelers must accomplish in order to secure home field advantage. As dominant as the New England Patriots are, there’s no margin for error.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Ryan Alderman

      Heck, use the modern day Patriots as another example of a team that consistently beats the teams they should beat. It’s what separates that high seed and much needed bye week from the grind. Greene is dead on.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m so glad someone like Joe Greene has acknowledge how inconsistent Mike Tomlin Teams have been during his Coaching Tenure. It’s About Time! Sick of his inconsistent Coaching Decisions and Game Plans, not enough adjustments, going for two when there is no need to. Mike Tomlin has gotten a pass far too often. Yes, there is more parity in today’s NFL. But Mike Tomlin’s Teams has consistently looked unprepared against sub .500 teams each year. No excuse for that. I’ve said this before, if Tomlin Coached as eloquently as he does his Press Conferences, the Steelers would have already hoisted #7.

    • RickM

      He’s right. For whatever reason, the team has letdown games where they appear unprepared physically and mentally. I lay some of that on the Head Coach, but some of it falls on the players as well. Maybe even most of it.

      People dismiss it as relevant but some folks nationally were talking about the Patriots going 19-0. Edelman immediately dismissed such talk as ridiculous. Meanwhile we have a guy in our dressing room who already has said we may go undefeated in 2017. Our guys get too full of themselves and you even see it on the field with the ‘folded arms’ posing after routine plays. We need some leaders in the dressing room who can keep the arrogance in check and get us motivated to win every game. Easy to say, tougher to find.

    • Brenton deed

      The Steelers of the 70s were made up of a lot of players who should’ve been drafted much earlier by other teams.
      It’s well known the cowboys and the Steelers were the first to really get serious about talent evaluation and drafting.
      So those teams were just individually better than their opponents and physically dominated them.
      Having said that: this present roster is sky high in potential so it’s time to harden up and deliver!!!

    • Steve Johnson

      Your analysis very well may be right about the drafting process Pittsburgh and Dallas used in the 70’s. But regardless, the Steelers beat the teams they should have. There is no excuse for the way Tomlin’s Teams play against sub .500 teams.

    • Steve Johnson

      Dead On Point! Too much talk about what they could do, opposed to just going on the field and doing it.

    • JB Burgess

      Finally, the Mike Tomlin fraud exposure tour has another stop. Joe Greene. Thank you Joe!

    • Dan

      Before the anti-Tomlin daisy chain starts, it’s worth noting that the Steelers are 11-3 in the last two seasons against teams that have finished with losing records. How does this compare to the other five teams that have gone to the playoffs in both seasons?

      The Seahawks are 14-5-1.
      The Patriots are 13-3.*
      The Chiefs are 13-1.
      The Packers are 11-2.
      The Texans are 10-2.

      *: Only one of the three losses occurred when Tom Brady didn’t play.

      Believe it or not, the Steelers are actually normal among perennial playoff contenders.

    • John Phillips

      I bet most of the teams above lose to divisional rivals. Steelers do that but also lose to teams like 2-14 Tampa Bay.

    • Dan

      I’m talking about the last two seasons. Losing to the Buccaneers did not happen in the last two seasons. It happened in 2014, when losing to bad teams actually was a problem for the Steelers, unlike the last two seasons. The Steelers had this problem from 2012-2014, but no later than 2014. Since 2015, in games that Ben Roethlisberger has played, they’ve lost to the 5-11 division rival Ravens in 2015, and the 7-9 Eagles in 2016. End of list.