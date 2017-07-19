Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Responds To Fan Criticism For Not Accepting New Deal

    By Alex Kozora July 19, 2017 at 06:22 pm


    Le’Veon Bell has certainly taken a lot of heat from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan base after the contract he declined was partially made public. As is often the case, Bell has been painted as greedy and selfish for not coming to terms with the team.

    Bell, still training in Florida, issued a response to those comments on social media a short time ago. This photo was posted to his Instagram and Snapchat feeds.

    Take a look.

     


    If you can’t see, that’s Bell’s tweet/comment of “I just gotta get better” in the foreground with negative Twitter comments from fans in the background. It also has the “eyes” emoji as its caption.

    Bell’s clearly using feeling undervalued by the Steelers and now the blowback from fans as motivation heading into 2017.

    Things have been a bit of a mess since the two sides were unable to strike a deal Monday afternoon. While Bell will be a Steeler this season, and will be there Week One against Cleveland, it’s unclear when he will show up for training camp. Most expect Bell to skip a chunk of it, only returning after Latrobe practices break and the preseason comes to a close.

    There’s also a question of the state of Bell’s future with the team. Uncertain as ever, it feels like a long-term deal next offseason will be difficult to pull off. Bell has stated he wants to completely reset the running back market, a price tag the Steelers are likely unwilling to entertain. That leaves letting Bell walk, or placing the tag on him again, the only remaining options.

    For now, Bell will be fueled by the “haters,” and look to have his best season in the NFL. With the way the Steelers’ offense looks, that looks like a strong possibility.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Darth Blount 47

      Le’Veon Bell reminds of a race car that’s suddenly in the red.

      “I got a threshold. I got a threshold for the abuse that I will take. Now, right now, I’m a flippin’ race car, right, and you got me in the red. And I’m just sayin’, I’m just sayin’.. that it’s flippin’ dangerous to have a race car in the flippin’ red. That’s all. I could blow.”

      And Steeler Nation is Jules….

    • Dave Williams

      Well…we will see if he can even play a full season. Showing up for training camp will be a start. GO STEELERS!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m glad he didn’t actually say anything, because this fan base can only take so much. 🙄
      Like I say a million times they love you then they hate you then they love you again. Feelings will change when he beats the ish outta defenses this year.

    • JohnB

      “oh you going to blow? well I’m a mushroom cloud layin MF, MF. Every time my fingers touch brain, I’m Superfly t-n-t.”

      haha my favorite quote from that movie.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Ugh

    • Kick

      Bell is gone after this year, face it. I have been a steelers fan too long, I know where this is heading. I had his back until I heard he turned down 12 million a year. I hope they sign him but I don’t want to give away the whole farm.

    • RickM

      Le’Veon Bell, July 10, 2016: “I’m not a real greedy guy. I don’t play football for just money or things like that….Obviously I want to be a Steeler for my whole life”.

      I would have far rather that he not call Dave Bryan “clueless” and would have just admitted that it was $15M all along. Sometimes you make your own bed with your statements.

    • Jason

      They can run the wheels off him him for 2 seasons then part ways if they want to franchise him again next season. With his injury history who really thinks he will be healthy after 2 more seasons considering Tomlins obvious hatred of spelling his rb’s.

    • NinjaMountie

      Look, I’m not saying he’s a bad person. I’m not saying his skills have diminished because they haven’t. He’s still, arguably, the best RB in the game. Shoot, I’m not even angry at him.
      I do, however, think that he has made a poor decision. I also am of the opinion that this mistake was possibly made due to excessive ego.
      Still, it’s his life. I’m still looking forward to watching him play this season and I’ll be cheering him on just as enthusiastically as last year.

    • NinjaMountie

      Fair point. Documentation can stink sometimes.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha nice find. Certainly doesn’t match what has happened.

    • Matt Manzo

      I don’t ever remember us being in this kinda contract situation before. Productive player with injuries and suspensions. And the ability to tag him twice!
      I go back and forth being mad and satisfied. I wish he was a Steeler forever, but it does benefit us that we can tag him for two years.
      Was the Rod Woodson situation similar? Minus the suspensions? Rod was older though, and on the back end.

    • walter

      Next rap “they shoulda give me 15 mil…now they gonna have to give me the team.”

    • WreckIess

      Fans always seem to be the most angry when it comes to contracts. Same thing happened with Wallace and AB when the holdout rumors started. Don’t know why, but A lot of guys just seem to take this type of thing personally and the downside of social media is that everyone call tell the player about it directly.

    • walter

      Im not mad at him either. But I think it was a great offer from the Steelers.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m sick of this idiot trying to be a Crusader. Trying to change the Market for everybody else? The contract paid him $15M each season for the first two seasons.

    • nutty32

      Rod was past his prime with a repaired ACL & he still wanted top CB money. For better or for worse, the Steelers seem to never pay for past performance no matter how big of a name you are.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Potentially. If the money isn’t guaranteed, well…. then it’s NOT a guarantee.

    • kjacksonpgh

      One thing that we should all keep in mind is that The Steelers control L Bell for this season and next if they choose to do so. With Big Ben now playing year to year the Steelers are in the win now mode as the window without Ben could be closing. L Bell is no different than any NFL player or any employee negotiating for more money. The only big difference is they make a lot more money that the average person.

      The Steelers are not going to overpay and let L Bell set the market as they do not value him as much as he values himself. They made what seems to be a fair market offer which is about $4 Million more than the next highest paid RB.

      Things could change for both the Steelers and Bell, if the Steelers win the Superbowl this year. It may change how Ben and or Bell feels about returning. Since Bell has yet to stay healthy it could also spotlight the ability J Conner’s role with the team. Bell could also get injured and that would drastically decrease his value. I hope that does not happen but there are many different ways this could play out for both Bell and the Steelers.

    • Applebite

      This is why I hate social media. Especially when it comes to the unhinged in society. I can understand why Bell feel the way he does about his contract situation however. But this fight can’t be won by one person. he has help on the way in David Johnson. Somebody between them is going to get theirs, and it’s going to be glorious.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Let’s try not to bring up Woodson. It’s been 20 years and I’m STILL not quite over that one yet.

    • NinjaMountie

      Guaranteed money isn’t prominent in the NFL. He isn’t going to change that. Also, if a teams willing to pay that much money for you in season 1 of the contract do you really think they aren’t going to pay for season 2? How much more of a guarantee does he want? The whole contract? That’s just not going to happen.
      I just don’t see the logic in not accepting the offer. He’s losing money….big money. Now…he really does have no guarantees.

    • RickM

      Totally agree with you guys. It’s the fact that the team went 50% higher than any current RB salary and it seemed more than fair.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sure he does. He’s guaranteed 12 million dollars this year. Which is 300% more money than he has made in his entire career so far. And some guys get tons of guaranteed money. Peterson got 36 million, I believe.

      You kind of pushed it to the limit by declaring “How much more of a guarantee does he want? The whole contract?” I don’t obviously think that has ever been on anyone’s mind. Including Le’Veon’s. Lol.

      And as has been mentioned before, if this off-season was any indication, the free market is going to have teams with 60-100 million in cap space. So if he bolts next year because we don’t tag him (guaranteeing him 14+ million more next season) then he’s gonna score a very big deal with another team. It’s going to happen.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Guaranteed money is everything in the NFL.

    • RickM

      I guess one could argue that the Steelers may dump him if it’s a catastrophic injury. But that would kill his free agency plans as well. So yes, it sure seems he pretty much had a $30 Million guarantee.

    • Steeler-Drew

      Maybe it was 15 million all along equally 75 million with half guaranteed. I would bet their guaranteed money offer was not a slap in the face. If it was on the low end it would be with just cause since he lacked a track record of staying clean and healthy. Not sure how you can call it anything other than “greed” when the Steelers were willing to overpay and he turned his nose up on it anyway.

    • RickM

      I tend to agree with everything you’ve said. I get that some fans feel players are entitled to absolutely every dollar they can get. And I want players to be rewarded for their ability as well. But if we’re being honest, ‘getting absolutely every dollar you can get’ is pretty much synonymous with going to free agency. The more teams bidding, the more money a player will usually get. I’m pretty sure the Steelers felt they would avoid FA with their offer, but no such luck.

    • Bill

      This thing should just be put to bed! He wants more money & maybe he can get it; maybe he can’t. We’ll likely find out next year but at this point I don’t care. It would have been good to sign him because he has been great, but like Mike Wallace he’ll get more money and walk. If I were KC, I’d hold the door for him. The Steelers will survive.

    • Steeler-Drew

      I was thinking that as well. They probably guaranteed 27-30 million knowing there may be a chance they would tag him anyway. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bell wanted an average of 15 million a year with 45 million guaranteed. If so, he must think he is bigger than the Steelers.

    • RickM

      Any team that gives him that has a death wish salary cap wise. There are too many question about his durability.

    • AndyR34

      Actually, from a player standpoint…it’s the only thing that really matters. A long term contract is meaningless if the team doesn’t have to honor anything but the guarantees…which is usually only the first year.

    • Don

      Why would he be gone after this year? If he’s not hurt, that is. If he plays well, however, why would the Steelers not franchise him again? It would be a no-brainer, and would end up costing less than what they just offered. I don’t know about any further down the road than that, but it seems like he’ll be in Pittsburgh for the next two years anyway.

    • RickM

      Sorry, I disagree a little with you on this one. Most players given contracts in their prime collect the better portion, if not all of their contracts. But that fact is ignored. Fans just get so fixated with the one ‘guaranteed’ number. If one honestly looks at the long-term contracts given by the Steelers, most have been honored at least 80%-100% regardless of what the guaranteed amount is. There are exceptions for sure, but they’re not that common and they were pretty much always justified.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Least we can keep him both this year and next so him to help get us another ring before Ben hangs it up.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Love the Pulp Fiction reference!!!!!!!! Check out True Romance if you haven’t. Bell can carry the rock but 50% more than the next back….ish. Not sure what to think😳

    • Ryan Alderman

      They got other needs, too, you’re correct.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Well said.

    • Steeler-Drew

      I’m at the point of disgust right now between Bryant’s immature comments he had no business saying and Bell’s apparent greediness in turning down an offer where in the opinion of many the offer was more than fair. I was hoping Ben would play out his contract and we would have 3 cracks at a Super Bowl with this team intact. It appears the 3 year ship has sailed. At this point I’m all for taking two cracks at it with Bell and letting him go. Once Ben goes this team won’t be going anywhere anytime soon anyway.

    • NinjaMountie

      It probably will happen (him bolting for big money if not tagged). There is always a team that will do something stupid. I’m glad it isn’t the Steelers.