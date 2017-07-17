Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Bowling In South Florida Less Than 24 Hours From Contract Deadline

    By Dave Bryan July 17, 2017 at 07:46 am


    With Monday’s deadline to sign a new contract less than 24 hours away, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell apparently spent Sunday night over 1100 miles from the Steel City.

    According to a video posted by him on his Snapchat Sunday night, Bell was busy having fun at Strike 10, which according to their website is an upscale bowling alley and hookah lounge in Hallandale, Florida.

    So, what else is Bell doing in south Florida? That bowling alley is less than half an hour’s drive away from Bommarito Performance Systems, where Bell normally works out during the offseason. The running back had been training some in Los Angeles recently and ahead of his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

    If Bell is to not play under the franchise tag in 2017, he’ll need to sign a new contract prior to 4 pm EST later today. The running back is scheduled to make $12.12 million in 2017 but has yet to sign his tender.


    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! If he’s still in Florida, I think the writing is on the wall. No New Contract.

    • WilliamSekinger

      People are able to email, print, sign, scan, and email back documents all the time. Physical presence is no longer required in this day and age. However, I don’t think a contract gets done. He’ll play on the tag this year.

    • RickM

      That’s not surprising. The agent and Bell know what he wants and if I’m the agent I’d want Bell nowhere near the negotiations. If fact, showing disinterest would be even better to put pressure on the Steelers. His agent will get the team’s final offer today. Bell will be notified and he’ll either accept it or not. If it’s accepted they’ll do the fax signing if he hasn’t already flown to Pittsburgh this a.m. The only development that will mean anything is an announcement by the team that there is, or is not, a deal.

    • The Tony

      Docusign is incredibly convenient

    • deuce_seven

      Good point. He’ll never find a stagecoach that will get him to Pittsburgh in time.

    • Jeff McNeill

      It’s only an hour and a half flight, plenty of time.

    • StolenUpVotes

      lol

    • Jeff McNeill

      Amen brother.

    • Böröndi Krisztian

      He was seen in the facility 1-2weeks ago…I think he signed the paper that time. The question is only which paper. Tender or contract?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bowling for Dollars

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      Maybe the hookahs are part of the deal.

    • Zarbor

      Been a Bell fan since Michigan State. I’ll be honest. I’m not so concerned if a deal gets done. Would it be nice? Depends…..Clearly we can’t break the cap for him. If he wants to be a Steeler for life he signs a long term cap friendly deal. If he doesn’t care about the cap or the team and wants to see his other options elsewhere then it a franchise deal for a year or two and then its “by felicia.”

      The Steelers history is pretty clear. Those who produce at a high level and want to be here, gets theirs. Those who are more concerned about getting theirs are no longer on the team. We’ll know more about LeVeon than we will about the Steelers since the Steelers pretty much do the same thing no matter the player.

    • dany

      Upscale bowling alley? Now I’ve seen everything!

    • george

      He hasn’t signed either yet.

    • george

      I haven’t seen one video of him working out this off season (other than a pick up basketball gmae). That’s unsual since he usually posts several workout vids. Are there any out there?

    • Darth Blount 47

      What do you do for recreation?

      “Oh, the usual. I bowl. Drive around. The occasional acid flashback…”

    • Milliken Steeler

      Good point. I think there are a few more variables or concerns, but still spot on.

    • Alex Kozora

      That have been a ton, my friend.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Apparently Dummervil and company, couldn’t operate a fax machine. I believe that entire situ, was bs though. Elvis gamed the Broncos.

    • george

      Were they posted here on the Depot? Every search I do shows 2015 and 2016 workouts.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Follow his social media and you will see them.