    Le’Veon Bell To Ike Taylor: ‘I Want To Be Paid As A No.1 RB & No.2 WR’

    By Dave Bryan July 19, 2017 at 07:44 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers obviously failed to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract extension by the league’s Monday deadline and that means he’ll play under the $12.12 million franchise tag in 2017. Bell reportedly turned down a five-year deal from the Steelers that would have averaged over $12 million annually and paid him $30 million through 2018 and $42 million through 2019, the third year of the contract. So, how much was Bell looking for from the Steelers? According to former cornerback Ike Taylor, probably that $15 million he rapped about just over a year ago.

    During the Wednesday edition of NFL Total Access, a graphic was posted that indicated Bell told Taylor, “I want to be paid as a No.1 RB & No.2 WR.” You can see that graphic above.

    Now, let me say that at no point during the segment on Bell did Taylor utter that exact quote above. He did, however, seem to infer that’s what the running back told him. Watch for yourself in the video below and I have the full audio on the way as well.

    “Go on and give that man $3 million more,” Taylor said after establishing the fact that Bell was the Steelers second leading pass catcher last season behind only Antonio Brown. “And that would put me at $15 [million per year].”

    That sounds great in theory, but it’s just not how things work in the NFL. If Bell wants to make top wide receiver money, perhaps he should insist that the Steelers move him to wide receiver permanently, or at least, line him up there on two-thirds of all snaps played. I’m kidding, of course, but you see where I’m going.

    Like it or not, Bell is a running back during a time when the market for that position has bottomed out. Sure, Bell is as talented as they come and deserves to be the league’s highest-paid running back, but with that said, his $12.12 million franchise tag is already $4 million more than the next highest paid player at his position makes and that’s LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills.

    Next season, Bell can probably forget about getting $15 million per, but he’ll likely come close to that as the franchise tag amount next year will be $14.54 million. By then, however, Bell will likely want $17 million or more per season as part of a new long-term contract extension and especially if he puts up 2,000 or more total yards from scrimmage in 2017.

    So, does Taylor think Bell will ultimately wait a while before signing his franchise tag and thus miss the start of and potentially all of training camp? You bet he does.

    “It’s a strong possibility he might hold out,” Taylor said.

    • Ike Evans

      It’s not personal…just business…idk why fans can understand that from the FO side but not from the player side…..and I’m saying that completely against paying bell that much…not for it…but can’t fault that man for trying to use the leverage he has to negotiate a better deal…. that’s america…

    • Phil Brenneman II

      The only time I get on players is if we hear them talking about winning is more important. If that were actually true none of this stuff would ever come to pass. I can’t specifically remember if Bell mentioned winning being the most important thing or not so I am not talking about him specifically.

      I never fault someone for trying to get more money but people also have to be realistic.

    • AndyR34

      Don’t you think Bell would get $15 mil if he was on the open market right now? I think that is quite realistic.

    • SilverSteel

      I believe he would. easily. The Steelers will usually not pay top dollar though unless QB……and now AB of course. 🙂

    • Ryan Alderman

      Perhaps. And according to his position and the levity which exists within it, not to mention his own recent history, that would be a huge gamble as well. His deal still makes him BY FAR the highest paid at his position and helps the team out in the process, and he scoffed at it.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m with you. It’s because fans root for the team so they (at least many of them) think they should value winning and team loyalty above money and take a “home town discount” for their team. I don’t know about you, but I go to work because they pay me, if I could get more money somewhere else, I’d go there. There are other variables (location, work environment etc.) But money is the primary factor. It’s amazing most fans have no problem with the fact that the Steelers can prevent Bell from reaching the open market for the 1st 6 years of his career, but they have a problem with him not signing the contract he is offered.

      I wouldn’t pay Bell more than $12, but if he thinks he can get more, go for it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey! Doesn’t anybody remember that Ben was thinking about retiring or Senquez Golson “forgot” he had a gun in his bag or that we DIDN’T draft a TE, or that our starting LT, Alejandro Villaneuva isn’t technically under a contract, or that Artie Burns was recently arrested?! No. I didn’t think so. And why? We can all thank Le’Veon Bell for that. Thanks, Le’Veon.

      Be sure to tune in tomorrow for the newest episode of: “As the Bell Tolls…”